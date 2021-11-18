Just when Swifties thought they had been blessed with every component of Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift surprise released (another) new version of “All Too Well.” After stunning with her 10-minute version of the fan-favorite track, she unveiled a slower, sadder version of the famed breakup ballad. Be forewarned: one listen to Swift’s "All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)" is bound to cue the waterworks.

Swift recorded the newest version of “All Too Well” at Long Pond Studio in upstate New York along with her friends Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Low. The studio is the same place she filmed her Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions in 2020, so it’s become a special part of her career. The singer surprise released the song on Nov. 17, and shared the excitement with fans on Instagram.

“One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder,” Swift captioned her post. “Drove up to Long Pond Studios to record All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) with the besties.” The coinciding image was a black and white photo of Swift in the recording booth at Long Pond Studio.

You can listen to "All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)" below.

The newest version of “All Too Well” comes just two days after Swift surprised fans with an acoustic version of the 10-minute track. “The first ever performance of All Too Well (10 min version) was at the AMC 13 theater in front of 400 fans,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “We recorded the acoustic performance so now we can all experience it together.”

The acoustic and autumn versions of “All Too Well” follow the official re-recording of the track featured on Red (Taylor’s Version). While it had long been rumored a 10-minute version of her 2012 track existed, it never saw the light of day until she re-released the album in its entirety on Nov. 12. The song was released in tandem with a short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, which you can watch below.

Swift is in the process of re-recording the first six albums in her discography so she can regain ownership of the rights to her music, and with autumn in full swing, it couldn’t have been a more perfect time to drop an album full of nostalgia and sad bops.