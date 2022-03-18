Spring is my favorite time of year for many reasons. For one, the sun will finally be hanging out in the sky for a bit longer, allowing everyone to feel like they have more time in the day (even though that’s not technically true). The weather is also starting to get warmer, and the world is starting to become colorful again after a long, gray winter. While there are certain zodiac signs that are filled with the energy to tackle their spring cleaning, there are a few signs that benefit from this season in other ways, particularly in the romance department. Valentine’s Day may be in the rearview, but spring 2022 will be the most romantic season for three zodiac signs, filling their relationships with a newfound excitement and vibrance.

Though each of the 12 zodiac signs can expect to be affected by the spring equinox on March 20 in different ways according to where Aries falls in their birth chart, the following trio of zodiac signs can expect this season to offer a fresh new start to their love lives. Whether they’re embarking on an exciting new connection or simply spicing up a long-term partnership, romance will be at the top of their priority list.

Aries

As the sun shifts into your first house of self on March 20, you’ll be feeling full of energy and ready to tackle any personal goals you have for this season, while also being reminded how important partnership is. As a cardinal fire sign, you tend to be pretty independent by nature, and this season will only amplify that. While you can never go wrong when prioritizing yourself, your connections will still be asking for your attention during this time, emphasizing a need to find balance between independence and interdependence. Remember, just because you can do it all on your own doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to. Your relationships are meant to support you, and it’s way more fun having someone who cares about you by your side anyway.

Libra

As the sister sign to Aries, this season tends to make you feel a bit out of sorts — being partnership-oriented during a season that’s all about independence can feel a little uncomfortable, to say the least. With the sun shifting into your seventh house of relationships on March 20, you’ll be eager to maintain connections with others, but may be met with some challenges. Now is the time to remember to always prioritize your own needs, and to not sacrifice them for others. Your relationships should be about you just as much as they are about the other person, and if they aren’t, some necessary boundaries may need to be instilled. Remember: the best relationship you’ll ever have in life is the one you have with yourself. (Can you tell I’m an Aries yet?)

Sagittarius

On March 20, the sun will shift into your fifth house of pleasure, creative expression, and romance, shining a light on how you prioritize your enjoyment during this year’s spring equinox. As the spontaneous, adventurous sign of the zodiac, Aries season compliments your desire to eat the world, and encourages you to live your life to the fullest. Now is the perfect time to plan some fun dates with your special someone, embark on an unexpected adventure, and really allow yourself to enjoy the feeling of enjoying someone’s company, without any worries about the future. The spring is about beginning something new and exciting, so be sure to soak it all in.