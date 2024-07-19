Three years after Kylie Jenner first dove into the deep end of swimwear with Kylie Swim, she’s back at it again with a new line of 16 bathing suit and coverup styles in four basic colors.

The youngest of the KarJenner clan has already had seven successful clothing launches under her belt — including faux leather, sweats, and denim — since the October 2023 debut of Khy, and now the fashion brand’s eighth drop, Vacation Shop, is ready to make its mark.

“I’m so proud of everything Khy has launched so far,” she tells Elite Daily over email ahead of the July 12 drop. “The overwhelming response to [the faux leather] collection from our customers made me even more excited to go on this journey.”

I wanted the collection to have a classic, contemporary feel with a ’90s twist.

The main inspiration behind the line: throwback silhouettes and shades. “I wanted the collection to have a classic, contemporary feel with a ’90s twist and a color palette of brights and neutrals,” Jenner says. “This drop is perfect for mixing and matching, with coverup styles that elevate the swimwear and create a complete look.”

Though she created the line to “provide a range of styles and coverage options so there is something for everyone,” the serial entrepreneur’s personal faves are the more risqué pieces. “I tend to lean toward the Micro Triangle Bikini Top and Ruched Tie Bikini Bottom,” she says. “It’s a sexy but classic look and I love it in our Sunset [orange] colorway.”

Despite the variety of looks available, those hoping to find something for a tankini girl summer won’t have any luck in the Vacation Shop (for now, anyway). “I think it’s fun to experiment with different swim styles,” Jenner says of the great tankini debate that took over TikTok earlier this year. “Our Corset Swim Top gives you that level of coverage, but it’s a much more elevated [vibe].”

She adds, “Even though you can swim in [the corset top], you can also style it for a non-swim look.”

Obviously, Khy’s eighth collection fits the founder like a glove, but how well does it fit the everyday person? Below, you’ll find six Elite Daily team members’ honest reviews of different products currently in the Vacation Shop. (Emphasis on the “currently,” because Kylie says to expect some “amazing” drops this year — including more swimwear. Yasss.)

Rachel Chapman, Staff Writer

First impressions: I immediately loved the bright red cherry color, and the fabric was super soft to the initial touch.

Just looking at the top before trying it on, though, I knew I should have sized up a bit. I prefer full coverage, which I wasn’t going to get with two tiny triangles and pieces of fabric.

I also wasn’t sure how to feel about a long sleeve top for the summer. It’s great for keeping the sun off, but isn’t ideal for hot temps.

Additionally, having everything be bodycon made me nervous as a more plus-sized girlie.

How were the fits? I was right about the bikini top: I should have gone bigger. Going off the sizing guide, I went with a medium because I’m a bust 36”-38” and was worried if I chose a bigger size, it’d be too loose — but I was popping out of the medium. (Pro tip: If you are getting the Scoop Neck, size up if you can for more coverage.)

The high-waist bottoms were perfect. I made sure to size up to an XL and they were so comfortable.

Even though the bikini top was too small for me, I thought the medium long-sleeve shirt was the right fit. It was soft and comfy, but I was a bit confused by its extra long sleeves. Maybe they’re meant to be too long for the bunched up and baggy style? But it just looked messy on me, IMO.

Like the bikini bottom, the skirt felt good as an XL, but it had some weird bunching in the front that made it look too tight. I wouldn’t normally wear such tight clothing in the summer, but the fabric was light and stretchy enough that I wasn’t super warm.

I really love the cherry red color, and how you can mix and match each piece.

The long-sleeve top combined with the midi skirt made it look like I was wearing a bodycon red dress. While great for the Jonas Brothers song “Burnin’ Up” (IYKYK), this felt a bit too flashy for just going to my apartment pool. I can see how this would be perfect for a KarJenner type island vacay, but for just a casual summertime hang, it was a lot.

What do you like about them? I really love the cherry red color, and how you can mix and match each piece. Since the bikini top was a bit too small, I wore the long sleeve shirt with the bikini bottom so it looked like a one piece.

I was worried about coverage and having the top be see-through without any padding, especially in the water, but everything was fine after jumping in the pool.

What was your favorite piece? The high-waist bikini bottoms were my fave. They were so comfortable and I could easily mix them with other tops in my wardrobe.

Would you buy from Khy Vacation Shop again? I kind of want to buy the high-waist bottoms in every color, though I do want to try the boyshort bottoms, the Vintage Hipster One Piece, and the corset top as well, so I might spend my money there instead. Now that I know which sizes to get, I want to try more.

Rating: 4/5 (if I’d gotten the right sizes) — I do wish there were more options of coverups that aren’t formfitting. Give me something flowy and cute to wear over my swimsuit as well.

Charlie Mock, Social Director

First impressions: After taking the items out of the packaging, I didn’t feel super confident about how comfortably they were going to fit me. Visually, I would not have reached for this size in the swimwear if I saw it in the store. Maybe there would be some good stretch?

In terms of quality, the bikini material was thick enough for my preference (a double layer of fabric, a must, IMO) and the seams looked sturdy. I was less impressed by the material of the coverups, though; both the mesh co-ord set and maxi dress felt less luxe than the swimwear.

How were the fits? I’m a UK size 10-12, 5’3”, with small boobs. I got a medium in all items, and although the swimwear fit nicely, I’d like the bikini top to have slightly more coverage. Reaching up, I risked popping out big time, so if that’s something you’re concerned about, then it’s worth sizing up.

The bikini bottoms were comfortable and fit well without cutting in too much, but like the top, they are *super* skimpy. I’m not sure I would wear this cut around other people, but it was fun to see myself in something more risqué than I would usually try.

I was surprised how good I felt wearing them.

The mesh trousers are supposed to be low-rise, but on my short frame came way up above my belly button and still dragged on the floor. The matching top fit me better, but there was a bit of gaping around the top seam (I don’t think this would happen if you had larger boobs than my 32Cs). That said, the body of the top was a good fit and it paired well with the Scoop Neck Bikini Top — a perfect pool-to-bar item.

Like the trousers, the maxi was much too long for me and bunched up awkwardly around my middle. I’m also pretty pear-shaped and found the few curves I have were completely swallowed in the shape of this dress. Perhaps super tall and super curvy figures will feel more at home in this one.

What do you like about them? Although the cut of both swimwear pieces was more revealing than I would usually choose, I was surprised how good I felt wearing them, something I think you can attribute to the quality and tailoring.

What was your favorite piece? My favorite piece was definitely the Scoop Neck Bikini Top. I always go for a thicker strap and top-like structure rather than a string bikini, so this definitely worked for my tastes.

Would you buy from Khy Vacation Shop again? I would repurchase the bikini top and am keen to try out the matching High Waist Bikini Bottom or Low Rise Boy Short Bikini Bottom. The quality of these products was great and although I’m yet to give them a spin in the water, they feel as though they’ll wash and wear well.

Rating: 3/5 overall; 4/5 for the swimwear

Michelle Toglia, Executive Editor

First impressions: Opening my Khy box evoked the exact excitement I feel when I receive a SKIMS haul, each piece individually wrapped and sealed — almost like it was a personal gift from Kylie herself.

I unwrapped the Micro Triangle Bikini Top first, and immediately thought there was no way I’d fit into it (granted, I thought it was a bottom at first). Even when I realized it was a top, it seemed “micro” was an appropriate description — and one I was fearful of.

The High Rise Bikini Bottom to match also looked like it might not be enough coverage, but I decided to trust the process (and stretchy fabric).

The bikini top took a bit of finagling, but I was surprised at how comfortable I felt in it — everything made it in there!

I was excited to try the One Shoulder One Piece. I’ve been a bikini loyalist since high school, but I’m currently six months postpartum and healing from two surgeries, so I’m opting for more coverage. I also loved that this one had an asymmetrical look to add some flair.

I was most excited to try the Soft Stretch Asymmetrical Midi Dress, which felt buttery soft and was giving European beach club vibes.

How were the fits? I typically run between small and medium for bikinis, so I ordered mediums to be safe and I’m happy to report that everything fit perfectly.

The bikini top took a bit of finagling, but I was surprised at how comfortable I felt in it — everything made it in there! I usually stay clear of string bikinis, but I felt supported in this one. The high-rise bottoms also gave more coverage than they seemed like they would.

I tried on the One Shoulder One Piece about seven different times trying to figure out if it was on backward. I’m still not entirely sure if I was wearing it correctly because both ways feel comfortable and seem like they could work. I don’t think it’s intended to be a reversible swimsuit, but hey, it’s nice to have options.

The dress was as soft as expected, but I do wish it was a bit looser in the tummy area. I wore the dress in pearl white, but now knowing the fit, I would opt for a different color if I purchased another. I’m used to wearing more casual coverups, but this one feels like you can easily wear it to both your local pool and a day club in St. Tropez.

What do you like about them? The material is great quality. Both swimsuits I tried on were smooth, stretchy, and fit well — even when they looked like they might not at first glance. It makes me confident I could buy Khy’s other styles and know they’ll fit.

What was your favorite piece? The One Shoulder One Piece. Again, no idea if I put it on correctly, but I love the fit, the fabric, and the style. It feels like it’s about to become my go-to.

Would you buy from Khy Vacation Shop again? I’d buy both swimsuits again, and I sooo want to try the gorgeous Sunset color. I’ve also got my eye on the Classic Triangle Bikini Top and Ultra Swim Skirt.

Rating: 4.5/5

Sarah Ellis, Senior Entertainment & Dating Editor

First impressions: Wow, this set is *bright* orange. I am an avowed neutrals girl, so the neon color is outside my comfort zone. But I also love a monochrome ’fit, so I was excited to style the skirt with the matching bikini.

The mesh dress had an immediate “wow” factor for me. I reviewed Khy’s Mesh Stretch Twist Maxi from Drop 004 and loved it, so I had high hopes for this swim coverup version.

How were the fits? I am 5’7” and usually fall between a small and medium as far as sizing. I took a risk and sized down for a snug fit and ended up being happy with that decision. The bikini was pretty cheeky and didn’t cover much on top, either, but I have B cup boobs that don’t need much support or coverage.

The skirt is a super fun concept, and unlike anything I’ve ever seen with swimwear before. It’s a separate piece from the bikini bottoms and doesn’t have built-in underwear, so you can just throw it on over the bikini and take it on and off as you please.

I love pulling the bikini bottom up so it sits high-rise, with the skirt sitting a little lower down. It creates almost an exposed thong look. The skirt does bunch up when you move around, but it’s easily fixable when you need to straighten it out for ’fit pics.

What do you like about them? I feel like *that girl* wearing this set. The orange ended up being super flattering and will look even better once I have a tan. The quality is super nice and the pieces have the right amount of weight and thickness. The mesh dress is probably too sheer to wear to a fancy restaurant or gala, but at a beachside diner or resort, it would be perfect dinner wear. It provides enough coverage that you wouldn’t feel super exposed in public.

What was your favorite piece? The mesh dress! It took my outfit from the beach to the club and leveled things up in a big way. It’s comfy, well-made, and gives you that snatched silhouette the KarJenners are famous for.

Would you buy from Khy Vacation Shop again? I don’t know that I’d stray from my love for black and brown bikinis again (sorry, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks), but as far as the fit and quality, I would absolutely repurchase. The swim skirt in particular is such a creative concept.

Rating: 5/5

Kaitlin Cubria, Deputy Editor, Experiences & Style

First impressions: In recent years, I’ve found myself gravitating toward one-piece swimsuits. It gives me less pieces for me to think about (so I can’t mistakenly forget to pack half of it), less skin for me to sunscreen, and overall I’ve just felt more comfortable in them.

So the One Shoulder One Piece stood out to me with its design and color. The one shoulder gives it a little spice, and the orange hue’s much bolder than a lot of my current swimwear.

High-waist bottoms are also my besties when I do opt for two pieces, so I was hopeful about the fit of Kylie’s version.

My nervous energy kicked in when I saw the Scoop Neck Bikini Top and the two mesh pieces. They all seemed... tiny — and they weren’t even considered “micro.”

How were the fits? I’m 5’1” and typically wear small-size one-piece bathing suits, and this one was no exception. It was a nearly perfect fit, with no part of the fabric feeling skin-tight or too loose. The only issue I had was with the lining around the shoulder area; for whatever reason, the lip kept flipping.

I was a bit confused about which way to wear it because I tried both directions, and neither was uncomfortable — but nowhere did it mention being reversible, so I kept the strap over my left shoulder, since that’s how Kylie wore it in the ad.

The High Waist Bikini Bottom in a size small was also on par with the similar styles in my wardrobe, hitting me just under the belly button.

The Mesh One Shoulder Top and Mesh Twist Mini Skirt fit OK, but I think you really need to be a fan of bodycon à la the KarJenners to wear them.

A lot of mesh items can feel cheap, but Khy’s mesh products felt luxe.

The Scoop Neck Bikini Top is where I faltered. I’m a B cup, so I thought a size small would be OK, especially for my petite frame — but I really had to pull the fabric if I wanted to keep things fully covered. I guess I could’ve gone the underboob route, but that didn’t feel like the right vibe. Maybe a medium would’ve worked out better?

What do you like about them? The brand has described the fabric as a “buttery soft, stretch knit,” and it’s not wrong. The swimwear was soft to the touch and stretchy with no pilling. The feel of the coverups was equally impressive — a lot of mesh items can feel cheap, but Khy’s mesh products felt luxe.

What was your favorite piece? The one-shoulder suit, no question. Between the fit, vibrant shade, and soft knit, it was a standout in the line for me.

Would you buy from Khy Vacation Shop again? I would gladly buy another pair of high-waisted bottoms because they’re so comfy and easy to mix and max with other tops.

I also have my eye on the Corset Swim Top and Bandeau Bikini Top (both in medium, for sure), as well as the Vintage Hipster One Piece.

Rating: 3.5/5 — Where the Vacation Shop lost points with me was the lack of padding. I wasn’t surprised, considering the KarJenners love freeing the nip — Kim’s SKIMS even released a line of bras with built-in nipples — but I was still hopeful for some extra support.

I also prefer coverups not cling to me, especially after a dip in the pool or sweating, but it was unavoidable considering the bodycon nature of the mesh pieces.

Speaking of sweating, if you plan to hot girl walk in these pieces but have an unavoidable habit of perspiring, you will notice it immediately in the swimwear. (Believe me.)

Hayley Schueneman, Senior Newsletter Editor

First impressions: I was so impressed with how soft all of the items were, and also how lightweight they were. All six of these pieces could easily fit into a very small bag, which immediately made me think of how perfect they could be for mixing and matching while traveling without taking up a ton of space.

I liked that all the price tags were attached with a safety pin so I didn’t have to worry about tearing at the seams. The care tags are small and waterproof, so you could remove them or leave them on (all of my items are hand wash only, line dry).

How were the fits? I’m 5’8” and usually a size 16-18 or an XL in most clothing brands, and for this drop the Khy size guide says that a 16-18 is a 2XL, so I was genuinely a little confused about fit and sizing — but I’m glad I followed the brand’s size chart and got all of my pieces in 2XL.

I know Kylie loves to rock an itty-bitty triangle top, but I was pretty skeptical about whether or not my 38K bra size would be able to fit in any of these pieces — and remain supported. To my surprise and delight, almost everything that I tried fit really well.

The only two items that I had fit issues with were the Mesh Low Rise Pant and the Crossback One Piece. The Mesh Low Rise Pant was just a little too loose in the waist and hips, but this actually made it more appealing as a swim coverup since it was the only item that wasn’t skin-tight.

The Crossback One Piece was somehow both too small and too big at the same time and I feel like doing anything but posing for a photo in it would result in a wardrobe malfunction pretty quickly.

What do you like about them? Firstly, the quality of these pieces is really great, especially for the price point. The suits are lined, the seams are well stitched, and all the material feels buttery smooth.

I love the colorways, too: The brown was the perfect quiet luxury shade and the cherry really popped against my skin. I loved that all the pieces felt simple but still really curated, and they motivated me to become someone who wears cute co-ords to the pool instead of a giant bleach-stained novelty T-shirt.

What was your favorite piece? I genuinely can’t believe I’m saying this, but the One Shoulder One Piece was my favorite piece. It fit perfectly, and somehow gave me excellent support in the chest, which I assumed it wouldn’t. Turns out, in Kylie Jenner’s world, a one-shoulder suit is a viable option for a 38K bra size, which is wild, since I have such a hard time even finding good bras.

You are going to have to physically restrain me from getting the One Shoulder One Piece in another color!

The back of the suit is cheeky, but not too revealing, and I actually think this would be a comfortable suit to swim in. I can’t wait to wear it as a bodysuit with a pair of linen pants.

My very close second-place favorite piece is the Soft Stretch High Neck Tank, which is both extremely soft and stretchy (and therefore very well-named).

Would you buy from Khy Vacation Shop again? You are going to have to physically restrain me from getting the One Shoulder One Piece in another color! I would also love to have more of the Soft Stretch High Neck Tank for a comfy summer loungewear option. I think that I could probably be fine without any of the other items, though.

Rating: 4/5 — I wish that there were some looser options for swim coverups, since I feel like the last thing I want is a bunch of wet material sticking to me after I’m done swimming. These coverups felt more like loungewear after a day at the beach, which is fine, but just a different vibe.

But I’m truly blown away by the quality of the material across the board, and of course, I am now the One Shoulder One Piece’s biggest stan. If you had told me last year that my new favorite bathing suit would be a brown one-shoulder one piece, I would have laughed in your face — but now I’m obsessed.