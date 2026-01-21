Kim Kardashian may not have the best history with Taylor Swift, but that doesn’t mean she can’t jam out to Swift’s music every now and then. The reality star made a very rare comment about Swift while appearing on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, confirming that she does have some of the singer’s catalogue on rotation. However, Kardashian made an important clarification about which eras she enjoys, and which she avoids.

“I have some of her older songs in my playlist,” Kardashian said. “I've always thought she's like a super talented, great artist.”

When asked why she preferred Swift’s earlier work, Kardashian simply boiled it down to her genre preferences: “I love country music.”

It probably also helps that Swift’s first few albums don’t contain any pointed songs about Kardashian or her ex-husband, Kanye West. The former couple was heavily targeted in Swift’s 2017 album Reputation, which was infamously inspired by the backlash Swift received after Kardashian leaked a phone call between Swift and West in 2016.

And Swift recently proved she’s still feeling the barbs of that feud, releasing her thinly veiled Kardashian diss track “thanK you aIMee” in 2024. The capital letters literally spell out the spiteful song’s target.

There’s also a theory that Swift’s 2025 release “Actually Romantic” includes a reference to her spat with Kardashian, although the Showgirl track is much more heavily believed to be a jab at Charli XCX.

Clearly, Swift’s earlier work is much safer territory for Kardashian. And this isn’t the first time the beauty mogul has proven herself to be a fan of Swift’s music. Back in 2023, fans thought that Kardashian was recreating Swift’s Speak Now album cover with a very similar look shortly after Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) released. Whether that was intentional or not, Kardashian ran with the interpretation and reposted the photos with “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” playing on her Instagram.

Kardashian has posted other Swift songs in the past, like “Lover” in a 2019 post. She also gushed about her love for Swift’s song “Love Story” in a viral 2009 interview.