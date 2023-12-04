It’s the most wonderful time of the year, filled with shopping, Christmas parties, and decorating the tree. Most people like to travel home for the holidays, but those with wanderlust may be looking to venture somewhere more magical. The North Pole is the first place that comes to mind when you think of Christmas, and Airbnb is hosting four lucky guests at the real-life hometown of Santa Claus this December.

Of course, the actual North Pole is a little more difficult to visit IRL, but Rovaniemi, Finland has become the official town of Santa Claus with a post office that receives over 30,000 letters a year filled with wish lists for the season. It’s a very busy time for Santa and all his elves, so to recruit a few more helpers, Airbnb is listing the North Pole for a few guests to stay in for free.

In exchange for a three-night stay in Santa’s hometown, you and your friends will be asked to read a few letters at the North Pole Post Office while enjoying everything the Arctic Circle has to offer this time of year. Your complimentary stay will include access to Santa’s cozy cabin, traditional Finnish meals, and even a trip to see the Northern Lights. If you’d like to make your holiday dreams come true by booking this Santa-inspired Airbnb, you’ll want to be the first one to reserve it when the window opens on Dec. 11.

Booking Santa’s Cabin On Airbnb Is On A First-Come, First-Served Basis

Samir Zarrouck/Airbnb

Like many other exclusive stays through Airbnb, like Shrek’s swamp and the Ted Lasso pub, Santa’s cabin is free to book, but on a first-come, first-served basis. That means you’ll want to set an alarm for Dec. 11 at 5 a.m. EST — aka when the booking window opens.

While the three-night stay from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21 is totally free, there are some caveats. For instance, you’ll only get one night in Santa’s cabin, but the other two will be at another Airbnb listing nearby. You’ll also need to arrange your own flights to Finland. If you’re flying out of London Heathrow Airport, Airbnb is offering complimentary Finnair return flights to Rovaniemi for up to two people (18 and over). However, if you’re flying straight to Rovaniemi and back from the U.S., you’ll need to book your own travel.

Your Santa Claus Cabin Airbnb Stay Includes A Snowmobile Activity And Sauna

Samir Zarrouck/Airbnb

The lucky guest who’s chosen to spend their week before Christmas in Finland will be greeted by an elf helper upon their arrival, and shown around Santa’s cabin. The festive one-bedroom stay offers tons of Insta-worthy decor and an elf-wear wardrobe for you to feel right at home for the holidays. You’ll also be near the Santa Claus Main Post Office, which is where you’ll be put to work as one of Santa’s elves.

At the Post Office, you’ll help sort the letters sent to Santa, and stamp mail with a special Arctic Circle postmark. You’ll feel like Buddy as he’s trying to help out at the beginning of the movie Elf. And once you’re done, you’ll get to enjoy other Rovaniemi activities like going for a snowmobile adventure, seeing the Northern Lights, and even relaxing in a traditional Finnish sauna. Your meals — which will also include Finnish food — will be arranged by your elf host.

Overall, this is the perfect trip for anyone who loves the holidays, because you get to check off some bucket list adventures like visiting Finland in the winter and getting to pretend you’re in a real-life Christmas movie all in one trip. The money you save on your Airbnb stay can also be put toward buying more presents for your family or yourself, so make sure you’re ready Dec. 11 to book Santa’s cabin before everyone else.