This awards season is going to be missing one of its mainstay power couples. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber reportedly ended their relationship recently, heading into 2025 single. The split comes after reports that Gerber’s parents issued an intense warning to Butler.

On Jan. 7, TMZ reported Butler and Gerber ended things sometime in the end of 2024. There were a few signs recently that indicated the relationship may have ended. For one, Butler was noticeably absent from Gerber’s Mexican vacay around New Year’s. And the normally red carpet-ready couple also skipped the Golden Globes this year, despite Butler starring in the nominated Dune: Part Two and Gerber appearing in the nominated Saturday Night.

While neither star has spoken about the breakup yet, it sounds like Gerber’s parents may have been involved in the decision to end the relationship. Back in October, The Daily Mail reported that Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had a chat with Butler, coercing him to either get serious with Kaia or stop wasting her time.

“After dating their daughter Kaia for over three years he’s shown no sign of asking her to get engaged. They don’t think for a minute he isn’t serious about her, but he’s 33 and isn’t it time he thought about settling down?,” the Dail Mail source said.

“Austin assured Rande his intentions are only honorable and he needs a little more time,” the source continued. “He pointed out to Rande that Kaia is only 23. Rande gently shot back with the fact that these are the best years of her life.”

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Butler and Gerber were first romantically linked in late 2021, sparking dating rumors about a month after Gerber broke up with her ex Jacob Elordi. They confirmed their relationship in the splashiest way possible — making their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala. Since then, the two have taken every opportunity to put their love on display on a red carpet. But sadly, now it sounds like they’ll be posing for pics solo for the time being.