This Is The 1 Day In November Every Zodiac Sign Can Look Forward To

With the changing of the temperature and leaves, fall is in full swing, which means Scorpio season is also here to play. While this is by far the most controversial season in astrology, there are definitely some benefits that come from the sun traveling through this fixed water sign. You’re able to find some security in your own emotions, as well as push your last-minute 2021 goals over the finish line before the clock runs out. If that sounds like your cup of tea, then you’ll be pleased to know November 15, 2021 will be the best day this month for every zodiac sign, because it will provide you with the energy to finally get your act together.

While Scorpio energy tends to be associated with obsessive, dark, and emotional traits, this is still a Mars-ruled sign, making determination and success the ultimate goal. Though it can be easy to overdo it, using the energy of Scorpio season in a productive way can work wonders for you, especially as the sun forms a square with Jupiter in Aquarius on Nov. 15. Not only are you fully equipped with the necessary resources to be productive, Jupiter is offering a helping hand. As the planet of ultimate growth and expansion, I’d be surprised if things didn’t go your way on this fall day.

Since every zodiac sign has Scorpio and Aquarius hanging out in different houses in their birth chart, let’s dive into how yours will be affected on Nov. 15:

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

Aries: Your Friends Will Offer Some Well-Deserved Support

As the assertive fire sign of the zodiac, you tend to refuse help from the people around you, even when you need it the most. While this may aid in protecting your ego and your need for independence, you oftentimes end up struggling more than you need to. Luckily, the square between the sun in your eighth house of shared resources will be forming a square to Jupiter in your 11th house of friends, making it easier for you to receive some assistance. This help will likely be met from resistance from you — especially since these two planets are in fixed signs — but the friends you’re surrounded with likely won’t take no for an answer. Accept the help, and remember that your besties are meant to serve as your support system.

Taurus: Your Career Growth Will Uplift Your Connections

You’ve been experiencing a lot of growth and opportunity in the area of career as of late, and on Nov. 15, your relationships will support your career’s continuous expansion. The sun traveling through your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships shines a light on your ability to work well with others, and it can only assist in your professional life now. Whether it’s an intimate or professional relationship, you are definitely on someone’s good side on this day, so be sure not to pass on any newfound opportunities that stem from these connections.

Gemini: Your Resilient Work Ethic Will Increase Your Ability To Obtain Wisdom

As the curious air sign of the zodiac, you pride yourself in being teachable. While Scorpio season’s energy is quite different from your own, the sun’s trip through your sixth house of work and responsibility is doubling down on your desire for structure and discipline. Though you tend to move pretty freely, your desire to absorb information can’t be fulfilled to the fullest without consistency. On Nov. 15, that’s exactly what you’ll get. As Jupiter in Aquarius connects with the sun in Scorpio, your desire for knowledge will be supported by your newfound ability to be consistent. Whether you’ll be completing work for a college course or dedicating time to learning about something that intrigues you, this day will be an incredibly productive one for you.

Cancer: Your Endeavors Will Be Majorly Supported

Scorpio season is a time when you tend to thrive, considering the sun is moving through your fifth house of fun, creativity, and good fortune. Jupiter will be thrown in the mix on Nov. 15, doubling down on this, and adding emotional or financial support from others. Whether your meal is kindly paid for by a potential new love interest or someone buys an art piece you’ve worked tirelessly on, your desire for self-expression will be fully supported on this day. As the active caregiver of the zodiac, this may feel unfamiliar, but you’ve earned it, so enjoy it while you can.

Mariâ Vasenko / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Leo: Your Home And Family Matters Will Be Enhanced By Romantic Endeavors

This is a season that shines a light on your home and family matters, asking that you sort out any private affairs that have potentially slipped by you throughout the summer, but with Jupiter involved, these matters experience a sense of growth and optimism. Traveling through your seventh house of romantic partnerships, Jupiter is squaring off with the sun in Scorpio on Nov. 15, making it an ideal day to bring your partner home to meet the fam, or potentially discuss them moving in. Their presence offers you a lot of comfort now, so it comes as no surprise that you’d want to share your inner world with them.

Virgo: Your Communicative Skills Will Support Your Busy Schedule

While many others may be intimidated by Scorpio season, it’s pretty much a walk in the park for you. The sun’s currently traveling through your third house of information and communication, and on Nov. 15, it’ll be squaring off with Jupiter in Aquarius in your sixth, serving as an ideal day for you to get any last-minute affairs in order. You tend to handle stress pretty well, and on this day, you’ll really be able to kick your productivity in overdrive . Just try not to pile on too much work. You’ll get to everything in time.

Libra: Your Personal Finances Will Support Your Creative And Pleasure-Filled Ventures

Your finances have been a priority as of late, as you potentially recover from all the fun you had during Libra season — but the fun definitely doesn’t end here. On Nov. 15, Jupiter in Aquarius traveling through your fifth house makes itself known as it connects via square to the sun in your second house, promoting a desire to indulge once more. While this can be a tricky thing for you, since indulging is your all-time favorite pastime, you deserve to treat yourself. Just be sure to do it in moderation.

Scorpio: Your Personal Growth Will Be Supported By Your Private World

As you navigate the height of your season, Nov. 15 will serve as a growth-oriented day for you as Jupiter in Aquarius in your fourth house of home and family connects with the sun in your first house of self-expression. This is a day where the inner work or quality family time you’ve been occupied with starts to really pay off, and can finally support your personal endeavors. Whether you just relocated homes or are finally well-rested after some time off, this day is a reminder that you need your private time in order to fully go after your goals.

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius: You Will Easily Be Able To Share Your Mental Health Practices

Scorpio season is a time for your to withdraw and focus on your mental health, which is definitely a stark contrast to your expansive, optimistic nature. But on Nov. 15, you’ll be eager to share drops of knowledge with those around you. Your chart ruler, Jupiter, is no longer retrograde and chugging along in the sign of Aquarius in your third house, emphasizing your desire to spread wisdom, making this the perfect day to do so. While you may be more inclined to be a bit more private during this time, this day is a reminder that your calling is to teach and share wisdom with others, even if it means sharing the not-so-optimistic side of things.

Capricorn: Your Resources Will Expand As Your Friendships Are Emphasized

You are someone who doesn’t often make connections that aren’t productive, and Scorpio season really doubles down on this as the sun travels through your 11th house. On Nov. 15, the sun will form a square with Jupiter in Aquarius in your second house of finances, prompting potential growth here stemming from your social endeavors. This is an excellent time to collaborate on any projects you’ve been working on. They’re definitely guaranteed to pay off.

Aquarius: Your Career Growth And Personal Goals Will Align

You’re thriving right now, which also likely means that you’re incredibly busy. Jupiter’s finally out of retrograde and moving through your first house of self, and on Nov. 15 will be squaring off with the sun in Scorpio in your 10th house of career endeavors. Expect some well-deserved growth and opportunities to unfold around this time, but be sure to pace yourself. You don’t have to accept every opportunity that comes your way, especially if you’re reaching a period of burnout. This time is great for achieving any goals on your list though, and they’re sure to go well.

Pisces: Your Spiritual Growth Will Be Supported By Your Mental Health Practices

The ruler of your chart, Jupiter, has been moving through your 12th house of mental health and subconscious mind for quite some time now, and has likely done wonders for your internal well-being. Nov. 15 continues to support this as the sun in Scorpio moving through your ninth house of spirituality connects with Jupiter, encouraging you to tie your spiritual and mental practices together. This day will likely coincide with some sort of spiritual revelation, and offer plenty of knowledge and wisdom that can further assist in your desire to prioritize your mental health. It’s a great day to take a solo trip, or spend time doing activities that feed your soul.