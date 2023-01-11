This Video Of Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber’s Golden Globes PDA Is S’Cute

Austin Butler is a Golden Globes winner, and he got to celebrate with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber. Although the duo did not walk the carpet together (Butler strolled in with Priscilla Presley), they shared a sweet PDA moment backstage that was caught on camera — and shared to TikTok.

In the clip, Butler and Gerber are celebrating his Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, which he won for his role as Elvis Presley in Elvis. Though Butler did not mention his girlfriend in his acceptance speech, he did thank others for their support. “I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees, you have turned in the most beautiful, profound work, and I am so honored and proud to be listed among you,” he said, before thanking Elvis himself. “You were an icon and a rebel. And I love you so much.”

It didn’t look like Gerber held the non-shoutout against him (and she didn’t seem to mind that he’s still speaking in Elvis’ voice). The duo looked elated as they hugged and kissed in the video, which was posted by @galafr. However, not all of the comments were supportive.

Plenty of fans pointed out that Vanessa Hudgens, Butler’s ex-girlfriend, was the first one to suggest he play Elvis. In August 2019, she explained on Live With Kelly And Ryan how the idea came to her. “It's so crazy because last December we were driving along, and we were listening to Christmas music and an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on. And he just dyed his hair dark, he's a natural light blonde, and I was looking at him, and he was singing along, and I was like 'Babe, you need to play Elvis. I don't know how but like I'm serious you need to play him,’” she said.

"And then [in] January, he was sitting at the piano — he's a musician — and he's playing, and he's singing, and I'm like 'I don't know how but we need to figure out how you can play Elvis, like, I don't know how we get rights or what we do, but you need to play him, it is your calling,’” Hudgens continued. “And then that next month we get a call saying Baz Luhrman is doing the Elvis biopic, and I was like 'Babe, this is it.'" (In January 2023, Butler told a similar story during The Hollywood Reporter’s Actors Roundtable — though he referred to Hudgens as “a friend.”)

The comments section pointed out Hudgens’ role in Butler’s Elvis success. “Oh whatever it was Vanessa that manifested that role for him!” one wrote. Another commented, “He should have at least thanked Vanessa for giving him the idea to play Elvis tho 🥺.” Points were made, but as one commenter said, “Everyone talkin about Vanessa but like this is so cute guys [come on].”