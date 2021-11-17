Prepare To Be In Your Feels During This Week's Lunar Eclipse

Eclipse season is back, and it’s gracing us with some regenerative energy just in time for Thanksgiving. As Scorpio season comes to a close, you’re either breathing a huge sigh of relief or already eagerly awaiting this time next year. This is a zodiac sign that many people love to hate — and to be honest, it makes sense. Scorpio is a fixed water sign ruled by Mars, so the energy that this season brings is definitely, well, intense. While intensity may or may not be your cup of tea, the emotional meaning of the November 2021 blood moon lunar eclipse is centered around balancing your need for emotional control with your desire for connection.

The thing that’s so difficult about protecting your vulnerability is that it can make it difficult for others to fully embrace you, because they don’t really know you. While it’s important to proceed with caution in new potential relationships, there also needs to be a certain amount of trust that you’re willing to give that person at the same time. Scorpio season has likely made this incredibly difficult, but the blood moon lunar eclipse on Nov. 19 will be the perfect time to purge all of the pent-up emotions you’ve been holding on to.

Sanja Baljkas/Moment/Getty Images

The Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse In Taurus Takes Place On Nov. 19 at 3:57 a.m. ET

On Nov. 19, the Taurus-Scorpio axis in your birth chart will be hit with some strong eclipse energy as the earth comes between the sun and the moon, partially blocking off the sun’s light so that it can’t reach la luna. Since this is a partial lunar eclipse, the effects won’t be as intense as a total lunar eclipse. FYI, though, a total eclipse will be taking place in December, and in a completely different sign, so you’re not completely out of the woods. For now, your Taurus- and Scorpio-ruled houses are asking that you check in and release something you’ve been holding onto here, and it will likely be a pretty emotional experience. The good thing is, the moon tends to thrive in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, because this sign provides the moon with the No. 1 thing it’s looking for: comfort.

The blood moon lunar eclipse in Taurus is reminding you of the emotional comfort and security that can come with vulnerability. It does not have to be your biggest weakness. In fact, it’s not a weakness at all. Your desire to protect your feels just means that you’re an emotional being, and let’s be real, who isn’t? But unfortunately, the emotional connection that you long for can’t be achieved without a willingness to open up and embrace your soft side. Scorpio season has definitely reminded us of our own inner power and strength, but it does not mean that we have to leave our emotions behind.