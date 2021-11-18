3 Signs Will Have A More Challenging Sagittarius Season Than Anyone Else

As Scorpio season comes to an end, Sagittarius energy is making a very bold, grand entrance. As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius is all about freedom, expansion, and assertion. While many may resonate with this energy in a lot of ways, there are some zodiac signs who will have a particularly challenging time during this month. Despite the fact that this is one of the most traditionally optimistic signs of the zodiac, no one experiences this energy the exact same way, specifically making Sagittarius season 2021 the worst for three unlucky zodiac signs: Taurus, Cancer, and Capricorn.

While Sagittarius season — which starts on Nov. 21 and ends on Dec. 21 — may not be the month where you blossom and thrive, the sun will still be moving through an important area of everyone’s birth chart. For Taurus, Cancer, and Capricorn individuals, this is merely a season of transition. This energy is preparing you for something that you may not be ready to receive yet. Astrology is a perfect reminder that timing is everything, meaning that there are times for you to take action, as well as times for you to rest. Here’s what Taurus, Cancer, and Capricorn individuals can expect during this not-so-lucky season:

Jordi Salas/Moment/Getty Images

Taurus

As an earth sign, this isn’t exactly an ideal season for you, but it’s the perfect time to do a deep dive inward to reflect on your relationships. Scorpio season likely placed a lot of emphasis on your connections, and now that the sun’s shifting into your eighth house, you’ll be prompted to reflect on your own personal boundaries in your partnerships and how they’re being treated. Now is the time to get serious about your personal needs. Are you sacrificing your desire for comfort for the sake of someone else? While this season may prompt a difficult conversation or two, you’ll come out on the other side with a much better understanding of yourself, as well as what you’re really looking for in a potential partner.

Cancer

After a pleasure-filled Scorpio season, you’re moving into a period that’s asking you to analyze your daily tasks and responsibilities. You tend to play the caretaker role in many of your relationships, but what about your relationship with yourself and your body? This is a perfect time to assess how you’re maintaining your personal wellness on a daily basis. You can’t pour from an empty cup, so it’s important that you put together a wellness routine for yourself that can help prevent you from burning out or spreading yourself too thin. If you’ve put off any responsibilities lately, this is the perfect season to check them off of your to-do list.

Capricorn

You’re someone who prioritizes discipline and hard work over all else, so it comes as no surprise that this season would be a bit challenging for you. As the sun moves into your 12th house of isolation and mental health, now is the perfect time to take a deep dive inward. Have you been throwing yourself into your work so much that you’re sleep deprived, or just drained overall? Now is the time to give yourself some grace. Snooze your alarm clock, pull out of that extra shift you agreed to take. Now is not the time to pile responsibilities onto your plate. Before your season comes along, you’re going to need energy. Now is the time to prioritize yourself.