October’s New Moon Is About Distancing From Those Who Take You For Granted

As Libra season approaches its peak, your connections and relationships are likely thriving, but your relationship with yourself has likely spent some time on the back-burner. As your social calendar soars, it’s important for you to find balance in your life, especially as Mercury retrograde in Libra continues to loom, kicking up old relationship patterns that have long been forgotten. This is enough to fill your plate with a lot of other focused endeavors, making the emotional meaning of the October 2021 new moon in Libra all about considering how much of your energy you need to call back to yourself, particularly from people who don’t deserve it. You can’t pour from an empty cup, no matter how much you strive to people-please, and setting boundaries is an essential key to having the healthy relationships you need.

Since Libra is an air sign, the mental stimulation you get from your relationships is at the top of your list. You’re not just looking for company, you’re looking for someone who can expand your mind, and give you something new and exciting to chew on. With Mercury retrograde remaining in effect until Oct. 18 though, it may be a little tricky receiving the food for thought that you crave, so it’s important to pay close attention to how you’re communicating with the people around you and vice versa. Since Libra is a Venus-ruled sign, confrontation and communicating boundaries aren’t the most comfortable things to do, but the new moon in Libra on Oct. 6 will offer a fresh new outlook surrounding relationships you’ve been designating energy to. Are you genuinely pleased with the company you keep, or are you just avoiding loneliness?

The New Moon In Libra Takes Place October 6 At 7:05 a.m. ET

Since the sign of Libra is all about prioritizing others, the sun is considered to be pretty uncomfortable here. This is because the sun represents our ego and independence, which is why it excels in the fire signs Aries and Leo. In Libra, the sun is far too preoccupied with the matters of others than itself, allowing your sense of autonomy to suffer a bit. New moons take place when the sun and moon end up in the same sign, and in Libra, this will double down on your desire to focus your energy on anything but yourself. It’s important to use this day to assess your relationship with your sense of independence. Are you setting clear boundaries between yourself and others, or are you letting the lines get blurred? While the new moon in Libra will be affecting everyone uniquely based on their natal chart, it’s the perfect time to assess whether you’re on a path that someone else has pushed you down, or if this is the path that you’ve chosen for yourself.

New moons are also an excellent time to set fresh, new intentions, so if you’ve been eager to wipe your relationship slate clean and start over, this lunation is the one. Reflect on the type of connections you want to call into your life, and remember that balanced relationships can go much farther than ones where you’re having to overextend yourself. This is an ideal day to distance yourself from those who take you for granted so you can make room for the fair and healthy relationships that you deserve.