In Elite Daily’s One Nightstand, your favorite celebs and influencers spill allllllll the details about their holy grail beauty products — the select few they always have within arm’s reach on their nightstand. In this installment, actor Ariana Greenblatt shares the essentials in her makeup, skin care, and hair routine.

Ariana Greenblatt is cementing herself as a Hollywood it girl. After starring alongside Margot Robbie in 2023’s megawatt film Barbie, the actor added star-studded projects like Ahsoka, Borderlands, and Now You See Me: Now You Don't to her resume. Further proving her star power, earlier this year, the now-18-year-old became a global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, the youngest in the brand’s history.

On Dec. 2, Greenblatt was able to celebrate her new role at L’Oreal’s Women of Worth Gala, an event that honors individuals making a difference in their communities. With the fête hosted by a bold beauty brand, it made sense for the Avengers alum to go with a look that centered around a bold lip.

“I usually get a bunch of style photos that are drastically different, and my makeup artist and I choose what we like,” she says. The two products she used to achieve her red-carpet transformation: L’Oreal Paris’ Colour Riche lip liner and lipstick in “festive, very red, brown” shades.

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Ahead, Greenblatt dishes on the other items she keeps in every makeup kit, the beauty advice she picked up from set, and the one thing she needs to keep her iconic bob effortlessly chic.

Ariana’s No. 1 Beauty Product

According to Greenblatt, “everyone knows that” lip liner is her favorite item in her makeup bag. She doesn’t just use it on her pout, either. Depending on the shade, she says, “You can use it for eyeliner, eyeshadow, or even contour if you have a really cool tone brown lip liner.”

The other L’Oreal products Greenblatt has to have in every kit include the brand’s Telescopic Mascara ($15) and the Revitalift Pure Vitamin C Serum ($33), which has been in her “skin care rotation for quite a long time now.”

The SkinTok Fave She Stands By

Speaking of skin care, the Scoob! actor is totally on board with double-cleansing, a trend beloved by the likes of Madelyn Cline, dermatologists, and plenty of TikTokers. “I do my cleansing first. If I'm feeling wild, I'll do a double-cleanse and then I put the serum on,” she says.

At the moment, Greenblatt is “obsessed” with aesthetician Sarah Ford’s products. In fact, Ford’s face washes have been a necessity for the star when she’s on set or doing red carpets where she has to wear loads of makeup.

After a big night like the Women of Worth event, Greenblatt says her makeup is the first thing to come off after slipping into her pajamas. She even goes so far as to cleanse her hairline. “Whatever hair products I use, my hairline does not enjoy and I break out,” she says, “so I thoroughly cleanse before I get too tired and fall asleep.”

The “Lifesaver” That Was Recommended To Her On Set

Another must-have in Greenblatt’s routine is Weleda’s Skin Food moisturizer. “I was filming in Europe and it was cold and my skin was dry,” she says. “Someone recommended Weleda Skin Food to me, and that was kind of a lifesaver.”

On the set of Barbie, Greenblatt also got beauty advice from her co-star Margot Robbie. Except the Oscar nominee didn’t push a product; she gave a life lesson.

“I was talking to Margot and staring at her smile. I was like, ‘I wish my teeth looked like yours,’ and she was like, ‘No, don't do anything with your teeth ever. It builds character and you look so cute,’” Greenblatt shares. “She gave me confidence with my teeth, which was nice, coming from the woman with the most beautiful smile ever.”

The Essential Item For Ariana’s Gorgeous Bob

More recently, the young actor has been known for her short and sweet bob. A ‘do like that can easily go from gorgeous to underwhelming if you’re not styling it properly, and Greenblatt admits she’s “really bad” at doing her own hair. Her secret ingredient to getting her locks looking runway-ready with low effort: dry shampoo.

“Any dry shampoo has been a lifesaver for me and the bob,” she says. “My hair is so short that it tends to look greasier, and dry shampoo does the trick so easily.”

In this case, she doesn’t have a preferred product: “Any dry shampoo anyone has around me or in my house will do.” Greenblatt is also a fan of hair clips and headbands when there are no products nearby.