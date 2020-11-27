12 Gift Ideas For The Schitt's Creek Fans In Your Life

When Dan Levy got together with his father, Eugene Levy, to create the Canadian comedy Schitt's Creek, neither knew it would be arguably the biggest hit of their careers (so far). The show started modestly on the CBC in Canada, with secondary airings on the little-noticed Pop TV in the United States to follow. But by 2020, the show was a downright phenomenon, especially after its final season swept the Emmys and hit Netflix. If you have a Rose family superfan in your life, these Schitt's Creek gift ideas are exactly what you need to give a present that is "simply the best."
The best way to shop for clothing and knickknacks when it comes to TV fans is to think a bit outside the box. There's always the obvious choice of getting stuff branded with the Schitt's Creek logo. But for hardcore fans, especially those of shows that started with cult followings like Schitt's Creek did, it's best to aim for something that isn't immediately recognizable to those who don't watch. When it comes to comedy, in-jokes are not just funny, but also a sign of solidarity. With that in mind, here are several items your favorite Schitt's Creek fan will find hilarious.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
All seasons of Schitt’s Creek are streaming on Netflix.