When times get tough, surrounding yourself with positivity can be the best medicine for your spirit. For some people, that takes a lot of effort. They have to actively look for silver linings in any situation. But for others, like those who fall under the heading of optimistic zodiac signs, seeing the bright side of life is just how they view the world. Dating one of these signs can not only be fun and life-affirming, but can also help change your world view to something a bit rosier. And who couldn’t use a little more positivity in their life?

These are highly social signs who love to surround themselves with individuals they care for, and when any of those people are feeling down, they make it their priority to lift their spirits. So, if you want to add some light-hearted joy to your life, swipe right on the following signs.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion, Aries’ enthusiasm for life is just plain infectious. Every day for Aries is an opportunity for new adventures and excitement. The world is theirs to conquer and they follow their instincts and desires without spending too much time worrying about what-ifs. There's an innate momentum and excitement to this sign that’s driven by curiosity, enthusiasm, and optimism. With all that passion and energy, it's not hard to get swept up by their verve for life.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

milorad kravic/E+/Getty Images

Leos tend to be the center of attention. Sure, they love it, but it's not because they demand attention, so much as their cheerful and charismatic personality draws people to them. Like their ruling heavenly body of the Sun, Leo is warm, full of energy, and the center of their own universe of adoring friends and lovers. They radiate positivity, and when they sense that someone’s feeling down they make it their priority to lift them up.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Libras are highly idealistic because they’re so naturally hopeful. They seek to keep the world in balance and harmonious, so when they sense that someone close to them is down, they do everything they can to brighten their mood. This is partly because their sociable nature means they genuinely care for the people in their lives and enjoy interacting with them, but is also due to the fact that negative energy throws off their highly valued sense of balance. This is one of the reasons spending time with a Libra is such a peaceful and calming experience. That’s also simply because this easy-going sign loves to connect and keep things light, fun, and above all, harmonious.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Mixmike/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius is the most optimistic sign in the zodiac, in part because things always seem to work out for them eventually. That’s thanks to their ruling planet, Jupiter, which is associated with luck. Sag has a particular gift for just rolling with life through both the ups and the downs. When things get tough for this sign, their powerful intellectual curiosity allows them to view it as a learning experience, and so ultimately even their hardships have positive outcomes. It's this upbeat, if philosophical, view of life that makes them such a joy to be around. They rarely take things too seriously and find great happiness in whatever they do. Who wouldn’t want to be around someone who just radiates this kind of positivity?

While any zodiac sign is capable of bringing the positive vibes, these just make it look so effortless.