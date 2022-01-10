It looks like there’s a new man in Kaia Gerber’s life — and no, we’re not talking about Jacob Elordi. According to reports from Us Weekly and Page Six, Gerber is “low-key dating” actor Austin Butler, of Elvis, The Carrie Diaries, and (throwback!) Zoey 101 fame. And we’re high-key dying to learn more about Gerber and Butler’s new relationship.

Here’s what we know so far: The pair first sparked dating rumors in late December 2021, when they were spotted leaving a yoga class together. Shortly after, on Dec. 22, Gerber and Butler were seen loading luggage into a car before heading to the airport in Los Angeles, reportedly getting ready to jet off on vacation. The next day, Us Weekly claimed that they were, indeed, a couple, with one source saying, “it’s still very new.” And on Jan. 10, 2022, another source told Page Six the two were reportedly “having a lot of getting to know each other.”

Their budding romance comes on the heels of Gerber’s breakup with Elordi in November, whom she’d been dating for one year. The breakup was reportedly amicable, with Elordi — who’s best known for his role in Euphoria — telling Men’s Health he “learned so much” from his ex in an interview on Dec. 20. Gerber had previously been linked to the likes of Pete Davidson, as well (because honestly, who hasn’t?).

As far as his dating history goes, Butler and his long-time partner, Vanessa Hudgens, broke up in 2020 after nine years together. At the time, a source told E! the breakup was mostly caused by the long-distance nature of their relationship, saying there was “no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hudgens has since moved on with Pittsburgh Pilots player Cole Tucker, and she’s apparently “totally cool” with Butler’s new relationship with Gerber, too (per Life & Style). Elordi hasn’t commented on Gerber’s new beau just yet, but he’s also had some fresh flings of his own. Just before Gerber and Butler started to make headlines, Elordi was seen grabbing coffee with Olivia Jade Giannulli on Dec. 20 (the “influencer” best known for turning the 2019 college admissions scandal into a stint on Dancing With The Stars).

I have some lingering questions, of course — like, how does Butler, 30, feel about romancing Gerber, 20, after Taylor Swift very publicly eviscerated relationships with 10-year age gaps on Red (Taylor’s Version)? And does Elordi just have a thing for dating the children of ‘90s icons? (Gerber is Cindy Crawford’s daughter, while Giannulli is Lori Loughlin’s.) Goodness knows. But for now, it’s good to know all parties seem happy to be moving on, and we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more from Gerber and Butler.