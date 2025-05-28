Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman have not shied away from public outings amid dating rumors. In May, the duo looked cozy as the attended a performance of The Picture of Dorian Gray on Broadway — and this was far from their first date night. Here’s a full debrief on Gerber and Pullman’s rumored romance.

According to an Us Weekly source, the couple began dating in December. “Kaia and Lewis have actually been together for a while now,” the insider told the outlet on Jan. 31. “They started dating in early December [2024]. They kept it under wraps until the news of her and Austin’s split came out. Kaia and Austin have been broken up since October.”

Per the Us source, they kept things off the radar by staying on the east side of Los Angeles, wearing hats, and “frequenting crowds that didn’t really know them.” The insider continued, “They have a lot of chemistry and a very easygoing relationship. She’s really happy and feels like she can be herself.”

Gerber and Pullman were first spotted together on Jan. 29, when the model joined the actor and his father, Bill Pullman, for his 32nd birthday dinner at Salazar in Los Angeles. At the time, an insider told People, “They’ve been spending time together the last few weeks.”

The source added, “They're a cute couple and very low-key.”

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The next month, Pullman attended Gerber’s show, Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, at the Matrix Theatre in LA. Though they were not spotted together, in Backgrid photos from the February performance, Pullman was captured entering the theater. Following the show, Gerber was photographed leaving with a bouquet of roses.

Still, it sounds like the couple is happy to keep things “low-key.” Pullman was asked about Gerber at the Thunderbolts* premiere on April 28, and he kept his responses coy. At the time, an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked Pullman if he had a “certain brunette” date for the evening. “No, I don't have a date tonight. My family's my date,” he said. “Well, listen — we're all just lucky to be here on the carpet, hanging, we're looking forward to Thunderbolts*.”

The couple’s latest Broadway date night was also pretty under-the-radar. Still, an eyewitness recognized the duo. The insider told Page Six, “They are definitely together. Kaia sat resting her head on Lewis’ shoulder throughout the performance.”