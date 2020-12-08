From his sweaters to his one-liners, David Rose quickly became one of TV's most beloved characters in Schitt's Creek. Every time you rewatch the series on Netflix, you probably find yourself wishing you could be actual BFFs with David. So, it's time to take some inspiration from your fictional bestie when shopping this holiday season by getting some Schitt's Creek David-inspired gifts for every fan on your list.

There are so many memorable David moments in the show, including when he hilariously bickers with his sister, Alexis, or when he feels like a fish out of water in his new home. If you revisit some of these iconic scenes, you may notice that there are many wonderful David-inspired gift ideas to consider. For instance, get your foodie friend some new spoons for making enchiladas at home, and folding in the cheese. Treat your friend to some pampering products from Rose Apothecary or a little craft care package for unwinding. You can even find some of David's fashionable sweaters for your most stylish BFF to wear.

Whatever your loved one is interested in, you're sure to find a gift on this list that David Rose would approve of. He might even say it's "simply the best."

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A David Rose Sweater Heart Sweatshirt Unisex David Rose $20 | Etsy See on Etsy While every member of the Rose family has a signature style, it's David and his sweaters that are truly iconic. Your stylish BFF would love to add a David-inspired item to their closet, so give them a sweater inspired by the show. Etsy has so many sweatshirts that look just like the ones David wears. They have one that looks like his heart sweatshirt, the lightning bolt sweater ($28, Etsy), and even a recreation of his "Heart Love" sweatshirt ($24, Etsy).

2. A Very Quotable David Mug Trying Very Hard Not to Connect With People Ceramic Coffee Mug $19 | Always Fits See on Always Fits For your coffee-loving friend, get them a David Rose mug with one of his quotes on it. This mug from Always Fits has a cute drawing of David with "I'm trying very hard not to connect to people right now," which is relatable first thing in the morning.

3. A Rose Apothecary Lip Balm Rose Apothecary Tinted Lip Balm $8 | Beekman 1802 See on Beekman 1802 The closest you'll get to visiting David's Rose Apothecary in real life is with the new Schitt's Creek x Beekman 1802 collab. The collection is so popular that items are selling fast, but you can still get the beauty guru in your life Rose Apothecary tinted lip balm. Actually, this lip balm will come in handy on those especially cold winter days, so it's an essential stocking stuffer for Schitt's Creek fans.

4. A Wooden Spoon To "Fold In The Cheese" Fold in the Cheese! - David Rose - Moira Rose - Wooden Spoons $19 | Etsy See on Etsy No matter how many times you've seen the show, you still don't know how to fold in the cheese. This LOL-worthy scene always has your foodie friend laughing, so get them some wooden spoons that have "fold in the cheese" quotes on them. These spoons will come in handy when they're making holiday dinners or family recipe enchiladas. (Oh, and when they fold in the cheese.)

5. Some Statement Sunglasses Black Retro Rounded Sunglasses $24 | Unique Vintage See on Unique Vintage Along with his iconic sweaters, David can be seen wearing black sunglasses throughout the show. Get your stylish bestie their own pair of statement sunglasses they can rock on extra sunny days. A signature black pair will match just about any #OOTD they have planned.

6. "Simply The Best" Matching Bracelets Simply The Best $19 | Etsy See on Etsy For the Patrick to your David, get a gift that is "simply the best." These matching bracelets pay homage to the sweet scenes in the show where Patrick and David perform for each other. You can even get your bracelets customized with your anniversary date engraved on the inside.

7. A "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards" Welcome Mat Best Wishes, Warmest Regards Welcome Mat $29 | Etsy If Stevie and David's relationship reminds you of the relationship you have with your own BFF, you might want to get a "best wishes, warmest regards" gift for them. On Etsy, you can find sweatshirts ($32, Etsy) and coffee mugs ($20, Etsy), but nothing is more perfect than this welcome mat. As guests come over, they'll be greeted with a "best wishes, warmest regards."

8. A 'Schitt's Creek' Coloring Book A Very Schitty Coloring Book $16 | Always Fits See on Always Fits When your friend is feeling like David and needs to "not connect with people right now," they can destress with a Schitt's Creek coloring book. Put together a DIY craft box with this coloring book, some pencils ($18, Arteza), and maybe even some rhinestones ($5, Michaels). You know, in case they're thinking of bedazzling something.