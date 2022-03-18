Springtime is here, which means that from an astrological standpoint, the new year has *officially* begun. Though January 1 is regarded as New Year’s Day, it can be difficult to feel as if the new year has begun during the cold, winter month of January, where the nights are still longer than the days, and Capricorn season is in full swing. While wintertime is a beneficial time for being goal-oriented, logical, and productive, it’s doesn’t always feel like the best time to ring in a fresh start. Aries, however, is the cardinal fire sign that’s all about action, assertion, and getting things off the ground, which as essential qualities for tackling your list of New Year’s resolutions. Ancient astrologers definitely coined Aries as the first sign of the zodiac for a good reason, because this sign is sure to get things moving — and fast. In fact, the emotional meaning of the 2022 spring equinox is all about going after what you want, because you can accomplish anything you put your mind to, if you want it badly enough.

While Aries is the most assertive sign of the zodiac, it’s also a sign that’s all about self-awareness. Knowing who you are is incredibly essential, and can save you from putting yourself in situations that don’t align with who you are. The spring equinox is a time to remind you that putting yourself first isn’t selfish, but necessary, because how can you truly find personal fulfillment in anything if you don’t know who you are first?

Fabio Formaggio / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

When Is The 2022 Spring Equinox?

On March 20, at 11:33 a.m. ET, the sun will shift into Aries, the sign of its exaltation, marking the beginning of springtime, and placing the sun in a sign where it is strongly supported. Since the sun symbolizes the ego, its position in Aries adds confidence, energy, and assertion when it comes to self-expression, and everyone will notice this boost in energy in one of the 12 houses of their birth charts. The Aries-ruled house of your birth chart is where you need the upmost independence, and as the sun makes its way through this sign until April 19, it’ll be much easier to achieve. You’re now being reminded that putting yourself first is essential, and the relationship that you have with yourself is bound to set the tone of every other relationship you have in life.

Since Aries is a sign that places a lot of emphasis on the self, it is also important to remember that you don’t have to navigate life as a lone wolf. Your relationships, family, and community are meant to support you, so be sure to use the resources around you. It doesn’t make you any less of a badass to need other people — that’s precisely why we’re not on this earth alone. Just be sure that before you make any decisions, you check in with yourself first. Everything in your life should support who you are as an individual, and you should never have to compromise who you are for the sake of something or someone else.