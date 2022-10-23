I hope you’re in the holiday spirit, because Scorpio season (AKA spooky season) is now in full swing. While you’re re-watching your favorite Halloween movies, carving pumpkins, and cutting your own fringe, the sun will be continuing through this fixed water sign, highlighting the desire for emotional control, privacy, and unwavering determination. In fact, this week’s astrology is jam-packed emotional ups and downs as a solar eclipse in Scorpio culminates overhead, bringing powerful new beginnings to the forefront for everyone. Later this week, Mars, Scorpio’s ruling planet, will station retrograde in Gemini, bringing forth a period of re-evaluation just in time for Halloween. Your October 24, 2022 weekly horoscope is nothing short of an emotional roller coaster, but not to worry — resolving stagnant emotions is bound to propel you forward.

On Oct. 25, the sun and moon will conjoin at 2 degrees of Scorpio, highlighting the need to release control over things that may be holding you back. As a fixed sign, Scorpio isn’t the biggest fan of change, but solar eclipses indicate the start of a new chapter — so as long as you’re willing to leave what’s no longer serving you behind, this eclipse is bound to bring forth a fresh start.

By Oct. 30, Mars will station retrograde at 25 degrees of Gemini, bringing a period of review to the forefront regarding ideas, tasks, and information until January 13. Since Mars rules Scorpio, this may be a period where you’re called to re-evaluate the themes the eclipse highlighted on Oct. 25.

Here’s what your zodiac sign can expect from this week’s astrology:

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

Aries October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Prepare to slow down this week, Aries, because your chart ruler, Mars, is stationing retrograde on Oct. 30, in the curious, adaptable sign of Gemini. From now until Jan. 13, you’ll be prompted to review and reevaluate the information you’ve been gathering since Mars first stepped into this sign on Aug. 20. What have you learned recently, and do you feel as though you have enough information to apply it? If not, this retrograde is offering you the perfect opportunity to head back to the drawing board.

Taurus October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a big week for you and your relationships, Taurus. On Oct. 25, the sun and moon will come together in your sister sign of Scorpio, bringing powerful new beginnings to the forefront regarding your romantic relationships and partnerships. This eclipse is calling you to do some necessary releasing when it comes to your desire for control in your love life, because it’s potentially been holding you back. Don’t be afraid to loosen your grip. Change can be a good thing.

Gemini October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 30, Mars will station retrograde in your first house of self, slowing down some of the pursuits that you’ve been after since Aug. 20. This transit will give you the chance to catch your breath, Gemini, and review the things you’ve learned since Mars shifted into your first house. Be sure to look back on the tasks, hobbies, and projects you’ve begun, to see if they’re in need of any adjustments. You’re bound to feel a little scattered during this period, so try not to take on too many additional projects. Instead, try to focus on completing one thing at a time so you don’t burn out.

Cancer October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your creative and pleasure-centered pursuits are being highlighted this week, Cancer, as the sun and moon join forces in the powerful sign of Scorpio on Oct. 25. On this day, new beginnings will emerge when it comes to the ways you express yourself — but not before you release any old, stagnant emotions that are potentially standing in your way. As a fellow water sign, you’re incredibly familiar with allowing yourself to feel all the feels, so the emotional intensity of this day is bound to be right up your alley.

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

Leo October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 25, the sun (aka your chart ruler) and the moon will come together in the emotionally intense sign of Scorpio, shifting your focus to your home and family matters. On this day, you may be prompted to address some emotional baggage in order to turn over a new leaf. Whether there’s some unresolved trauma from your childhood, or the need to release wherever you call home in order to find someplace better, it’s time for some changes to be made. As a fixed sign, you’re not particularly fond of change, but it’s necessary in order to move forward.

Virgo October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, Mars will station retrograde in your 10th house of career, bringing a period of review to your professional endeavors. As a Mercury-ruled zodiac sign, you’re all about efficiency and organization, but from now until Jan. 13, things are bound to be a bit more hectic than what you’re comfortable with. However, it’s a great time to revise any of the projects you’ve embarked on in your career since Mars first moved into this sign on Aug. 20. Just be sure to pace yourself, Virgo. You don’t want to take on so many projects that it ultimately becomes unproductive.

Libra October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 25, a solar eclipse will take place in your second house of money and resources, prompting a new beginning to be initiated here regarding your relationship to your possessions. As someone who tries to exercise as much control here as possible, this solar eclipse may prompt you to make some uncomfortable adjustments, but they’re ultimately for the better. If there’s a material item you’ve been holding on to for too long, or a financial adjustment you’ve been needing to implement, now’s the time, Libra. Don’t worry, though, you’re freeing up space for better things to come along.

Scorpio October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a big week for you, Scorpio. On Oct. 25, there will be a solar eclipse taking place in your first house of self, bringing forth powerful new beginnings regarding your personal identity. This eclipse is bound to highlight parts of yourself that you may need to leave behind in order to become a better version of yourself, but since you’re not always the biggest fan of change, these adjustments may be difficult at first. On Oct. 30, Mars stationing retrograde is bound to further highlight some of the changes you’re being prompted to make, particularly regarding your boundaries with others. Give yourself plenty of grace this week. It’s a wild one, to say the least.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Sagittarius October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 30, Mars will station retrograde in your seventh house of relationships, slowing down some of the action that’s been taking place in your love life since Aug. 20. From now until Jan. 13, you’ll be called to reevaluate some of the things you’ve been learning in your relationships with others, to ensure that you have all of the necessary information before proceeding. Retrogrades tend to put a spin on things, so be mindful of any inaccurate information that comes your way, especially if it’s about another person.

Capricorn October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Productivity has been at an all-time high for you since Aug. 20, but on Oct. 30, you can expect things to slow down as Mars stations retrograde in your sixth house. It’s a great time to pause and reflect, Capricorn, particularly on the new tasks and habits you’ve been implementing recently. Now may not be the best time to increase your workload, but it’s an ideal time to review and reevaluate what’s already on your plate. Once Mars stations direct on Jan.13, you’ll be fueled with new, fresh energy.

Aquarius October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 25, the sun and moon will join forces in your 10th house, bringing powerful new beginnings to the forefront in your career. Now is the perfect time to assess where you’ve been potentially been over-asserting your desire for control and security here, because there’s a chance it’s been keeping you stuck or stagnant. The solar eclipse is looking to bring forth some fresh opportunities, but not before you loosen your grip on what’s no longer serving you. Try not to fear change you, Aquarius. It’s ultimately going to lead to better things in the long run.

Pisces October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, Mars will station retrograde in your fourth house on Oct. 30, slowing down the action that’s been taking place in your family life since Aug. 20. Now is the perfect time to reevaluate the tasks and endeavors you’ve taken on in your home recently, so slow down. It may not be the best time to embark on anything new, but directing your energy toward completing older tasks and responsibilities may be a better use of your time.