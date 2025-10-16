Ariana Greenblatt just had the dreamiest time in Paris. Apart from being spotted sitting in Balenciaga’s buzzy front row, which hosted the likes of Meghan Markle and Anne Hathaway, she also made her runway debut for L’Oréal’s annual Le Défilé show, walking alongside Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Eva Longoria, among others.

“I’ve never walked a runway nor thought that I would walk a runway,” the Barbie star tells Elite Daily, recalling how her mind was racing through multiple worst-case scenarios. Thankfully, she made easy friends with her co-models, who calmed her nerves. “I showed them the shoes I would be wearing, and they told me how to walk accordingly. They were like, ‘Just don’t take it so seriously. Everyone here is just meant to have fun.’”

Paris Fashion Week, however, is a big deal. Anyone who’s been invited to sit front row — much less, walk in it — is practically already anointed by the fashion gods.

Further cementing her fashion girl status, the 18-year-old also recently starred in Revolve’s fall campaign, the second installment in her partnership with the e-tailer. She curated an exclusive edit for fall and modeled eight looks in the accompanying Amber Asaly photographed shoot, which dropped Oct. 8.

Highlighting what she does best, each ensemble embodied a different role inspired by moody retro films and characters, including ’90s Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder.

Below, Greenblatt chats through her latest Revolve campaign, her ultra-hot takes on pop culture boyfriends, and being nostalgic for her 14-year-old self.

Welcome back from Paris Fashion Week! You walked the runway and sat front row at Balenciaga. Do you feel like you’ve finally honed in on your personal style, or is that something you’re still exploring?

I’m definitely exploring it every single day. If anything, I’ve allowed myself to not pick a specific aesthetic. I’m just broadening what I like, which has been really fun, and I enjoy experimenting with fashion more than ever.

I used to want to stay in a little box of what I was comfortable with, but I’ve been having so much fun switching it up, trying different things, and getting creative with everything.

Speaking of getting creative, it seems like you tried a few different looks for your Revolve campaign. Were there specific characters or films that you tried to channel for it?

For each campaign I’ve done so far with Revolve, I’ve literally created a ginormous mood board months in advance to dial in what vibe I’m going for. I had Jane from Breaking Bad in there, Lisa from Girl, Interrupted for the blond Angelina Jolie inspo. I had Christina Ricci, Winona Ryder — all those super sick girls from the ’90s and 2000s era. I had some Twilight, some Bella Swan in there.

I love the Bella Swan detail.

Oh, God, there are so many good stills from those movies. I’m just obsessed.

Did any of the looks give you Halloween costume inspo, or are you planning something totally different?

As of right now, I’m planning something different, but I definitely got to live my Catwoman/vampire dream with the looks.

I love that you mentioned Catwoman, because the overall vibe actually felt very black-cat energy. You even took pictures with one. Would you describe yourself as more of a black cat or a golden retriever type?

I’m definitely a black-cat person. There are some days when my personality gives golden retriever, but overall, I am aesthetically and emotionally a black cat.

You went with a pink wig for the summer campaign and then blond for this one, and ate both. Is there any hair color or style you’re not willing to try?

I don’t think so. I’ve always wanted to experiment with my hair from before I even knew what hair dye was. I’ve loved every color and every haircut. I would only do crazy colors or haircuts for a role. I don’t think I’d go off on a limb and do it for myself, because if it looks a little interesting or even bad, I can always say, “It’s for a role.” I don’t have to take responsibility for the choice. But I’ve always loved changing up my hair, and Revolve is so wonderful with allowing me to transform, which is the most fun thing for me. And I just love wigs.

In one layout, I saw that you had a Diet Coke can as a prop, which is having a moment on TikTok.

Really?

There are articles dedicated to Diet Coke.

Oh, my God.

Are you also a big fan, or are you a soda drinker in general?

No, I actually hate soda. I was so sad I had to drink that. I think I took two sips. I’ve never liked soda, and I couldn’t even tell you what it tastes like. I did it for the shot because the Coke cans are always very aesthetically pleasing for some reason.

That’s so funny. What’s your drink of choice?

Definitely matcha. Any tea, boba, and water.

What was a fashion lesson you learned from a character you played?

In Barbie, I wore low-waisted baggy jeans, a combo I didn’t even know existed. I wore those for the entirety of the movie, and now I wear low-waisted baggy jeans every day of my life.

Warner Bros. Studios

Or for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, my makeup artist was so amazing and brilliant, and I have so many products that he used on me that I incorporate into my everyday beauty routine, which is fun. I take a little bit of something from a lot of my roles.

What about a co-star? Has anybody ever given you a fashion tip that you now incorporate?

When we wrapped Borderlands, Jamie Lee Curtis was like, “I will always be watching what you do and making sure you’re on the right path.” She has this thing where she says “oh, yes” or “oh, no” if it’s Jamie-approved or not. Now, when I do anything in life, I have that in the back of my mind. She’s like my guidance fairy. If it’s a good outfit, she says yes. And if it’s not, I’ve done something wrong.

The campaign is all about nostalgia. What are you nostalgic for right now?

I feel like I’m the most nostalgic person ever. I’m nostalgic for what I was doing yesterday at this point. Fall is my favorite time of year, so right now I’m loving music, food, and movies I grew up watching during this time. I’m nostalgic over Coraline, Nightmare Before Christmas, and Gilmore Girls. Everything fall-related. I also am weirdly nostalgic for my 14-year-old self just because I saw pictures of me at 14, and I was so cool. I was like, “Wow, I was onto something.”

What do you like about your 14-year-old self?

I was just super-duper care-free. I would walk out of the house with the craziest, stupid outfit or hat on as a joke, but I wouldn’t really care. And my hair was weird. I would cut my own bangs every day, and I wore a lot of eyeliner all the time. She was cool and very, very free.

Because you mentioned Twilight, I’ve got to ask: Are you Team Edward or Team Jacob?

Oh, my God, Edward. I can’t even. Yeah, he’s weird, but I love him. I’m always Team Edward.

What about Gilmore Girls? Are you Team Jess, Team Dean, or Team Logan?

Honestly, I’m Team Tristan. Free him. He should have had so much more time on the show. He sucked, but when I never saw him again, I was like, “That’s annoying.”

That is true. He never got the arc that he could have had.

Oh, exactly. I saw potential in his character.

What are you manifesting for 2026?

A lot of giggles and laughter. I’m obsessed with laughing and giggling. I’m manifesting my dream roles that I might not even know are my dream roles yet, and good fashion moments, and happy and healthy friends and family. And maybe for people to stop being so hateful toward everyone, even though it’s so cliche, but it’s so disgusting how everyone hates everyone. So just less of that, please, for next year.