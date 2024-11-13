Taylor Swift is getting into the holiday spirit. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the “Christmas Tree Farm” singer released a 2024 holiday collection online with products for every single album era.

The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection features some beloved returning items like Christmas tree ornaments and crewnecks for each of her albums, plus new items from The Tortured Poets Department and debutation (a combo of her debut and Reputation albums).

Swift has yet to release the re-recorded versions of both her self-titled album, Taylor Swift, and her sixth, so fans have been waiting (and clowning) for them all year. This is one of the first times that Swifties have seen new merch for these eras, and as one fan said on X, formerly Twitter, “If the holiday drop is any indication of what rep and debut Taylor's versions will look like I'm OBSESSED.”

Items in the collection are only available while supplies last, and some hot ticket products like the 1989 cardigan ornament are already sold out. If you want to treat yourself to something or find the perfect holiday gift for your Swiftie bestie, below are some of the best items from each era that you can still shop for now.

Taylor Swift Holiday Shop

The self-titled album that started Swift’s career is getting some major love in this holiday collection (unlike in the Eras Tour setlist).

There’s a real green and butterfly theme to the items available, and there are some cute must-haves like an acoustic guitar ornament ($20) and PJ dress shirt ($55). However, the item Swifties are loving the most is this green kanga pocket crewneck with a cowboy boot on the back.

Fearless Holiday Shop

Swift’s second album, Fearless, doesn’t have much in the holiday shop, but there is a cozy hoodie ($75) and oversized tee ($40) to add to your closet.

If you’re a songwriter like Swift or just like journaling as part of your self-care, you’ll love the starry notebook with “you take my hand and drag me head first, Fearless” on the front. The raining stars almost look like the sparks that come down at the end of the Fearless set on the Eras Tour.

Speak Now Holiday Shop

There are more items in the Speak Now holiday shop than there are songs in the era’s set on tour.

There’s a koi fish zip up hoodie ($85) like her guitar and a long sleeve tee ($50) with Swift dancing on the back. To decorate your tree, there are plenty of Speak Now ornaments still available but something new this year are pink ballet slippers.

Red Holiday Shop

Since it’s still fall, this is Red (Taylor’s Version) season. It’s when many Swifties are listening to “All Too Well” while making a batch of chai cookies.

While you get cozy, wear a Red zip polo ($75) or long sleeve tee ($50). If you plan to get comfy on the couch while watching All Too Well: The Short Film, you should get the “Starlight” throw pillow from the collection.

1989 Holiday Shop

Swift’s most recent “Taylor’s Version” release is 1989, which has just a few items left in the holiday collection.

There’s an “Is It Over Now?” hoodie ($75) and tee with seagulls ($40) for those who believe 1989 is a beach album. For anyone wanting to remember the 1989 set of the Eras Tour, there is a golf club ornament that looks like the ones Swift and her dancers use during the show.

Reputation Holiday Shop

There’s a lot to love in the Reputation shop, like the throne ornament ($25) that resembles the one in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video and “Delicate” compact mirror ($30) that looks like the Eras Tour stage.

The item that Swifties are loving the most online, though, is the mockneck cropped sweater with a snake on it. It’s gorgeous.

Lover Holiday Shop

Swift’s Lover album has a variety of gifts to choose from.

There is a sleep mask ornament ($20) from the “You Need To Calm Down” music for your holiday-loving family members, and a Stars All Aligned set of bracelets ($45) you can get for a fashionable friend or share with your BFF. Since crewnecks have been popular with the Swifties, like the viral blue Eras Tour one, the pink “Cruel Summer” is likely to sell out fast.

Folklore Holiday Shop

The Folklore shop seems to be very popular with items like the cardigan socks and lithograph selling out right away.

There is a matching tee ($45) that looks like the lithograph still available, along with a long sleeve shirt ($50). However, the cutest item has to be the “August” bottle of wine ornament.

Evermore Holiday Shop

A running joke among Swifties is that the sister album to Folklore does not get as much love from Swift, but she proved fans wrong with the holiday collection.

Evermore has some of the best items like an LOL-worthy “Tolerate It” table runner ($45) and “Cowboy Like Me” jacket ($120). The cutest item for the holidays is the Evermore PJ set that you can wear on Christmas eve or as you cuddle up by the fire.

Midnights Holiday Shop

Swift’s Grammy-winning Midnights album is heavily represented in the holiday shop with ornaments for each of the vinyl variants ($15) and a necklace version of the “Bejeweled” bracelet ($40).

For fans who love Swiftie conspiracy theories, you might want to get them the “exile ends” pocket watch from the “Bejeweled” music video since that’s been seen as a huge easter egg.

The Tortured Poets Department Holiday Shop

This is the first time that TTPD is getting the holiday treatment, so fans can add an ornament from the album to their collection with the infamous typewriter ($25). You can also stay warm this winter with a TTPD V-neck sweater ($70).

Fashionable Swifties who love looking for dupes of the singer’s favorite accessories will love the TTPD black purse in the collection. It kind of looks like bags Swift has been wearing out in NYC and while going to Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on Travis Kelce.