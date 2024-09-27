So much has been changing in the cosmos lately. Between the recent lunar eclipse and fall equinox, there’s hardly been enough time to prioritize putting together a new dating roster for cuffing season. Fortunately, as the October new moon solar eclipse in Libra approaches, everyone will be focusing on how they can restore balance, harmony, and — perhaps most importantly — romance in their lives.

Now that the sunny season is over, you may want to consider trading in your hot summer fling for a cozy companion, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be feeling the love the most during the final eclipse of 2024.

The Libra Solar Eclipse Will Be Here Sooo Soon

On Oct. 2 at 2:50 p.m. ET, the solar eclipse will take place at 10 degrees in the cardinal air sign of Libra. Since this lunation will unfold near the South Node — which exposes the qualities (or potentially people) you need to move beyond — you may find yourself purging unbalanced relationships or partnerships that are no longer mutually beneficial.

This cosmic event will usher in new themes in romance, and potentially wrap up relationship stories that began last year. Every sign will be encouraged to trade in their solo ventures for partnerships that match their energy — even if it’s just for a snuggle sesh.

It’ll Be Extra Romantic For A Select Few

For Aries, Gemini, and Libra individuals, October 2024’s solar eclipse will center love for them more than others, due to where the eclipse is happening in each of their birth charts.

Shutterstock

Aries

The Libra solar eclipse will unfold in your seventh house of romantic relationships, providing you with a significant new story surrounding your connections with others. It could introduce new romantic interests into your world, or even offer opps to partner up with a current companion in a more serious way.

We Are/Getty Images

One thing to potentially be mindful and demure about: Since this eclipse will take place near the South Node — a cosmic point signifying decrease, scarcity, and loss — you may have to do away with any outdated mentalities, perspectives, or even people that no longer support the kinds of connections you want to have. Sometimes, the best thing you can do for your relationships is to do away with the ones that were built from an outdated mindset.

Gemini

Spotted: new opportunities to socialize, connect, and ~flirt~. You may find yourself driven by your desire for intimacy or inspiration. First dates, new crushes, overall prioritization of what brings you joy — any or all of the above will be brought into focus.

Janina Steinmetz/Getty Images

If you’ve been looking to introduce new, balanced ways of dating or interacting with others, this will be a good time to do so. Maintaining a love life that is mutually beneficial has always been a priority for you, and you’ll be reminded of what you need in order to keep things flowing smoothly. Let go of old flings, hobbies, and limiting beliefs about self-expression that no longer resonate with you.

Libra

You’ll uncover new ways to express yourself that center your desire for pleasure, satisfaction, and interconnectedness with others. Though the eclipse in your sign will primarily initiate new beginnings surrounding your identity, there will be plenty of opps to form strong bonds with new people who complement and support you.

hobo_018/Getty Images

Since you won’t be getting another eclipse in your sign for the next 18 years, use this one as a chance to reassess your relationship to relationships. If your boundaries with others have been weak, your relationships will ultimately suffer — so be sure to assert your needs clearly and set healthy limits to maintain balance and mutual respect.

Even if you’re not one of the aforementioned lucky trio of signs who will experience the most romantic solar eclipse on Oct. 2, this season is all about adding a little spice and romance your life. Go get some.