Starbucks believes the perfect way to enjoy the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games is with a nice bevvy by your side. For a quick pick-me-up in the Olympic Village, Team USA athletes have access to a Starbucks for their own coffee runs between practice and competition. Some were even treated to a special version of the viral Bearista Cup in their merch hauls.

At home, you may not be able to enjoy your next sip in a bear-shaped glass with a blue Team USA beanie, but you can order an Olympic-inspired drink off the secret menu.

How To Order Starbucks’ Olympics-Themed Sip

For a limited time in the app, you can find an all-new Iced Brown Sugar Honey Americano ($6) within your messages. According to the cafe, this not-so-secret sip is inspired by “America’s coffee legacy” and made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso and honey, topped with a brown sugar cold foam and cinnamon.

If you can’t find this drink in your app, you can easily order it by requesting the following components:

a grande Iced Americano with Blonde Espresso Roast

two pumps of honey syrup

a brown sugar cold foam

a dash of cinnamon

I was able to try the all-new wintertime beverage, and here are my honest thoughts:

The Team USA Drink Is Very Honey-Forward

Rachel Chapman

I don’t think I’ve ever ordered a coffee with honey at Starbucks. I usually get it with tea — especially when I’m not feeling well — but honey is now a game changer when it comes to java. The sweetness really made this Americano a dessert. It is strong, though, so if you’re not a fan, you should probably try it with another ingredient.

Essentially, this drink is a honey-flavored coffee with a bit of cinnamon sugar from the cold foam. It tastes just like a honey bun cinnamon roll in drink form, and that golden flavor vibes so well with the Olympics.

The Ratings Are In...

Will it be my new go-to? No, since honey is really the main character, and I’m such a fan of Starbucks’ fruity matcha lattes at the moment. But if I were to award this secret menu item on theme alone, it would totally win gold.

Rating: 4.7/5

If you’re looking for something to treat yourself while watching the Games at home, I highly recommend it.