Ready yourself, because November has arrived, and with it, comes a whole lot of surprises. These surprises will arrive fast, because on Nov. 4, the new moon in transformative Scorpio will take place at 12 degrees, encouraging you to let go of the junk in your life and embrace a clean slate. However, this new moon will also oppose Uranus — planet of sudden changes — which makes this new moon a chaotic one. While it can inspire you to commit to your independence and focus on innovation, it can also leave you feeling like there’s too much uncertainty in your midst. And that’s just the beginning of your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

By Nov. 5, you may start to feel a more grounded and serious vibe as Venus — planet of love and luxury — enters ambitious and hardworking Capricorn. This will remind you that relationships take work, and if you want to get somewhere with your partner, you’ve got to put in the effort. This is a beautiful time to define your relationship goals and settle for nothing less than what you deserve. It’s also the time to identify what you want from life, because Capricorn loves a five-year plan.

Once Mercury — planet of communication — enters Scorpio on Nov. 5, you may begin digging deep and searching for conversations that titillate your soul. Scorpio is also highly driven, making this a beautifully strategic transit. However, by Nov. 10, you may experience technical difficulties. As Mercury forms a conjunction with passionate and courageous Mars, you may feel the instinct to get something done ASAP. However, as this conjunction slams against Saturn — planet of boundaries and restrictions — you may realize there are more than a few hurdles standing in your way. Don’t get discouraged. You don’t always have to scale a mountain, because you can also go around it (or even under it).

Luckily, you may feel like letting go of your frustration by Nov. 12, when the sun in Scorpio will trine spiritual and mystical Neptune, helping you let go of your ego, embrace empathy, and focus on compassion. This highly imaginative aspect is perfect for engaging with your creativity and even partaking in introspective activities, such as journaling, meditating, and tarot card readings.

By Nov. 19, the energy may feel incredibly intense. This is when a partial lunar eclipse will take place in Taurus at 27 degrees, which could lead to some unexpected shifts. In astrology, a lunar eclipse always takes the place of your regularly scheduled full moon, although it can have a much more drastic impact on your life and the lives of those around you. A lunar eclipse activates your ultimate destiny, encouraging you to move in the direction that promotes your greatest progress. However, these changes can feel deeply uncomfortable at first, so be kind to yourself.

Sagittarius season begins on Nov. 21, welcoming you with a totally different spiritual focus. Sagittarius is the zodiac sign of adventure, spontaneity, wisdom, and experience. The way to celebrate Sagittarius season is by leading into this energy, letting it take you to new places and open your mind in revitalizing ways.

Here’s what you can expect this month, according to your sun and ascendant:

Aries

You may feel the ground wobbling beneath you this month. Everything you rely on may come into question, forcing you to build a foundation that is sturdy, but also leaves room for experimentation and growth. Nothing is built to last forever, but you’re not starting from scratch; you’re starting from experience. By the end of the month, you may find a deeper acceptance of the fact that nothing is certain, but that’s what makes it so exciting.

Taurus

You may experience shifts in your relationships this month. Relationships change when you and your partner move in a different direction, challenging what brings you together. If keeping a relationship means compromising your growth, think of what could be instead of what can’t be. However, just because you and your partner are cultivating your own individual roots does not mean those roots can’t become intertwined.

Gemini

No matter how much you may want to focus on changing your world on the outside, don’t forget to touch bases with how you feel on the inside. After all, it’s your inner world that motivates you to create, to destroy, and to heal. How will you know what to work on if you don’t know what you want to work on? Or how to even work on it? Discover the core of what you want, because by the end of the month, you may feel like sharing it with someone.

Cancer

Your creative impulses are zapping with electricity, encouraging you to begin cultivating the art that matters to you. This could mean literally creating art or simply reconnecting with your will to express yourself. However, the people you surround yourself with are directly connected to your creativity, so remember to learn from others, cooperate when you can, and choose to surround yourself with people who root for you and inspire you.

Leo

This month, your professional interests may take new directions as unexpected opportunities come your way. Regardless of whether you feel inspired or overwhelmed by these changes, you may feel the discomfort as you create space for these opportunities. Don’t forget to prioritize rest and comfort, because grinding hard is great, but you will eventually run out of fuel. Let your creativity be a part of this next journey your career takes.

Virgo

Communications are intensifying this month, which could lead to unexpected news or information landing in your lap. Don’t obsess over trying to make sense of a whole bunch of unrelated things, because a new perspective may open your mind, showing you answers you didn’t even know you were looking for. Embrace your free-spiritedness and allow yourself to have faith in the unknown before you make a major decision.

Libra

This month, emotional and financial debts may crop up, encouraging you to think more deeply about what you choose to attach yourself to. Investing in something may prove worthwhile over time, but it can also leave you drained if you’re not receiving what you need. So, what do you need? And how can you be sure your investment will provide the returns you seek? Patience takes so much strength, so work on deciding what you’re willing to be patient for.

Scorpio

You’re embracing so many new sides of yourself this month. As you discover more of who you are, you will be confronted by the way that other people react to your newfound self. The ones who care about you may provide you with valid wisdom to consider, but the ones who don’t appreciate the boundaries you set will reveal themselves. Remember, you can’t control what other people do, but you do have control over the world you create for yourself.

Sagittarius

You may spend a lot of the month embracing introspection and solitude. Your spiritual energy has reached new heights, but unexpected shifts in your daily routine could leave you feeling as though you’ve slipped away from your center. Better planning and organizing may help, but there is no way to avoid spontaneous deviations completely. All you can do is prepare, then release all your hard work and trust yourself to figure it out.

Capricorn

This month, you may be inundated with ideas as your vision begins coming to life. You may want to work on something that involves and benefits others, but your own creative instincts may inspire you to work on something that matters to you and you alone. Although it may feel like you need to make a decision, it’s important to recognize how your own creativity both influences and affects the work you bring to life with others.

Aquarius

There’s a part of you that you put out there for all the world to see and the part of you that you reserve for yourself and the people you trust the most. Although keeping these aspects of your left separate may seem simple, they’re often interconnected. Shifts in your personal life may encourage you to rethink what you want to achieve and what you need in order to achieve it. Don’t discount the way your personal life can change your professional life for the better.

Pisces

While you may want to spend the month focusing on the bigger picture, it’s the tiny details that may ruin your perception of a perfectly summed up idea. Truth is, reality is rarely ever as easy to capture as you may think. So work on taking these strange new details into consideration, working them into your understanding of everything little by little. The world may be big, but you should try not to forget all the beauty you can find in your own neighborhood.