These New Year’s Eve Candles Will Bring The Cozy Vibes Into 2022

The new year is so close, you can almost smell it — especially if you have a few New Year's Eve-themed candles in your space. If the past few years have collectively taught us anything, it’s that instead of heading out to a party, celebrating at home can be just as fun. The change of scenery doesn't mean you can't still pop a bottle of champagne and cheers to all the good things to come. You can plan a traditional, yet cozy, NYE party fit with a sparkly outfit (maybe even loungewear), a homemade balloon arch, and a sweet-scented New Year’s candle all from the comfort of your home if that’s more your vibe this year.
When you can't go to the party, bring the party to you. Give your home the fresh scent of champagne cocktails or gin and tonics with some festive candles that will will make you feel like you're at your favorite wine bar or speakeasy-type spot, watching the ball drop on TV. Some New Year’s candles are symbolic of saying goodbye to the year we had, while others are meant to bring you positivity in the new year — so that you can hopefully avoid some Taylor Swiftian “champagne problems.”
While NYE may not be the first theme that comes to mind when you're candle shopping, the holiday offers more options than you'd think. So, go ahead and get your New Year's Eve candle locked down, so all you have to worry about next is what songs from this year you're adding to your playlist.
