As if Kylie Jenner didn’t have her hands full enough with her makeup line, skin care line, celebrity status, and being a mom, the 24-year-old billionaire has a new business venture brewing. After several months of speculation, Jenner confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 17 that she’ll soon release her very own swimwear line, unsurprisingly named Kylie Swim.

In classic Jenner fashion, the announcement came subtly on Instagram. She posted a photo on her personal Instagram wearing a strappy, yellow-and-pink monokini with a caption simply tagging @KylieSwim. The Kylie Swim account shared the same photo with the caption, “coming soon...” Even with just one post, the new Insta account already has more than 400,000 followers.

Since fans are so thirsty for as much news as they can get about Kylie Swim, Jenner did share an Instagram Story with a sneak peek at some of the looks she’s cooking up with her new brand. For the most part, it looks like Kylie Swim will feature swimsuits and coverups in many sunset shades, at least for the first drop. There’s a decidedly ‘80s feel to the very strappy looks, so, you won’t be lacking in the cutout department. (Although, that’ll leave some opportunity for interesting tan lines.)

Unfortunately, Jenner hasn’t yet revealed when, exactly, Kylie Swim will launch, but when it does drop, it seems you can expect a tempting lineup of the sexiest swimwear you’ll ever own. It’s also unclear how much Kylie Swim will cost, but given her sister Khloé’s Good American apparel line and sister Kim’s SKIMS apparel line both straddle the moderate-to-contemporary price line, I imagine Kylie Swim might hover around the same area.

Although Jenner’s Kylie Swim announcement has stirred up tons of excitement, there is one question on everyone’s mind: Why now? “Kylie, summer is almost over,” one Instagram user commented on the post. “Girl, it’s [about to] be September...” another posted. It’s true: After three months of beach-filled days, the middle of August is an interesting time to announce a swimwear line. However, it doesn’t mean the girlies aren't gonna buy it anyway. (It’s me, I’m the girlie.) “My bank account is about to be really mad at me once this swimsuit line drops,” one fan wrote. Even if Jenner had her first drop in the dead of winter, it’s easy to believe the entire line would sell out regardless.

Kylie Swim has been in the works for at least a few months. The Calabasas-born star previously filed trademarks for swimwear, coverups, headwear, tops, bottoms, footwear, and robes, so clearly, there’s a lot to come. Start saving now so you’ll be able to get your hands on all that Kylie Swim will have to offer.