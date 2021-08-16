Your Zodiac Sign Will Reveal Which Outer Banks Character You Are

Since Outer Banks first aired on Netflix in April 2020, the drama series has taken Netflix by storm — and for plenty of good reasons. Not only does it have a solid beach setting in North Carolina and an interesting societal dynamic, but it also has characters that jump off the screen. There are the Kooks, who radiate money and privilege; then there are the Pogues, who are down to earth and relatable as hell. (#TeamPogue) If you’re a fan of astrology and fully invested in the OBX universe, you’ll probably start wondering which Outer Banks character you are, based on your zodiac sign.

Astrology is a great way to really delve into what makes someone tick, and you can learn so much more about the characters on Outer Banks by thinking about their potential zodiac sign and its signature characteristics. Each zodiac sign in astrology expresses its own positive and negative qualities, as well as qualities that exist within their own gray area. Outer Banks contains a memorable cast of antiheroes that each exemplify a different zodiac sign. If you happen to be a big fan of the show, you’re probably more than ready to find out which character represents your zodiac sign most accurately.

Aries: JJ Maybank

Netflix

At their core, an Aries is impulsive, brash, and competitive. These qualities describe JJ to a T, capturing his ability to pour his whole heart into whatever action he’s about to take. He can be overly aggressive at times, which sometimes causes him to take action before thinking things through. Plus, he’ll stop at nothing until he gets what he wants.

Taurus: Pope Heyward

Netflix

When everything falls though, you can always rely on Pope, who exemplifies the ultimate Taurus. After all, Taurus is the most loyal and dependable zodiac sign. Plus, Pope tends to be more of a realist, making him the friend who always encourages everyone to be more practical.

Gemini: Sarah Cameron

Netflix

Sarah is the classic Gemini. Just like Gemini, which is literally the zodiac sign of duality, Sarah is constantly conflicted between two very different sides of herself. Sarah is also capable of bending the truth as well as adapting to her environment, no matter how different it may be from what she’s familiar with.

Cancer: Kiara Carrera

Netflix

Kiara would do anything for her loved ones, just like your average Cancer. Cancer is one of the most protective zodiac signs, and Kiara consistently displays her willingness to do whatever it takes to make sure her friends are safe. She’s a champion of the underdog and a protector above all else.

Leo: Rafe Cameron

Netflix

At the heart of Rafe’s conflict is a desire to be seen and recognized. When it comes to Leos, their whole mission is to be appreciated and understood by those who matter to them. While Rafe just wants his father’s approval, that approval always seems out of reach. However, Rafe shines brightly either way.

Virgo: Ward Cameron

Netflix

As someone who’s strategic, analytical, logical, and organized, Ward exemplifies the qualities of a Virgo who really knows what they’re doing. However, when it comes to Virgos, they have a tendency to believe it’s their way or the highway, and no one can deny that Ward prefers to do things the way he wants to do them, regardless of what anyone thinks.

Libra: Rose Cameron

Netflix

Libra is the zodiac sign of balance, beauty, and relationships, which makes Rose the perfect archetype for the Libra of Outer Banks. She’s always standing by Ward, presenting herself as the ideal partner. However, she’s also scheming on her own, displaying her own social intelligence underneath those layers of presentability.

Scorpio: Topper Thornton

Netflix

Scorpio has an incredibly tough shell to crack, but when you do dig inside their seemingly impenetrable surface, you realize how emotional and compassionate they can be. Topper exemplifies the Scorpio who has a whole lot of heart, yet doesn’t know how to show it. His passion is always burning beneath the surface.

Sagittarius: John B Routledge

Netflix

Sagittarius is the adventurer of the zodiac. This sign is the one to have faith in the unknown, to take advantage of spontaneous opportunities when they arrive, and, of course, to search for treasure despite all the odds against them. Doesn’t that sound like John B? He’s an untethered soul who’s simply searching for the truth about his father.

Capricorn: Deputy Shoupe

Netflix

Someone has to enforce the law around here, and more often than not, it’s a Capricorn who’s following the books and keeping things together. Take Deputy Shoupe, for example. He has his own moral compass, and in his mind, following the rules is the only way to do the right thing. That’s so very Capricorn of him.

Aquarius: Big John Cameron

Netflix

Aquarius is idealistic, visionary, and a believer in the future. Big John is definitely the Aquarius of the bunch as the one who sees what’s possible and pours his energy into realizing the possibility that he believes in. Aquarius also tends to be the odd man out, and Big John knows his ideas often make him an outcast.

Pisces: Wheezie Cameron

Netflix

Behind the scenes, Wheezie is simply trying to help her loved ones get through their drama in one piece. She’s also capable of tuning out all the conflict around her and focusing on the positive. That makes her incredibly Pisces, which happens to be one of the most empathetic, compassionate, and adaptable zodiac signs.