The world definitely needs a little bit more Alexis Rose from Schitt's Creek. The socialite, who always has an unbelievable story to tell, is a beloved character from the Emmy-winning series, and it's not hard to see why. First off, she coined the most iconic line from the series, "Ew, David," and gave us the gift of "A Little Bit Alexis" to sing and dance to. With that in mind, it just makes sense that you would want to give your friend some Schitt's Creek Alexis-inspired gifts this holiday season.

Since you've probably watched (and rewatched) the series over and over again on Netflix, you know all the best Alexis scenes by heart. You also know that a generic Schitt's Creek tee might not be enough for a hardcore fan of the show like your bestie. You’ve got to mix both your friend’s interests with that Alexis flair to come up with the perfect Schitt’s Creek-inspired gift.

No worries if you’re starting from zero, Alexis is here and loving this gift-giving journey you’re about to go on. If you’re inspired by Alexis Rose, you could get a mug with one of her other iconic lines on it for your friend to sip their fave holiday hot chocolate out of. You could also take notes from Alexis’ bohemian chic fashion sense and get your stylish bestie a cute hat or oversized headband. There are even some homemade Alexis Rose items on Etsy that feel one-of-a-kind. Just don't forget to add a holiday card alongside your Schitt's Creek-themed gift, because a heartfelt message always adds just "a little bit" of extra holiday cheer.

01 An "Ew, David" Sweater Ew, David Women's Sweatshirt Etsy $29 See on Etsy It was Alexis who gave us the "Ew, David" line that is so quotable from the series. Your friend may love that line so much that they say it often. Give them a cute and cozy sweater with "Ew, David" ($29, Etsy) on the front they can wear the iconic phrase as well.

02 A Rose Apothecary Lip Balm Rose Apothecary Tinted Lip Balm Beekman 1802 $8 See on Beekman 1802 Fans of the show will love this Beekman 1802 x Schitt's Creek collab which features some products from David and Patrick's Rose Apothecary store. If Alexis was shopping, she would probably pick up this tinted lip balm ($8, Beekman 1802). It has a delicious "Heirloom Rose" scent and a pink floral tint that will make all your bestie's selfies pop.

03 An Alexis Mantra Mug I Love This Journey for You Ceramic Coffee Mug Always Fits $19 See on Always Fits Another one of Alexis' iconic sayings from the show is "I love this journey for me." Well, now you can love this journey for your bestie by getting them an "I love this journey for you" mug ($19, Always Fits). It features a cute drawing of Alexis and can be paired with their fave coffee.

04 A Stylish Hat Brushed Faux Leather-Trim Fedora Forever 21 $20 $14 See on FOREVER 21 Alexis can be seen wearing stylish hats throughout the series. She is the queen of the boho chic lewk, so get your fashionable friend a similar hat to wear. The bigger the hat, the more Alexis it is, but if you're looking for something your friend can wear all the time, this cream hat ($14, Forever 21) is a great choice and even comes in black.

05 A Velvet Dress That's "A Little Bit Alexis" Aqua Velvet Short Party Dress BHFO $78 $16 See on BHFO Make sure your friend has everything they need to recreate the "A Little Bit Alexis" audition scene from the show by giving them a velvet dress like Alexis'. In the show, she wears a crushed velvet long-sleeve dress with knee-high boots. This velvet party dress ($17, BHFO.com) is so similar to Alexis' dress in the show that your friends will think it is the dress.

06 A Knotted Headband Lauren Knotted Headband Anthropologie $18 See on Anthropologie Another one of Alexis' most used accessories is a knotted headband. It has the same boho chic feel as her sun hats, but makes the perfect stocking stuffer for the Alexis in your life. This headband ($18, Anthropologie) comes in a variety of colors to choose FROM like black, yellow, and two shades of pink. Your bestie can rock it to happy hour or when they're just simply chillin' and listening to music at home.

07 A Tamagotchi Tamagotchi V5 Game Urban Outfitters $25 See on Urban Outfitters Alexis had a hard time keeping David's Tamagotchi alive. So, in the spirit of redeeming things for Alexis, get your friend their own Tamagotchi ($25, Urban Outfitters).

08 A Desk Bike Leisure Sports Under Desk Pedal Bike - Portable Mini Exercise Bike Target $37 $33 See on Target Mutt got Alexis a bike in the show, and she was not happy about it. Luckily, she ended up using it to teach David how to ride a bike, and that gave us a truly hilarious scene to LOL at. Instead of giving your friend or family member a regular bike, give them under desk bike pedals ($33, Target) they'll get a ton of use out of while working from home. Now, they can even exercise while watching Schitt's Creek episodes.

09 A Rose Apothecary Body Cream Rose Apothecary Body Cream Etsy $9 See on Etsy When Alexis goes to help out David at the store, she samples some hand cream instead of moving it. With how heavy the box is, that's totally understandable. Get your friend a relaxing Rose Apothecary lotion ($9, Etsy) they can sample as much as they'd like at home without David yelling at them.

10 An "Ew, David" Candle Ew David 'Schitt's Creek' Candle Etsy $26 See on Etsy Give the gift of relaxation with an "Ew, David." This Schitt's Creek candle ($24, Etsy) is perfect for nights when all your friend wants to do is Netflix and chill at home. They can light their "Ew, David" candle in a scent you pick out for them, like pine forest or vanilla cotton, while rewatching their favorite Alexis moments.

11 An Initial Necklace Gold Filled Initial Pendant Ten Wilde Jewelry $42 See on Ten Wilde In the series, you’ll notice Alexic wears an initial necklace with the letter “A” for Alexis. You could always get your bestie a copycat necklace ($24, Etsy) just like hers, or you can get an initial necklace for your bestie’s actual name. Ten Wilde has some super cute gold initial necklaces ($42, Ten Wilde) from A to Z that your BFF will want to wear with every ‘fit.