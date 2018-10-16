Halloween is around the corner, but who's ready for Christmas? Let's be real: Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year. There's something magical about the music, Christmas trees, fairy lights, stockings, movies, and the spirit of Santa Claus. Many of us have an endless amount of childhood memories surrounding the winter holiday, so it's easy to understand why we get the butterflies once it's Christmastime. If you really can't wait for the jolly holiday to roll around, here are the coziest Airbnb rentals in the world to get you in the mood.

There's nothing like cozying up by the fireplace with some hot cocoa once the holidays roll around. It's warm, festive, and you've got your family members by your side. It's especially fitting around Christmastime. It's too cold to spend time outdoors, so why not bond inside with the people you love most?

Airbnb home rentals are known for being unique. You get the chance to have a cool experience without having to step foot outside the house. Whether you cozy up on the couch and watch some holiday films, or play boardgames with your friends over a bottle of merlot, you can certainly have a blast on a Christmas-inspired getaway. From historic cottages to dreamy igloos, these Airbnb rentals will surely bring out your festive spirit.

1.This Christmas Cabin Airbnb This cozy Christmas Tree Lane cabin is surrounded by rows of Christmas trees, so you'll feel like you're in a winter wonderland. The cabin is filled with Christmas decorations, and lights are strung throughout. Don't forget to bring your camera so you can capture some incredible photos on the tree farm.

2 This Dreamy Snow Igloo Airbnb Have you ever dreamed of sleeping in an igloo? This Airbnb is set in the wilderness of Finland. The igloo is set on a ranch, where you'll have access to toilets and other amenities. Don't worry about being really cold, because you''ll be provided with a cozy sleeping bag. (But also be sure to pack a bunch of layers and warm socks.) If you're lucky enough, you might even get to see the Northern Lights.

3 A Cozy Reindeer Lodge Airbnb Spend the night in this lodge if you want to get up close and personal with reindeers. This Swedish cottage is set amongst a winter wonderland where you'll have the chance to connect with nature. You'll be able to warm up in the wood-fired sauna onsite after enjoying a delicious dinner every evening.

4 A Cottage With Reindeer Neighbors Airbnb This magical cottage is located in Sweden, and it's the perfect destination for a romantic getaway with your SO. You'll be able to really get into the Christmas spirit as reindeers sprint across across the property, so be sure to clear your camera roll. And if you're feeling cold, spend some time relaxing in the onsite sauna.