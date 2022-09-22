The astrology of September has been nothing short of hectic. With a total of six planets currently retrograde (including Mercury), the cosmos have caused a collective need to slow down. So if you’ve been feeling like you’re moving at a snail’s pace, you’re not alone. While reviewing, revising, and reflecting has been a major theme this month, relationships have also been a top priority since Libra season began on Sept. 22. This season is all about actively pursuing connection while looking for ways to find balance, harmony, and common ground within your relationships. As the sun and moon come together in this sign on Sept. 25 at 2 degrees, everyone’s bound to have love on the brain. Though everyone will experience a new beginning of sorts, the September 2022 new moon in Libra will affect four signs most.

As a cardinal air sign, Libra is looking to initiate mental stimulation through connecting to others via shared interests, as well as seeking ways to mediate and restore justice when needed. Libra’s all about forming new connections and relationships, and while the rest of the cardinal signs’ interests vary, they each aim to initiate new, exciting endeavors, which is why the upcoming new moon will affect them more than the rest of the zodiac.

Here’s what these four can expect during September’s new moon in Libra:

Alexander Bondarenko / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Aries (March 20—April 19)

On Sept. 25, the new moon in Libra will bring forth new beginnings in your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships, prompting you to actively pursue connection, socialization, and harmony in this area. As the sister sign to Libra, this energy may feel a bit uncomfortable, but it’s encouraging you to lean into your connections instead of overly relying on your independence. Since the new moon will oppose Jupiter in Aries, expect your connections to inspire you now, and potentially offer opportunities for personal growth. It’s a great time to surround yourself with people that you love, so don’t hesitate to prioritize community.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

The upcoming new moon in Libra’s bringing new beginnings surrounding connection, balance, and harmony in your home and family life, Cancer — a place where you tend to retreat on a regular basis. Now is the perfect time to surround yourself with your family, or invite loved ones over for a gathering in your living space. You may also be called to make some changes in this area, whether you’re redecorating or moving homes altogether. No matter how you spend your time on this day, you’ll be inclined to stay home and enjoy the comfort of your private world.

Libra (Sept. 22—Oct. 22)

It’s your season, Libra, so the new moon in your first house of self on Sept. 25 is bound to affect you more than anyone else. While relationships are now the biggest priority for you, this is also a time when you’re being prompted to embark on a new personal journey. As the partnership-oriented sign of the zodiac, centering your independence can be a challenge, but as this new moon initiates new beginnings revolving around your identity, you’ll be called to pursue new endeavors that allow you to connect, unify, and build relationships that align with who you are. How can you find new ways to bond with others in a way that’s fair and balanced? Explore what this looks like, and odds are you’ll feel more equipped than ever.

Capricorn (Dec. 20—Jan. 21)

On Sept. 25, the new moon in Libra will bring new beginnings to your 10th house of public image and career, prompting you to establish newfound connections and relationships here. It’s a great time to work closely with a business partner, or collaborate on a creative project with a teammate. As the goal-oriented cardinal sign of the zodiac, it’s a great time to consider how you’re looking to invite new ways to connect with others through your professional endeavors. You’re known for being friendly, social, and relatable, and today’s the perfect day to publicly display that side of yourself.