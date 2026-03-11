As someone who wears a lot of hats, Paris Hilton’s mornings start bright and early. “I get up at 7 a.m.,” Hilton tells Elite Daily. “The first thing I do is go directly to my babies' rooms, wake them up, and then I start getting dressed.” After doing her skin care routine with her own line, Parivie, she then enjoys her first cup of coffee with either French toast or banana pancakes.

Hilton isn’t just drinking black coffee, either. (“That’s boring.”) The queen of sliving likes to make her homemade brew a gorgeous shade of pink, thanks to her own cotton candy cold foam. In January, Hilton teamed up with International Delight to create three coffee creamers inspired by flavors she enjoys. The collection includes an International Delight Raspberry Champagne Creamer (32 oz), an International Delight Sweet & Spicy Creamer (32 oz), and an International Delight Cotton Candy Cold Foam Creamer (14 oz).

“With the raspberry champagne creamer, I love raspberries and I wanted to make something that was unexpected, indulgent, and sweet,” says Hilton. For the sweet and spicy creamer, the Simple Life alum was inspired by her iconic “that’s hot” saying. The cotton candy, on the other hand, was just a nostalgic choice that Hilton wanted in her favorite color.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fans can find each of these creamers at grocery stores nationwide, and become their own Paristas (aka a Paris Hilton barista). I was lucky enough to try all three flavors myself, and below, you’ll find my honest reviews, along with which one is Hilton’s current fave and the celebrity bestie she’d pair with each creamer.

The Raspberry Champagne Creamer

This was the most simple of the three flavors, because it really did just taste like a creamy raspberry — which I’ve tried before. It is still delicious and provided a nice fruity element to my black coffee. I just wish there was more of the champagne flavor to make it unique. Since it was more basic, though, it went with almost any brew I made.

Similarly, this is the creamer Hilton is grabbing most mornings. She says, “I love putting in the raspberry champagne creamer first before adding the cotton candy cold foam on top.” Out of all three, this is the flavor Hilton would give to Kesha, who has been a reliable friend since the Y2K era. The “TiK ToK” singer is pretty much the raspberry creamer to Hilton’s coffee.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Rating: 4.6/5

The Sweet & Spicy Creamer

This was my favorite of the three, because it surprised me. Not only was this a fun choice to match Hilton’s iconic “that’s hot,” but the creamer brought a nice heat to my morning java. It’s not an intense spice; it’s just enough to wake up your tastebuds first thing.

To honor her Simple Life sidekick and longtime BFF, Hilton would make a coffee with the Sweet & Spicy Creamer for Nicole Richie. Aside from having a spiciness that I think matches Richie’s sense of humor, this creamer pairs well with Hilton’s bestie because it’s also a reliable choice. Taking away the heat, this is at its core a delicious sweet cream that will go with just about any coffee.

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Rating: 4.8/5

The Cotton Candy Cold Foam Creamer

Out of the three, this was probably the most Paris Hilton creamer in the collection. It really is nostalgic and reminded me of my childhood in the early 2000s with the cotton candy of it all. The easy-to-add cold foam is also gorgeously pink, and made my drinks at home look like they came from a fancy cafe. I wouldn’t choose to add cotton candy to every coffee flavor, but this was fun and made my mornings more sliving.

Someone else who is a good time and would appreciate the cotton candy flavor is Demi Lovato. This is who Hilton would make a coffee for with the pink cold foam on top.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Rating: 4.7/5