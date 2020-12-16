30 Schitt's Creek Holiday Captions To Use When, Bébé, It's Cold Outside

Other than your own, there's one other family you'd love to spend the holidays with, and that's the Rose family from Schitt's Creek. Despite the bickering and humorous jabs at one another, it's clear that this crew loves each other deeply. They also know how to throw an awesome Christmas party if you remember the episode "Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose" from Season 4. Not only is this holiday special full of LOL-worthy moments, but there’s also plenty of Schitt's Creek quotes for holiday captions that you can pull out of the hat for your very own family photos and festivities at home.

In the episode, Johnny wants to celebrate the season with a Rose family holiday party like they used to. However, things are a little different now that they're in Schitt's Creek, and hilarity ensues as the Roses attempt to pull it off. If you're not traveling back home for the holidays this year or your celebration looks a little different than during past holidays, you may be in a similar boat. You still want this to be the best Christmas ever, so keep all your old traditions and make some new ones wherever you are.

Plan a holiday roomie night, where you watch all the best Christmas episodes of your favorite TV shows or re-watch the Schitt’s Creek holiday episode. Don't forget to set out a festive hot chocolate charcuterie board, and make sure to wear some seasonal sweaters that David Rose would love. You can even dance around a little bit Alexis-like to some holiday jams, and exchange Schitt's Creek-inspired gifts that you fellow fans will love. There will be plenty of opportunities to snap some candid photos and smiling selfies along the way, which you’ll want to post with any of these 30 Schitt's Creek quotes for captions that fit your holiday vibe.

Netflix

"You are my most cherished friend." — Moira "Christmas Eve. Wake me when it's over." — Moira "Outta bed, it's Christmas Eve, and this year we will be celebrating the holiday!" — Johnny "No, I refuse to turn off the light on Christmas again, this year." — Johnny "Well, I say we throw a party." — Johnny "Okay, you know today is Christmas Eve, right, and maybe people don't wanna spend it like, caroling in front of Mom's wig wall?" — Alexis "I can't think of a more festive way to spend Christmas Eve than all of us pitching in." — Johnny "OK, what about the gift situation then? Because everything on my list requires pre-order." — David "Do I not get a Merry Christmas? Or... " — David “Oh, isn't this festive? It's like an old-fashioned country Christmas, huh Moira? Picking out a fresh-cut tree?” — Johnny "I have my own holiday tradition. It's like the 12 days of Christmas, but it's one day with 12 bottles of wine." — Stevie “I've already taken my Christmas pills, and bitter experience has taught me I have just 8 minutes to make it safely up the stairs.” — Moira "Wow. So, what time is the Ghost of Christmas Past coming to visit you tonight?" — Stevie "Look at you in that flouncy apron, you little Christmas Elf!" — Alexis "Well, I did get up at the Kraków dawn, so that 'Alexis' could bake these cookies." — Ted "All I can think about is the 22-foot Norwegian Pine we once had." — Moira "Now that was festive." — Moira "What you're smelling is actually our holiday-scented car ornaments." — Ray "Ah, see, the Christmas spirit is all around us." — Johnny "Perhaps a Christmas gourd." — Moira "I opened red, I hope that's OK with everyone?" — Stevie "Do you know what I think might put this jolly trolley back on track? The release of the tree." — Moira "I, for one, find it charming, in, sort of, a war-torn sort of way." — David "Surely the dentures have been dropped in the glass by now. Can't we spare one carol here, before we go?" — Moira "What? It's just nice. Nothing's happening." — Stevie "Stickers... of old men." — Alexis "OK, OK, let's just smile and say thank you." — Moira "I was worried about this menorah being so close to the garland. Last thing we want is to have the motel burn down." — Johnny “I’m a delightful half-half situation.” — David “You know, in the old days, I stood by your side no matter how you wanted to spend the holidays. Whether it was heading to Miami for Puff Daddy's Poolside White Party, or that uncomfortable tree trimming at Arnold and Maria's. How 'bout the night you wore your fur coat to the PETA Christmas Fundraiser?” — Johnny

Netflix