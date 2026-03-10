After getting the plans out of the group chat, the hardest part about spring break prep is trying to pack everything you could possibly need for a week filled with beach days, nights out, and debriefs with your besties. And there’s no one better to help you out than it girls (and guys) who know a thing or two about traveling and partying.

Think of celebs like Alix Earle, Kylie Jenner, and the “Vacanza Queen” herself, Dua Lipa, as your spring break mentors. They know the best products and accessories for poolside hangs and decompressing after a full day of fun. For instance, if you want a new swimsuit to wear in a future fire photo-dump, you might as well snag the same bikini as Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo. You can even bring along the viral camera that Taylor Swift and Nina Dobrev have recently used to capture all the moments worth posting to IG later.

For a full packing list to check off, below you’ll find 18 spring break must-haves beloved by your all-time favorite hotties.

The Poolside Bag

Sharpay Evans was right in High School Musical 2: a dip in the pool is *fabulous*. It’s also a must for the perfect spring break. To fully enjoy your lounge time by the water, you’ll need a cute set to wear, and celebs like Lipa, Hadid, and Rodrigo are all fans of Frankies Bikinis. Inspired by the Amalfi Coast, the brand has a cute fruit set that vibes with the strawberry-girl aesthetic.

Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo

Of course, anytime you’re out in the sun calls for a good SPF and a set of shades. Zendaya’s go-to moisturizer is Lancôme UV Expert Aqua Gel SPF 50, while pop divas like Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna are throwing on Coco & Breezy’s eyewear. You might also want to toss some headphones into your pool bag to listen to a spring break playlist or the latest audiobook on your TBR list. If that happens to be Heated Rivalry, then you should pack Ilya Rozanov’s fave pair — aka Marshall’s Monitor III noise-canceling headphones that Connor Storrie sported in the show.

The Beach-Day Bag

If the beach is where you prefer to catch some rays, you’ll probably want to include a few additional items in your bag, like a cute cover-up. Both Jenner and Lipa are fans of Isabel Marant’s dresses and skirts for layering over their swimwear. It may be a bit of a splurge, but you’ll get a ton of use out of this cotton tunic. To wear alongside your cover-up, grab a pair of the Khy founder’s fave flip-flops from Havaianas. She most recently wore a pair on a trip to Greece with her besties in July.

Since it’s sure to be hot out, you’ll also want to pack a reliable water bottle. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Ayo Edibiri, Hilary Duff, Ben Barnes, and Alessi Rose have all been spotted with Owala bottles. You could also throw in a portable fan that’s a go-to for Sophia Laforteza from Katseye. For some fun in the sun, pack a Tate McRae-approved Bluetooth speaker for some music, and Camp Snap’s viral digital camera. The retro-looking camcorder has been spotted in the hands of Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, Nina Dobrev, and even some Winter 2026 Olympians.

The Girls Night Out Bag

A full day by the water obviously calls for a night of drinking and dancing with your BFFs. Prepare yourself for the ultimate GNO by packing Suni Lee’s fave lip gloss from Anastasia Beverly Hills and spritz yourself with Olandria Carthen’s go-to scent from Forvr Mood.

TikTok/Hailey Bieber

Want to give your hair extra volume without going through the process of washing and drying it? There’s an easy way. While Ariana Greenblatt previously told Elite Daily “any dry shampoo has been a lifesaver” for her signature bob, Hailey Bieber is a fan of Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Refreshing Dry Shampoo.

The Necessary Nighttime Routine Bag

Once the day is done, you may want to just crash in your hotel or Airbnb. Before you do that, though, treat yourself to a celeb-backed nighttime routine. You and your friends might even debrief in the bathroom while getting unready. The first step: removing all the leftover sunscreen, moisturizer, and makeup from the day with some cleansing wipes. In a 2023 IG story, fans spotted that Kim Kardashian had a packet of Neutrogena’s Night Calming Makeup Remover Face Wipes in her bag.

Post-washing your face (and whatever else your skin needs), apply some lip balm. Hudson Williams, Flau’jae Johnson, and Nikki Rodriguez are all into Aquaphor for their pout. You could even throw on Earle’s fave gold undereye masks or Starface pimple patches for any blemishes that have popped up. Celebs like the Biebers and Florence Pugh love the star-shaped patches so much that they’ve posted selfies with them and worn them out while running errands.