The dog days of summer can be bittersweet — especially when the last full month of the beloved warm (read: beachy) weather season is taken over by Mercury retrograde. Yup, the infamous transit returns on Aug. 5 and ends on Aug. 27, which could put a serious damper on your end-of-summer travel plans and beyond.

As if that weren’t enough to get your mind racing, Jupiter is also set to square Saturn retrograde this month. This cosmic event will challenge you to find balance within your ambitions and limitations, work, wellness, and more.

6 Signs Will Be Most Affected By August 2024’s Astrology (For Better Or For Worse)

If you happen to be a Leo, Aries, or Gemini, astrologer Brilla Samay says the cosmos will be particularly kind to you this month, especially if one of them is your rising sign.

Virgos, Aquarians, and Sagittarians, on the other hand, are bound to face some challenges ahead, per the expert.

But don’t worry, August won’t be *all* bad for any sign. Between the end of Leo season, the Aquarius full moon, and the beginning of Virgo season, there’s a lot to look forward to this month.

Ahead, Samay breaks down each zodiac sign’s August 2024 forecast, from tedious retrogrades to rejuvenating lunations.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Alvaro Gonzalez/Getty Images August is going to be “supercharged” with growth and excitement, Aries, making you one of the most blessed signs this month. The Leo new moon on Aug. 4 is set to illuminate your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, which could bring a burst of inspiration and imagination. Though Mercury retrograde typically comes with its fair share of headaches, when it arrives the next day in fellow fire sign Leo, you’ll feel much more playful and relaxed than most other signs. The event you do have to worry about? The Jupiter-Saturn retrograde square on Aug. 19. According to Samay, this transit will “challenge you to balance your expansive goals with practical limitations” — a vital lesson for your growth journey. That same day, expect your social life to flourish during the full moon in the eccentric sign of Aquarius, and embrace any dynamic shifts within your communities that may come your way. Samay says, “This energy is giving emergency town hall meeting, but whatever comes up, you’ve got the skills to navigate.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) You’re about to enter the season of love, Taurus. With the new moon in your sign, highlighting the fourth house of home and family, there may be a “delightful surprise” coming your way. A potential match, perhaps? Venus will also enter Virgo this month, which will set your fifth house of creativity and romance ablaze, and can help take your crush out of the talking phase. Once Mercury goes retrograde, prepare to reassess your passions. “A thoughtful review over how you are spending your time can lead to better alignment with what truly brings you joy,” says Samay. But don’t worry — a cosmically prescribed introspection never hurt anybody. Your achievements will take center stage during the Aquarius full moon on Aug. 19, so don’t be afraid to brag about yourself or invest in a little self-promotion. Then, once the sun enters Virgo on Aug. 23, your focus will shift back to love, relationships, and creativity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Things may get complicated, Gemini, as you’ll be one of the signs most affected by Mercury retrograde. But, overall, August should be a great month. The Leo new moon will highlight your third house of communication, your strong suit. This transit will make convos easy, enjoyable, and electrifying. One day later, though, may spell chaos as your home planet, Mercury, stations retrograde in Virgo. During this time, you may feel compelled to reexamine your family dynamics or address any unresolved drama with your roommates. Tensions may rise, but don’t let your emotions get the best of you. Instead, Samay recommends to “use this period to clear out the clutter and strengthen your foundation.” You might feel your thirst for adventure and knowledge reaching new peaks during the full moon in Aquarius on Aug. 19. Take this opportunity to get away from the madness and refuel your mind. (After the month you’re going to have, you’re going to need it.)

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) andreswd/E+/Getty Images It’s all about the money, Cancer. The Leo new moon will kickstart everything to come on Aug. 4, energizing your second house of personal finances (aka boosting your bank account and your confidence). When Mercury goes retrograde on Aug. 5, you may find yourself reevaluating your daily routines and communication habits. This could cause you to slow down and edit your actions in real time — but that may not be such a bad thing. Money will be on your mind once again during the second half of the retrograde period. You may feel compelled to adjust your spending habits in order to reach your longterm financial goals. Once the full moon illuminates the sky on Aug. 19, by prepared to examine your close relationships under a microscope. “Embrace the revelations that arrive,” says Samay. “These are turning points to deepen connections and address any hidden issues.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Bringing out that main character energy, Leo? Samay says the Lion will be the “zodiac's reigning star” throughout August, making yours *the sign* to have the best month, overall. The sensational energy begins on Aug. 4 during the Leo new moon when la luna illuminates your first house of self, giving you a series confidence boost (not that you need it). Your sense of self will come into question once Mercury goes retrograde on Aug. 5. It may sound concerning, but according to Samay, this reflective period can actually help give you a better understanding of your identity. “Revisit old ideas and embrace new perspectives to enhance your confidence,” says the expert. “Trust your insights and let your authentic voice guide your path forward.” When the full moon arrives on Aug. 19, you should prepare to examine the balance and harmony in your partnerships. Samay recommends using this time to celebrate your strongest connections, while also strengthening newer bonds. By the time Mercury stations direct in Leo on Aug. 27, any remaining confusion about your identity will disappear, allowing you to step into your power.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) It’s giving ethereal, magical, and harmonious, Virgo. With the Leo new moon highlighting your 12th house of the unconscious, your dreams will reveal your true subconscious desires. “Embrace this mystical energy for some soulful reflection and creative inspiration,” says Samay. “This is an ideal time to create a new soul rhythm in your life.” Aside from Geminis, Virgos like you will be the most affected by Mercury retrograde on Aug. 5, as the cosmic event is set to take place in your sign. However, the transit is expected to inspire you to revisit your personal goals, so hopefully the chaotic period will result in a positive outcome. The Aquarius full moon on Aug. 19 will put the spotlight on your sixth house of wellness, encouraging you to find harmony within your daily routines. Maybe you need to establish a better work-life balance with your summer internship, or perhaps you have some FOMO issues you need to work on.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images New beginnings are on the horizon, Libra. With the Leo new moon illuminating your 11th house of aspirations and friendships on Aug. 4, you will be unstoppable. Expect to your social calendar to fill up quickly, and to feel a dramatic rise in self-esteem. The subconscious will come into play once again during Mercury retrograde, as the transit will encourage you to rethink your inner world. “Use this period to clear out mental clutter and gain clarity on hidden issues,” Samay says. The full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius will leave you feeling creatively and romantically invigorated, so don’t be afraid to be vocal about your successes and projects — especially with a crush. Finally, your 12th house of the subconscious will be ablaze as the sun enters Virgo on Aug. 23. Use this time to “allow yourself to recharge in solitude,” per Samay.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) August is all about networking for you, Scorpio. It all starts on Aug. 4 when the Leo new moon enhances your 10th house of work, so consider this your sign to shoot your shot with your dream internship. Mercury retrograde will prompt you to reconsider your social network and longterm plans, but don’t worry. Samay suggests using this time to your advantage by “[reflecting] on past connections and [tweaking] your goals to align with your evolving vision.” Your 11th house of aspirations and friendships will be the center of attention when Virgo season kicks off on Aug. 23. If you play your cards right, you can use this to benefit your career growth as well. “Focus on building strong networks and pursuing shared goals,” Samay says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) August will be full of new experiences, Sagittarius. Though you’re typically open to the unknown, this month may come with its pitfalls. “The planets are pushing you to explore new territories, both physically and mentally,” says Samay. “Embrace the adventure, but remember to find moments of stillness and reflection to keep your balance. Growth often comes from discomfort, so trust the process.” As Mercury stations retrograde in Virgo, your career aspirations will be front and center. This may encourage you to fine-tune your goals, or embark on a new path. When the full moon in Aquarius arrives on Aug. 19, your communication skills will be heightened, making room for “dynamic conversations” that can help you build lasting connections with your community.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images This month will be exceptionally abundant for you, Capricorn. With the Leo new moon highlighting your eighth house of rebirth on Aug. 4, Samay says a major transformation to your “financial and intimate life” is imminent. Money will be on the mind during the second half of the month as well, thanks to the full moon in Aquarius on Aug. 19. During this lunation, expect to receive opportunities for financial growth and stability — two of your favorite things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Though August will be a creative month for you, Aquarius, it will also be an emotional one. It all starts on Aug. 4 when the Leo new moon illuminates your seventh house of relationships, sparking new beginnings. When the full moon fills the sky on Aug. 19, prepare to take stock of your personal goals and evaluate your sense of self. La luna will be in your sign, so use this to your advantage and finally address those tough questions you’ve been ignoring. “This lunation might bring up issues in your personal or social life that need addressing,” says Samay. “It’s a time to confront what’s been hidden and work through it. Though it may feel like a heavy load, it's also an opportunity for significant personal growth.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) August will be a month of fresh starts and introspection for you, Pisces. Your sixth house of wellness will be illuminated during the Leo new moon on Aug. 4, which may inspire you to pick up some new habits or adapt a better routine. Enjoy this energy while you can, because you might feel yourself slow down a bit when Mercury goes retrograde on Aug. 5. Samay urges to use this time to reassess your relationships and how they are serving you. Finally, the Aquarius full moon on Aug. 19 will encourage you to take stock of your well-being and personal growth, as la luna will be in your 12fth house of introspection and spirituality. “Hidden fears will be revealed for you to alchemize and start new belief systems,” says Samay. “Embrace this energy to reflect on your inner world and make space for personal growth and healing.”

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor