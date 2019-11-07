Seeing the Northern Lights should be at the top of your wanderlust list, especially if your main goal for traveling is to take in breathtaking views and mother nature’s finest. It is one of the seven natural wonders of the world, after all. While the best way to view the Northern Lights is in person, you can share the experience with your friend by posting photos of the aurora borealis once you get home. So, for your inevitable trip up north, you’ll want to prep accordingly by purchasing gear and gathering up captions for the Northern Lights.

A once-in-a-lifetime adventure like this requires some serious planning, which may include watching travel vlogs so you know what to expect. For example, a tip for capturing the best Northern Lights photo is to set your shutter speed a little longer than normal. There are even some Northern Lights camera apps for taking the best quality photos on your phone. Along with camera hacks, you may want the scoop on where to stay during your travels, whether it be a luxurious cabin or a cool igloo. There are also many places around the globe where you can see the Northern Lights, from Alaska to Norway, so you’ll want to do some research to find out what option is best for you.

Before you book anything, though, check the COVID-19 protocols and requirements of the destination you’re thinking of visiting. Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you wait until you’re fully vaccinated to travel. If you need to delay any trips, that just gives you more time to plan out what you’ll be doing and prepare some Northern Lights quotes for when you get there.

Crossing off a major must-do like the Northern Lights from your list means you'll want to remember the moment forever. The best way to do that is by capturing it the best way you can and sharing those memories on the ‘Gram with beautiful Northern Lights quotes. Since you’d rather be looking up to the sky instead of down at your phone, having these 35 quotes about Northern Lights saved in your phone on the notes app will help you swiftly post with ease. The right aurora borealis quotes should be as bright, bold, and beautiful as the sights you're about to see.

"Well, would you look at the Northern Lights..." "Keep me where the Northern Lights are." "In a world full of sunsets, be the Northern Lights." "It's official. Nature wins the award for Best Glow-Up." "These are the moments we live for." — In Paradise, "Moments We Live For" "Shine like the whole universe is yours." — Rumi "This was worth waking up early for." "Catching flights and looking at the Northern Lights." "I followed my heart, and it led me to the Northern Lights." "Checked a big thing off my wander list today." "Like we're made of starlight." — Taylor Swift, "Starlight" "Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl "My favorite color is the Northern Lights." "Watch more Northern Lights than Netflix." "Sending this Northern Lights pic to NASA, because it's filled with stars." "Snow happens, the Northern Lights help." "Don't forget to look up." "Bright, bold, and beautiful." "Now I know what all the hype is about." "This is why I choose adventure, always." "Not every paradise is tropical." "All I see is magic." "Rise and shine." — Kylie Jenner "The views here are #lit." "Glowing with the flow." "You (Northern) light up my world." “Let there be (Northern) light.” “I’m feeling light headed.” “Going to see the Northern Lights was a bright idea.” “I said I was traveling to see the lights, not that I was traveling light.” “I’m so delighted to be here.” “Advice from the Northern Lights: Show your true colors.” “I decided to lighten up a bit.” “Glow where you belong.” “It’s ice to see you, Northern Lights.”

The way the delicate ripples of green, blue, and purple light float through the night sky will make your heart race. You'll want to capture it all on your camera so you can remember it forever, and now you really can.

