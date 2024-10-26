The post-Halloween season has built its merry and bright reputation on cheer, joy, and all-around good vibes. But as every astrology enthusiast knows, sometimes the stars can make things a little spicy — November’s cosmic weather proves it.

The month kicks off with a bang, thanks to a new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 1, followed by an opposition between Mars and Pluto on Nov. 2 that may cause a rift between the two planets.

On Nov. 15, the moon reaches peak illumination in the sensual sign of Taurus. Days later, on Nov. 19, be prepared to experience one of the biggest transits of the year as Pluto enters Aquarius, beginning its two-decade long journey in the eccentric sign.

If all of that weren’t challenging enough, the month closes out with one final Mercury retrograde period, beginning on Nov. 25. But don’t worry — because there are so many transits taking place in November, this retrograde is expected to be “less impactful in a collective sense,” according to Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author of Astrology & Shadow Work: Self-Discovery With Your Celestial Compass.

Some Signs Will Feel November’s Astrology More Than Others

If you’re a Gemini, Virgo, or Sagittarius, expect November to be particularly prosperous and abundant. Taureans, Cancers, and Aquarians, on the other hand, are projected to have a challenging month ahead, per Gerdes. And come Mercury retrograde, fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius (who otherwise will have a decent month) may face some struggles of their own.

Each month comes with its own set of unique astrological challenges, and November will be no different. That said, there’s something for every zodiac sign to look forward to this month beyond a hearty Thanksgiving spread. Ahead, Gerdes breaks down each zodiac sign’s November 2024 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Andrei Ureche/Moment/Getty Images You know all those projects you’ve been putting off, Aries? Well, now’s the time to invest in your creativity. With Mars moving into Leo, November will be a ripe time to nurture your imagination and your artistry. Midway through the month, the Beaver Moon will illuminate your house of resources and self-worth. “Repressed feelings might come to light with family or an employer,” says Gerdes. “It’s a time for honesty about what is working and what is not.” The expert also predicts Mercury retrograde will be challenging for you and your fellow fire signs, so don’t be surprised if your holiday travel is impacted.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Between the full moon in your sign and its conjunction with neighboring planet Uranus, things could get a little uncomfortable if you’re not open to change, Taurus. “Uranus, the change agent, has been nudging you to new shorelines in some aspect of your life,” says Gerdes. “This can be teaching you that it’s safe to make a big shift.” As scary as this may sound, however, the astrologer believes that the transits taking place this month can help “usher in a new chapter for you.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) November has the potential to be a huge month for you, both personally and professionally, Gemini. In fact, according to Gerdes, your sign will likely have the best month overall, as Mars’ placement in your house of communication is bound to make this time ripe for networking and forming connections. On top of that, Pluto also lands in Aquarius on Nov. 19, wrapping up a challenging 15-year journey within your sign. “With this now forming a trine in a fellow air sign, it allows for more positive transformations to occur,” Gerdes says. And while Mercury retrograde is usually a difficult time for you, the tumultuous transit may actually bring some romance into your life, per the expert.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) KALA STUDIO/Moment/Getty Images Prepare for a shift within your love life, Cancer. With Pluto exiting your house of relationships this month, change is inevitable for single and partnered people alike. “Listen to your inner stirrings for this one, as you might’ve felt these changes were inevitable for a long time,” says Gerdes. “Now, it’s just time to be honest about what needs to shift.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) You’re stepping into your power this month, Leo. It all starts on Nov. 3 when Mars enters your sign and kicks your drive into high gear with an intense energy boost — just in time for midterm SZN. By mid-month, you may feel compelled to pursue a new path or examine your relationships under a new light. Perhaps this sensational vibrational shift will help you figure out what exactly you’re looking for in life. Mercury retrograde may have some trouble in store for you this month, so proceed with caution as you solidify your holiday travel plans or send a risky text.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Make sure to prioritize yourself this month, Virgo. This will be especially necessary when Mars enters your house of subconscious on Nov. 3 and prompts you to recover from the transit is with plenty of rest and rejuvenation. Don’t be afraid to cancel plans at the last minute, either — doing so could actually be beneficial for your well-being. As for all those things on your vision board that you haven’t gotten around to manifesting yet, now is the time to reevaluate whether your long-term plans have changed to become more aligned with your goals. “As the month unfolds, remember that it’s OK to shift and change your mind,” Gerdes says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Javi Sanz/E+/Getty Images After a challenging solar eclipse season in October, you can finally take a deep sign of relief, Libra. Kicking off this new era of revitalization is the new moon on Nov. 1, which is expected to illuminate your house of self-esteem and provide you with an opportunity to feel empowered. Tensions may arise within your work or home life as the month unfolds, but thanks to the full moon in Taurus on Nov. 15, identifying underlying issues and dynamics has never been easier.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) With a new moon transit taking place in your sign on Nov. 1, expect to feel more like yourself this month, Scorpio. While this will definitely be a good thing, don’t be surprised if your newfound self-confidence disturbs the people around you. “Allow changes to unfold and be forthcoming about your needs,” Gerdes says. “You are the sign most likely to be reevaluating your partnerships — in romance and business.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Once Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, enters your sign on Nov. 2, expect to be reacquainted with your curiosity, Sagittarius. Your social and personal life will also be on fire this month — per Gerdes, now is the time to upgrade your situationship into a full-blown relationship, and to say “yes” to every social invite you receive. Not to mention, your season begins on Nov. 21, which will provide you with a much-needed burst of energy to get you through the end of the month. That said, with Mercury retrograde beginning on Nov. 25, prepare for your perspective to change or to shift your existing beliefs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Mara Valderrey/E+/Getty Images The first half of November may feel a bit tense, Capricorn, as “overdue conversations could take place and big decisions” regarding partnerships are likely to take place. However, the vibes are expected to mellow out as the month goes on, thanks to Venus’ sweet entrance into your sign and Pluto’s highly anticipated exit. “This should feel lighter and more to your liking,” says Gerdes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) If things feel a little ~off~ this month, Aquarius, you can blame it on Pluto. The planet will be entering your sign in November, and while this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, the potential shift in partnership status or unforeseen career pivot that may come with this transit could be difficult to navigate. “Going with the flow is advised, as this energy brings change and transformation into your fixed air sign domain,” says Gerdes. “Since you like to be the one calling the shots, a theme of surrender could emerge.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images Work and career will be a major theme for you this month. Gerdes is urging all Pisceans to be “watchful for minor flare-ups in the workplace with coworkers” during the first half of the month, and to prevent any office tensions disturb their drive or work-related tasks. Then, as the sun illuminates your house of career and reputation on Nov. 21, you’ll be networking left and right while also receiving acclaim at work.

