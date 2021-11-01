Now that the holidays are right around the corner, Bath & Body Works is giving fans the perfect incentive to swap out their PSL-scented candles and spooky Halloween decor for all things merry and bright. Bath & Body Works’ Christmas 2021 collection dropped on Monday, Nov. 1, and it’s a festive preview of the most wonderful time of the year. In addition to plenty of candles and body lotions inspired by Christmas trees and cookies, the collection includes some whimsical nightlights and candle holders to help you up the ante on your holiday decor this year.

IMO, Bath & Body Works can really do no wrong with its seasonal candle and bath collections, and its 2021 lineup is no exception. Whether you’re looking to replicate the piney scent of a Christmas tree, hot cocoa on the stove, or snickerdoodle cookies baking in the oven, this Bath & Body Works collection has got you covered with candles, wall plug-ins, room and body sprays, and car fragrance refills that’ll make you want to deck all the halls with holly. As always, you can also bring the collection’s festive scents to your moisturizing and bathing routine with plenty of wintry body creams, lotions, soaps, and exfoliating scrubs that’ll make you smell like you went on a trip to the North Pole — in the best way possible, of course.

While you can search Bath & Body Works’ Christmas 2021 collection by category to sort through all the different products, here are some must-have pieces that’ll definitely add some holiday cheer to your home.

Brighten Up The Holidays With A Santa Claus-Inspired Nightlight Santa In Fireplace Nightlight & Fragrance Plug Bath & Body Works $19 SEE ON BATH & BODY WORKS This whimsical Santa Claus-inspired nightlight, which is designed to make it look like Saint Nick is coming down the chimney, also doubles as a cute fragrance plug. Not only will this fun piece help light your rooms on cold winter nights, but it’s also perfect for pairing with a holiday-inspired scent.

Try A Wintry Twist On A Classic Body Cream Winter Candy Apple Ultimate Hydration Body Cream Bath & Body Works $16 SEE ON BATH & BODY WORKS Keep the dry winter skin at bay with this hydrating body cream, which features a festive yet classic scent that’s not overpowering.

Bring The Forest To Your Living Room With This Candle Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $26 $16 SEE ON BATH & BODY WORKS If you aren’t getting a real Christmas tree this year, you can still fake the scent of a real Douglas fir with this three-wick candle, which will instantly add cozy winter vibes to your home.

Make Your Home Smell Like Cookies With This Candle Cookies With Santa 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $26 $16 SEE ON BATH & BODY WORKS You can make your home smell like you’re regularly baking sugar cookies with this Cookies With Santa candle from Bath & Body Works. The candle features notes of “fresh cinnamon, brown sugar, and a drop of vanilla,” making it a comforting scent you’ll always want to put on.

This Cottage Nightlight Is Festive AF Holiday Cottage Nightlight & Fragrance Plug Bath & Body Works $33 SEE ON BATH & BODY WORKS Get the decorating started early with this holiday cottage nightlight and fragrance plug, which features an adorable wreath, mini Christmas trees, and glittery snow. The icing on the cake is the string of colorful Christmas lights, which also light up.

Add Some Candy Cane Vibes To Your Home Decor Twisted Peppermint 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $26 $16 SEE ON BATH & BODY WORKS Featuring the scents of “cool peppermint, sugared snow, vanilla buttercream, fresh balsam, and a hint of musk,” this Twisted Peppermint candle is a refreshing yet comforting option for the holidays.

Give Your Moisturizing Routine A Cookie-Inspired Makeover Christmas Cookies Ultimate Hydration Cream Bath & Body Works $16 SEE ON BATH & BODY WORKS If you like to switch up your body lotion to fit the seasons, this festive Christmas cookies-scented cream will make you feel like you’re walking around with the scent of freshly baked cookies hanging over you all day.

This Marshmallow-Scented Exfoliating Scrub Is Sparkly Winter Peach Marshmallow Celestial Exfoliating Scrub Bath & Body Works $17 SEE ON BATH & BODY WORKS This fun exfoliating scrub promises to add a little holiday magic to your wintertime showers and baths, thanks to a glittery formula and a marshmallow-inspired scent.

Create A Snowman-Inspired Centerpiece Water Globe Snowman Candle Holder Bath & Body Works $60 SEE ON BATH & BODY WORKS This playful snowman water globe doubles as both a candle holder and holiday decor, making it the perfect statement piece for your coffee table or dining room table.