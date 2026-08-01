Everyone’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger has officially swung back onto the big screen.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is dealing with the aftermath of a world — including his best friends — that completely forgot his true identity, while living as Spidey full-time.

But he isn’t the only one forced to navigate some serious changes — the MCU production crew shook things up, too. Brand New Day was the first Spider-Man movie to ditch Georgia, opting to shoot almost entirely across the pond at London's iconic Pinewood Studios.

Since Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, Marvel used its superhero magic to transform Atlanta into Peter’s cozy hometown block in Queens and other areas of NYC. ATL has been the background of many movies and TV shows over the years, including Stranger Things, Tell Me Lies, and The Hunger Games. Starting in 2024, though, Marvel decided to move things from Georgia to Pinewood Studios in London with The Fantastic Four: First Steps as its first MCU movie filmed overseas.

Even though it’s easier for British-born Holland to film in the U.K., it does make visiting a little harder for American set-jetters. If you still want to feel like you’re a part of the Spider-Verse after seeing Spider-Man: Brand New Day, you can always visit the filming locations in Atlanta. On a recent trip to see one of my BFFs, I went around the city to check out a few of the Spider-Man locations in Georgia, and here are all the stops you can make as well:

Midtown Science & Tech High School

Address: Midtown High School at 929 Charles Allen Drive

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My first stop had to be Peter's school. Formerly known as Henry W. Grady High School, Midtown in Atlanta was used as the interior filming location for Peter’s school in Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home. Since it is a working high school, it’s not easy to get access inside. Instead, you can easily swing by on the weekend to snap an epic photo outside so it looks like you also go to Midtown Science & Tech High School like Peter, MJ, and Ned.

Delmar’s Deli-Grocery

Address: 92 Peachtree St SW

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For Peter’s neighborhood bodega, aka Delmar’s Deli-Grocery, I headed to Downtown Atlanta. Production used a now-closed bank on this corner to double as the Queens storefront. Standing here, I had a total montage moment.

Across the street is also the Queens Community Bank (at 99 Peachtree St.) from Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Peter stops the four thieves in those hilarious Avengers face masks. You can even spot a few different spots on this one street that double as Peter’s hometown block in Queens, like the Rainbow store where he stops a bicycle thief.

The Weapons Deal With Aaron Davis

Address: Piedmont Dog Park on Park Drive

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Next, I made my way into Piedmont Park. Inside the park, at the dog area under the bridge, is where Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) meets up with the employers of Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) for a weapons deal. Peter sees this going down from Liz’s party, and goes to investigate. If you’re bringing your own furry sidekick on this set-jetting adventure, this is the absolute best spot on the list for both of you to sit back, unleash your pup, and enjoy the park vibes together.

Avengers Headquarters

Address: Porsche Experience Center Atlanta at One Porsche Drive

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You can't do a Marvel tour without hitting the big leagues. To live out my superhero dreams, I headed near the airport to the Porsche Experience Center, which doubled as the Avengers Compound in Upstate New York. General admission for the experience is about $10, but I opted for the budget-friendly hack and snapped a free pic right outside the exterior gates.

The Atlanta Marriott Marquis

Address: 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE

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To round out my downtown trek, I stepped inside this stunning hotel. A scene with Keaton’s Vulture that actually only made it into the official trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming was filmed at the iconic Marriott Marquis in Downtown Atlanta. This building has been used a number of times, doubling as the TVA in Loki and the Capitol in The Hunger Games. Taking a ride in the glass elevators all the way up to the 47th floor is a must-see.

Other Spider-Man Locations In Atlanta

I wasn’t able to stop at every location during my quick trip, but I’m already saving these standout spots for my next Atlanta itinerary. For instance, you can grab a bite at Spiller Park Coffee at 233 Mitchell St, which subbed in for the Prachya Thai restaurant where Aunt May and Peter eat. To pretend you're on the guest list for Liz’s high school party, you can drive past 229 Little John Trail NE.

Also, when Tony Stark calls Peter from "India," he was actually standing right in Georgia at the gorgeous Hindu Temple of Atlanta (5851 GA-85 in Riverdale). Finally, if you want to fully commit to the bit, you could always go with the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead (Peter’s Berlin hotel) or the Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Center (where the debate team stays while visiting Washington, D.C.).