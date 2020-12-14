The person you send all your Schitt's Creek TikToks and "ew, David" texts to whenever they need an LOL is the Alexis Rose to your David Rose. Chances are your love of the series started when you marathon-watched all of Schitt’s Creek together on Netflix. It’s simply the best, which is why it makes perfect sense that you'd want to give them something that references your favorite show together for the holidays. If you want something unique, you’ll want to check out these Etsy shops with cute Schitt's Creek merchandise for inspiration.

Nowadays, you can find just about anything you're looking for on Etsy. It's the go-to place for artists to totally flex their skills, while fans get to purchase special pieces from the fandoms they love so much. If you're a Schitt's Creek lover, you'll get a kick out of the "fold in the cheese" wooden spoons and Rose Apothecary-like sugar scrubs from Etsy. You may even want your very own "ew, David" crewneck to rock in the winter, but there are plenty of gifts to get your BFFs as well. Thanks to these Etsy shops with cute Schitt's Creek merchandise, you won’t be positively bedeviled with all the options out there.

Whether you’re shopping for the holidays, a birthday, or beyond, here are 12 Schitt’s Creek shops on Etsy you need to check out right now. You never know, you just might find something that's "a little bit Alexis" and a lot of what you love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Createyourshirtshop "OK, I Won't Be Doing Any Of That But Thank You" T-shirt Etsy $13 $8 See on Etsy In the market for a Schitt's Creek tee? Look no further than Create Your Shirt Shop. This shop has a variety of cute shirts with quotes and references from the show on them. The tees are perfectly cozy to wear with a pair of jeans for running errands or with yoga pants when your friend is just simply lounging around.

02 MyUrbanCrafts Love That Journey For Me Planter Etsy $23 $20 See on Etsy Plant parents will really appreciate My Urban Crafts for their Schitt's Creek-inspired planters. They have so many cute and memorable quotes from the series on all them. Get a pot with Alexis' "love that journey for me" inspirational quote on it for the friend who is always updating you on the status of their plants via group chat or Insta stories.

03 SherlockDesignsAU Schitt's Creek Fold In The Cheese Etsy $39 See on Etsy The foodie in your life would love something to use in the kitchen from SherlockDesignsAU. This shop features laser cut gifts like charcuterie boards and wooden spoons. There's a truly LOL-worthy "fold in the cheese" spoon ($8) that will make your friend crack up every time they make enchiladas. They might also appreciate a Schitt's Creek quote cheese board for their movie nights at home.

04 TheDoodlePlanet "Ew, David" Sticker Sheet Etsy $5 See on Etsy Your friend can decorate a laptop or reusable water bottle with some of these Schitt's Creek stickers. The custom illustrations from The Doodle Planet are not only adorable, but also reference some of the best moments from the series. They even have a set featuring different sweaters David wears ($5).

05 RestfulSoulSoaps Rose Apothecary Natural Sugar Scrub Etsy $9 See on Etsy Treat the Schitt's Creek fan in your life to a personal spa day by getting them a Restful Soul Soaps scrub. The Rose Apothecary-inspired sugar scrub contains a blend of citrus, florals and spice scents. There's also a whole Rose Apothecary gift set ($28) with hand soap, body cream, and soapy sugar scrub.

06 WickedKitschCo 'Schitt’s Creek' Greeting Card Variety Pack - 5 Card Set Etsy $20 See on Etsy Snail mail is still one of the best ways to spread cheer and remind someone how much you love them, and Wicked Kitsch Co has some cute Schitt’s Creek cardsfor just about every occasion. There’s even a variety pack, so you always have something nice to send your friends from the Rose family. Of course, you also can’t go wrong with just a simple “You’re the Schitt” card ($7) to send whenever.

08 Mamallamaltd 'Schitt’s Creek' Reusable Cold Cup Etsy $17 See on Etsy When it’s time to enjoy a little Herb Ertlinger fruit wine cocktail or iced coffee, Mama Llama Ltd is here to help. The Etsy shop has an assortment of reusable cups and water bottles you can get your coffee-loving bestie. It doesn’t just stop at cups either. There’s also some Christmas ornaments, a bowl, and a tote bag as well.

09 RoseApparelUS "Ew, David" Sweatshirt Etsy $31 $26 See on Etsy Rose Apparel US has a super cute "Ew, David" sweatshirt that is perfect for being cozy during sweater weather and comes in an assortment of different colors. Get your bestie a sweatshirt they can pair with their fave jeans for going out or leggings for staying in. They even have a Rose Apothecary tee ($16) that’ll look super great under their fave denim jacket.

10 UpSchittsCreek Moira It's Cold Outside Candle Etsy $20 See on Etsy Calling all candle lovers: you'll find just what you need at Up Schitts Creek. There are even some festive holiday candles you can give to everyone on your nice list. This Etsy shop even has some adorable and LOL-worthy Schitt’s Creek mugs, so you can really treat your friend to a relaxing night of lighting up their candle and drinking from their cozy mug.