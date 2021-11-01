Now that the holidays are right around the corner, Bath & Body Works is giving fans the perfect incentive to swap out their PSL-scented candles and spooky Halloween decor for all things merry and bright. Bath & Body Works’ Christmas 2021 collection dropped on Monday, Nov. 1, and it’s a festive preview of the most wonderful time of the year. In addition to plenty of candles and body lotions inspired by Christmas trees and cookies, the collection includes some whimsical nightlights and candle holders to help you up the ante on your holiday decor this year.
IMO, Bath & Body Works can really do no wrong with its seasonal candle and bath collections, and its 2021 lineup is no exception. Whether you’re looking to replicate the piney scent of a Christmas tree, hot cocoa on the stove, or snickerdoodle cookies baking in the oven, this Bath & Body Works collection has got you covered with candles, wall plug-ins, room and body sprays, and car fragrance refills that’ll make you want to deck all the halls with holly. As always, you can also bring the collection’s festive scents to your moisturizing and bathing routine with plenty of wintry body creams, lotions, soaps, and exfoliating scrubs that’ll make you smell like you went on a trip to the North Pole — in the best way possible, of course.