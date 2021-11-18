Bring on Sagittarius season, please.
If the past few weeks have been intense, you can thank Scorpio season. This passionate and highly intuitive water sign is marked by its ability to create undeniable change. Now that Scorpio season is coming to an end and Sagittarius season is on its way, each zodiac sign will walk away transformed. Here's how:
Scorpio season encouraged you to rethink the way you're investing your time and energy. It may have inspired you to break away from draining commitments and unburden yourself. As Scorpio season ends, you'll be in a better position to explore new opportunities without limitations.