In Chronically Online, Elite Daily asks people to get real about their phone habits, tracking their screen time over the course of seven days. This week, content creator and Revlon’s global brand ambassador Nailea Devora shares the apps she used the most, the time she spent scrolling, and her thoughts on taking a much-needed break.

It’s so easy for anyone to get lost in the scroll on social media. Many users open up Instagram and TikTok to keep up to date on aesthetic trends and when their fave artists are touring, but for Nailea Devora, it’s her job to be chronically online.

As a content creator with over 3.2 million subscribers on YouTube, 4.8 million followers on IG, and 8.7 million followers on TikTok, the 22-year-old almost always has her phone by her side. There are times, though, when Devora is able to unplug. In those “refreshing” phone-free moments, she tells Elite Daily that she’s able to recharge her own batteries, which is essential for someone with such a busy schedule.

Devora started on Instagram in 2013, but her socials really took off in 2020 after posting TikToks and YouTube vlogs with friends like Larray and Dixie D’Amelio. And after adding Revlon to her plate as its latest global brand ambassador in October 2023, she’s only seen more online growth.

But around the same time, Devora put a pause on her podcast, Bit My Tongue, to allow herself some rest. More recently, the model also took a break from posting on her YouTube channel. These are two prime examples of how she knows when she needs a minute to recharge those batteries. Now, feeling more refreshed, she’s ready to get back to both.

Below, Devora shares what her phone habits are like during a week of work, relaunching her vlog, going out in NYC, and listening to her bestie Sabrina Carpenter on Spotify.

Occupation: Digital star

Age: 22

Location: Los Angeles, California

Weekly Average (June 10 - June 16): 9 hours, 25 minutes

Day 1: Going Off The Grid In Brooklyn

On Monday, I met up with my twin flame and BFF Lucio for a late afternoon-into-evening hang for my last night in NYC. We went for a walk at Bushwick Inlet Park in Brooklyn during sunset.

We were so focused on catching up, chitchatting, and enjoying the gorgeous weather, we didn’t even realize that we were totally off the grid. We didn’t check our phones for hours, which was really nice and refreshing.

I did end up making a few phone calls to my friends and family throughout the day, and may’ve done some *minor* social media scrolling, but otherwise kept the tech to a minimum.

Once the stunning pink and orange sunset views passed and we wrapped up our walk, we decided to treat ourselves to a delish dinner at one of our favorite restaurants, Leo. After debating our way through the entire menu, we landed on the perfect combo: french fries and pizza.

Most Used Apps: FaceTime, TikTok, Instagram

Screen Time: 6 hours, 43 minutes

Day 2: Getting Back Into The Swing Of Things In LA

I adore New York City, especially the everything bagels and $1 pizza slices, so I was already missing it when I got back home on Tuesday. I have so many exciting things going on (What is life right now? I don't even know), so I had to catch up on emails and respond to some peeps.

Am I the best vlogger ever? No, but I’m trying my best.

I’m making my comeback to YouTube after a brief two-month hiatus, so I spent a lot of time editing my new vlog. Am I the best vlogger ever? No, but I’m trying my best.

I’m not going to lie, this vlog is kind of a mess, but in the best way. It covers everything from packing and the moving process to my last-minute trip to NYC for a photo shoot. They actually dyed my eyebrows blonde, which was an iconic vibe. I’m low-key missing the bleached brows.

After I finished with my work, I scrolled on Instagram for a while while simultaneously watching YouTube videos before I called it a night and went to bed.

Most Used Apps: YouTube, Gmail, Instagram

Screen Time: 10 hours, 50 minutes

Day 3: Listening To My (& TikTok’s) Obsession On Repeat

Getting ready is a form of self-care for me. One of my fave products is Revlon’s new ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick because it’s hydrating and lasts all day. My go-to shade is Lead The Way.

My current obsession, ‘Please Please Please’.

I feel like the perfect neutral pink is so Sabrina Carpenter-coded, which is v on brand with my current obsession, “Please Please Please.”

Apart from the occasional TikTok scroll, a good playlist is a must for getting ready. I basically have a playlist for every mood and vibe imaginable. Whether I’m prepping to hit the town with my besties, driving in the rain, at a photo shoot, or getting on a long flight, I’ve got the perfect set of songs queued up in Spotify, Sabrina’s included.

After I was ready to go, I headed out to run some errands and stopped at the grocery store to pick up some things to make a yummy dinner at home.

Most Used Apps: Spotify, TikTok

Screen Time: 10 hours, 30 minutes

Day 4: Watching My Comfort Show & Packing

On Thursday, I decided to chill at home with my pride and joy, precious perfect child, Belly, aka my dog. I’m in the process of moving to a new apartment, so I spent most the day packing up boxes.

I already finished most of my clothes and shoes, but had to take on the kitchen. I did keep getting distracted, though, because I had Full House — my favorite show of all time — playing on Hulu. Full House is my comfort show, and I could probably recite every line in most episodes. Who doesn’t love it?

Once the evening rolled around, I somehow wasn’t tired and spent hours tossing and turning in bed. I turned on my go-to binaural beats video on YouTube, which usually helps quiet my brain and calm me down, but for some reason, I just couldn’t fall asleep. The video ended up playing for nine hours. Oops.

Most Used Apps: Hulu, YouTube

Screen Time: 10 hours, 6 minutes

Day 5: Taking Business Calls While Serving Lewks

I had a bunch of Zoom calls, but as always, I waited until the last minute to start getting ready. I ended up doing a super simple look with just a few products.

Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick is a staple in my routine, specifically the Whiskey Business shade. I think I have one of these lipsticks in every purse I own. I saw this makeup trick on TikTok, so I’m not sure if you’re supposed to do this, but I’ve been using this lipstick to add some color to my cheeks to give a uniform look.

My meetings were focused on relaunching my podcast (ahh!!!), because we’re gearing up for an exciting drop and needed to discuss a few things. I wish I could tell you all of the tea, but I promise there’s more to come that I can’t wait to share soon.

Most Used Apps: Zoom, TikTok, YouTube

Screen Time: 11 hours, 11 minutes

Day 6: Getting Lost In The TikTok Scroll

I love scrolling through Pinterest for nail inspo before I go to the salon, especially now that it’s summer. There are so many different colors and fun designs that match the seasonal vibe.

It’s classic, timeless, and everyone knows that bad b*tches always have a French tip.

I do love a simple French mani, though. It’s classic, timeless, and everyone knows that bad b*tches always have a French tip.

While I was at the salon, I put my headphones in and did a lot of TikTok scrolling. The *worst* is when you’re so wrapped up in your phone that you totally forget where you are.

In my case, I get a lot of funny videos on my FYP and stumbled upon this hilarious TikTok. I burst out laughing as if I was all alone, so I got quite a few stares in the salon. It’s not my fault people on TikTok are just too funny.

Most Used Apps: Pinterest, TikTok

Screen Time: 8 hours, 53 minutes

Day 7: Avoiding Sunday Scaries With My Pup & A Podcast

I feel like Sundays get a bad rap. To me, it’s a day that’s dedicated to whatever you need to do to reset and recharge before the upcoming week.

My Sunday (like almost every day) typically includes a lot of quality time with Belly. We went on a nice long walk, which we both needed after this weekend, and got over 12,000 steps in.

I love checking the Health or Fitness app after a good walk. I always try to guess how many steps I took and I’m somehow always way off. On the walk, I tuned into my favorite podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, and enjoyed the fresh air while I took in all of the insightful advice.

Most Used Apps: Spotify, Health

Screen Time: 7 hours, 42 minutes

Final Thoughts: You Need To Find A Good Social Media Balance

Overall, “being online” is woven through my life and I recognize the positive impact it creates on a daily basis: YouTube helping me finally fall asleep when I’m anxious, FaceTime keeping me in touch with my far-away friends and family, Spotify giving me an outlet to express my emotions and creativity through playlists and my podcast, TikTok giving me uncontrollable laughs — the list goes on and on.

But it’s just as important to take the time away from technology and enjoy what’s around you. Think: sunset walks with your bestie, snuggles with your dog on the couch, and first moments in your new home.

Moving forward, I’ll focus on balancing the two more consistently because I feel like I go through waves of using technology either too much or not at all.