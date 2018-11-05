Can we fast-forward to Christmas already? Let's be honest: The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, and so many of us just can't get enough of it. It's finally time to put on your Christmas playlist, re-watch your favorite Christmas movies, and cuddle up with some eggnog. It's totally acceptable to begin the celebration early, because what's not to love about getting into the holiday spirit? Pull out your Christmas decorations, grab your ugly sweater, and get ready for the best time of the year. There's no better holiday, so BRB: I'm planning a trip to Santa's Village in Lapland, Finland.

In my opinion, there's no such thing as "too much" or "too soon" when it comes to Christmas. You have complete permission to go all out and spread that holiday cheer like it's your job, as far as I'm concerned. Christmastime is about being grateful, spreading the love, and cherishing the people you love most in the world. The Christmas decorations and movies are just the icing on the cake.

If you want to take your holiday festivities to the next level, then you have to consider visiting Santa's Village for the best Christmas ever. If this town doesn't put you in a festive mood, then I'm not sure what will.

This Is Truly The Merriest Place On Earth Santatelevision on YouTube Rovaniemi is Santa's "official hometown," and you need to see it first-hand to experience the magic of the season. (Basically, this place is the real deal.) Millions of people have visited the jolly village for a genuine Christmas experience with Santa Claus. You can even meet his reindeer and go for a sleigh ride to see the winter wonderland in all its glory. If you're searching for genuine holiday joy and cheer, then this is the place you really need to me. Don't forget to send a postmarked letter directly from the Arctic Circle to share the love with family and friends. Every Christmas fanatic needs to put this experience on their bucket-list, like, ASAP.

You Can Sleep In Santa Claus' Village Santa Park on YouTube If you just can't get enough of Santa's Village, then why not sleep there? There are a variety of dreamy igloos, glass homes, lodges, and even treehouse hotels that will make you want to stay in the Arctic Circle and never leave. The Arctic TreeHouse Hotel will give you panorama views of the Northern Lights while you're snuggling in bed, and the Snowman World Glass Resort will make you feel like you're sleeping in an exclusive igloo. Let's just say, you're going to have an unforgettable night under the stars.