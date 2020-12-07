The world definitely needs a little bit more Alexis Rose from Schitt's Creek. The socialite, who always has an unbelievable story to tell, is a beloved character from the Emmy-winning series, and it's not hard to see why. First off, she coined the most iconic line from the series, "Ew, David," and gave us the gift of "A Little Bit Alexis" to sing and dance to. With that in mind, it just makes sense that you would want to give your friend some Schitt's Creek Alexis-inspired gifts this holiday season.
Since you've probably watched (and rewatched) the series over and over again on Netflix, you know all the best Alexis scenes by heart. You also know that a generic Schitt's Creek tee might not be enough for a hardcore fan of the show like your bestie. You’ve got to mix both your friend’s interests with that Alexis flair to come up with the perfect Schitt’s Creek-inspired gift.
No worries if you’re starting from zero, Alexis is here and loving this gift-giving journey you’re about to go on. If you’re inspired by Alexis Rose, you could get a mug with one of her other iconic lines on it for your friend to sip their fave holiday hot chocolate out of. You could also take notes from Alexis’ bohemian chic fashion sense and get your stylish bestie a cute hat or oversized headband. There are even some homemade Alexis Rose items on Etsy that feel one-of-a-kind. Just don't forget to add a holiday card alongside your Schitt's Creek-themed gift, because a heartfelt message always adds just "a little bit" of extra holiday cheer.
