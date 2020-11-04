Just 40 Of Alexis’ Best Schitt's Creek Quotes To Brighten Your Day

One of the most iconic lines from the Emmy-winning series Schitt’s Creek is, “Ew, David.” The character who coined the beloved phrase is none other than David’s loving and beloved sister, Alexis Rose. While that line is always a winner, especially on social media, there are so many more Schitt’s Creek Alexis quotes for Instagram captions you can use to accompany your next selfie to make sure the spotlight is totally shining on you.

Throughout the series, Alexis grew into being one of the series’ best TV characters. Her relationship with her brother, David, is super relatable to anyone who has siblings. She always knows how to dress to impress, and she has some seriously unbelievable stories to share about her adventures abroad and meeting various celebrities. And let’s not forget those super sweet Alexis and Ted moments, as well, that have you swooning with delight.

While Alexis may have struggled to adjust to her life in Schitt’s Creek at first, you don't have to struggle at all to find the best caption for your next IG post. Simply use any of these Alexis Rose quotes for your next fashionable #OOTD, sibling selfie, or video of you dancing to “A Little Bit Alexis.” They're even perfect for anytime you want to rewatch the series on Netflix again, because they're sure to make you and your friends LOL.

Netflix

“I told myself I would enjoy my own company tonight.” “I walk through life in really nice shoes.” “Ew, David.” “Lick rust.” “I’m a Lamborghini, I’m a Hollywood star.” “Nom nom for us, David.” “Do I have to remind you of the time that I was taken hostage on David Geffen’s yacht by Somali pirates for a week and nobody answered my texts?” “Love that journey for me.” “The pedals make it move more.” “Stop doing that with your face.” “You are being so extra right now.” “A little bit Alexis.” “I didn’t go missing, David. The FBI knew where I was the entire time.” “If there’s one thing I've learned, when it comes to love, you can't let the little things get in your way.” “Anyway, I think it would be so great if we could just go around the room and everybody tell me, like, five things about yourself.” “I used to text Zac Efron just, like, for a booty call. Poor thing would be pressing the buzzer before I even hit send.” “Tell that to me at 21, escaping the Yakuza.” “I actually got this in a swap with Sienna Miller. And by that, I mean it fell off her wrist at a Halloween party and I kept it.” “Yeah, and Adam Levine and I *just* went for bubble tea.” “I once passed off a mini horse and three guinea pigs as service animals, so anything is possible.” “Feel free to sing along if you know the words.” “Yeah, um, I was one of the original Pussycat Dolls.” “I’ve been traveling the world since I was a teen model, but something about this feels different.” “I don’t want to brag, but Us Weekly once described me as ‘up for anything.’” “But people love extreme vanity… and they love puppies!” “You know what, David? You get murdered first for once.” “I totally get that.” “Sometimes, a special little lock can come along that you didn’t think would fit because it didn’t look, or act, like the lock you thought you needed.” “Like, I think I’m wearing a wedding dress.” “I’m sorry for not responding to, like, one text, David!” “Did you know you can still get mail?” “People aren’t thinking about you the way that you’re thinking about you.” “Every now and again, spending like a little bit of money on something really special… it might not buy you happiness, but it can definitely help make you smile.” “Generally speaking, this is, like, a very cute look for me.” “I don’t think that’s the right journey for you at this point in time.” “It’s like a witch’s house in here, David!” “I’m the one who should be at a sketchy bar meeting randoms. I’m the one who should go missing.” “I miss being surrounded by loose acquaintances who think that I’m funny, and smart, and charming.” “Do I leave everything behind and move to some random island to be with the love of my life?” “There is nothing wrong with asking for what you deserve.”