Snowboarder Chloe Kim is headed to the Olympics once again. Despite dealing with a labrum tear in her shoulder recently, the two-time gold medalist will compete starting Feb. 11 in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. But before she takes to the halfpipe, she’s hitting the slopes in an all-new Super Bowl commercial, alongside Kurt Russell and Lewis Pullman.

The 25-year-old makes a cameo in the action-filled Michelob Ultra spot, which she tells Elite Daily was “so fun” to shoot. “It was just goofy and silly and serious in all the right ways,” she says. “It felt pretty authentic to how things typically go [on the slopes].” Filming took place during the first snow of the season, which Kim says was one of her favorite moments on set.

Fans can watch the snowboarder’s Super Bowl commercial as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots face off Feb. 8. The Olympics will be airing at the same time, which Kim says she is feeling really good about. “I trust that my hard work will pay off.”

Before a big event, though, the Olympic snowboarder admits unwinding isn’t easy. “My mind loves to think about the worst-case scenario in every single way, so I have to give myself extra time to go through that rabbit hole and then come back to a point where I can fall asleep.”

Below, the athlete dishes on her favorite ways to cool down after she’s done competing, the “beef” she has with the Olympic Village, and everything she’s looking forward to eating in Italy.

Elite Daily: Walk me through your typical post-competition routine.

Chloe Kim: After a competition, I’ll go back home, sit on the couch with my base layers for a few hours, eat dinner, and go to bed. Sometimes, I play some games, but that’s about it. I’m a grandma in many ways. I’m too tired to do anything.

ED: What are some games you’re playing right now?

CK: I just got into Animal Crossing again, so it’s been very time-consuming. They dropped the Nintendo Switch 2 edition, so I’m rebuilding my island from scratch. I’ve also been playing the new Pokémon Go Sierra game.

ED: How will your post-competition routine change at the Olympics?

CK: Post-Olympics, it’s going to be kind of wild as it always is. I’ll have to mentally prepare for that, but I’m really looking forward to being in Italy. I love it there. I love the food and the culture.

I’m up there with a bag of candy and water. That’s my diet when I’m snowboarding.

ED: What are you typically craving right after an intense competition or workout?

CK: I have such a naughty sweet tooth. I am always craving sweets. A lot of people, when they’re on the mountain, bring sandwiches and fruit. They’re so healthy. I’m up there with a bag of candy and water. That’s my diet when I’m snowboarding.

ED: What’s your favorite candy?

CK: My parents go to Japan a lot, and they always bring me these Japanese candies. They’re really soft. They’re like gummies. Those are really good. I also really love Haribo. I like all candy, except for things that are minty.

ED: What are you most excited to eat in Italy?

CK: Everything. I love pizza. I love pasta. I love bruschetta. It’s going to be hard to contain myself. My parents are also coming with me, and my mom’s such an amazing cook, so I’ll be eating well at the Olympics.

ED: There’s always so much interest in the Olympic Village. How do you unwind in the Olympic Village after a competition?

CK: I'm not staying in the Olympic Village this time around, but I stayed there the last two, and I loved it. The dining hall’s open 24/7, so I’d be in there a lot. In Korea, they had really good pizza. China’s village had really good soup dumplings. I’m excited to see what the popular item is this year. The Olympic Village also always has a fun room with board games, pool tables, pingpong, massage chairs, and TVs everywhere, so you can watch something everywhere you go.

I’m excited to be staying with my friends and family this time, though, so I can stick to my usual routine. Also, the beef I have with the Olympic Village is that sometimes you don’t have good Wi-Fi. At the last Olympics, I could barely get a FaceTime call through.

ED: Do you have any post-workout or post-competition recovery rituals?

CK: I travel with my physical therapist, John, so I’ll see him every day of training and just stay off my feet. I’ll go on a walk if I’m feeling extra, but I’m so boring when I’m training. I’m on the mountain, come home, and I don’t leave.

It’s always fun to see new faces, talent, and up-and-comers. It’s truly a beautiful thing to see how far the sport has come.

ED: How do you celebrate after a good run?

CK: I’m so boring in that sense. I don’t really do anything. I’m typically so exhausted physically and mentally. Maybe we’ll go to dinner if I feel up for it, but most of the time, I just want to go home, take a bath, play my games, or hang out with my friends and family.

ED: What are some ways you deal with the competition when it doesn’t go as planned?

CK: I don’t think it really bothers me. I’m really grateful for all that I’ve been able to accomplish, and I’m always so happy to see the level of riding that’s going on, especially on the women’s side of things. Knowing that I’ve been part of that progression is such an honor.

I'm always really happy for whoever does well. At the end of the day, we’re all friends, and there are a lot of girls that I’ve known for many years. I’m always happy for everyone. It’s always fun to see new faces, talent, and up-and-comers. It’s truly a beautiful thing to see how far the sport has come.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.