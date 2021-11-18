Horoscopes
Scorpio Season Is Over, And Every Zodiac Sign Is Feeling It

Bring on Sagittarius season, please.

By Roya Backlund
Scorpio season 2021 ends on Nov. 21 at 3:57 a.m. ET.

If the past few weeks have been intense, you can thank Scorpio season. This passionate and highly intuitive water sign is marked by its ability to create undeniable change. Now that Scorpio season is coming to an end and Sagittarius season is on its way, each zodiac sign will walk away transformed. Here's how:

Aries

Scorpio season encouraged you to rethink the way you're investing your time and energy. It may have inspired you to break away from draining commitments and unburden yourself. As Scorpio season ends, you'll be in a better position to explore new opportunities without limitations.

