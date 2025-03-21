Flau’jae Johnson is a force to be reckoned with on and off the court. The highly decorated NCAA star has not only been an integral part of LSU Women’s Basketball domination since she joined the team in 2022, but she’s also an aspiring rapper signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. “I want to be somebody like Drake, because he can rap, he can make pop songs, he can make reggae. He could probably do country if he wanted to,” Flau’jae says. “I want to be that type of artist and have longevity.”

When she’s not busy averaging 19.5 points a game and helping secure National Championships, the 21-year-old Georgia native dedicates her time to school and recording. On Valentine’s Day, she released her first EP, Flau & B, which she says was her way of showing the world that she can make different types of music.

Citing “a lot of discipline and consistency,” Flau’jae says her summer break — which is fast approaching — will be dedicated to recording more music and even a few live shows. But before then, the starting LSU guard is in March Madness mode. With her eyes on the championship, she’s ready to lock in. “[Being uncomfortable] is going to be the most important way that you elevate above the competition,” she says. “Everybody’s tired. Everybody’s legs hurt. But can you be mentally strong enough to get through that? That’s going to be my task.”

If you don't take care of yourself, bro, all of this is for nothing; you're going to get burnt out.

No matter what happens during the tournament — LSU’s first game is on March 22 against San Diego State — Flau’jae’s success has solidified her spot in sports history. Estimated to be one of the highest-earning college basketball players, she’s signed deals with tons of major brands, including becoming a PUMA athlete. The brand honored her with a player-exclusive shoe (she’s the second-ever female in the NIL to receive one), which she designed with camo and subtle nods to her family.

Below, the self-proclaimed self-care girly (“If you don't take care of yourself, bro, all of this is for nothing; you're going to get burnt out”) reveals her favorite beauty products, including the sweatproof mascara she wears during games.

Her Favorite New Beauty Find

“Ooh, I don’t even want to tell y’all because too many people are going to get it,” Flau’Jae laughs before sharing her must-have new product. It’s NYX’s Lift & Snatch Brow Tint Pen that builds perfectly shaped eyebrows in a few quick strokes. “It gives you that full look. It is super dope,” she adds.

A Beauty Hack She’s Loving

“When I’m switching clothes on set, I learned how to put my shirt on where my makeup doesn’t mess up my whole outfit,” she says. It’s a hack she learned on set with PUMA and one she’s not soon to forget. The magical tool that helps her keep her fresh beat exactly where it needs to be? A little cloth veil that lets her slide clothes over her head makeup-free.

Her Favorite Black-Owned Beauty Brand

The basketball star is a fan of Serena Williams’ beauty line WYN. “Oh my God. I use their stuff all the time, especially when I’m on the court. It’s really made for athletes,” Flau’Jae says, adding that the brand’s mascara, in particular, is one of her must-haves.

The One Product She Can’t Live Without

Queen of a good lip combo, Flau’jae says she can’t live without her Ruby Kisses Lip Gloss. “I carry it everywhere — in my purse, I got a couple in my car. Every time I go to the beauty supply store, I buy six of ‘em just because I keep losing them. I have ‘em everywhere.”

Her Non-Negotiables On Game Day

Often rocking “a light beat” on the court, Flau’jae says she usually wears a little concealer or foundation (usually MAC’s Studio Fix in NW 50) and a setting spray. “The setting spray is the most important thing. I’m trying to find me a good one because I sweat a lot so I have to dab dab dab,” she laughs, mimicking herself wiping her makeup off mid-game.

The Skin Care Products She Uses After Practice

The LSU Tiger says makeup wipes are one of the most important things in her post-game or post-practice skin care routine. She follows it up by washing her face using plain soap and water before using Black Girl Sunscreen. “I use sunscreen as my moisturizer, and that’s pretty much it. Before I go to bed, [I] Aquaphor the lips up, and I’ll be shiny going to sleep [and] waking up with soft skin.”