Keeping up with the ever-evolving trends on TikTok almost seems impossible, but Dixie D’Amelio’s 56M+ followers would definitely argue that she’s someone you can trust to know what’s hot and what’s not. She proves it time and time again, especially with her 2024 in-and-out list.

This particular trend, which kicked off at the end of 2023 as a replacement for traditional New Year’s resolutions, is a way for people to acknowledge and call out what they’re embracing (in) and leaving behind (out). (Ex. In: joyscrolling; out: doom-scrolling.) And D’Amelio is all for it — but feeling comfortable to speak her truth has been a journey.

Dixie and her sister, Charli D’Amelio, skyrocketed to TikTok stardom in 2020, and at the time, she tells Elite Daily, “That was when I was learning to have a voice.” As an it girl influencer, Dixie was being asked to promote different brands, but she says, “I just wanted to make my silly content.” It wasn’t until she started partnering with MyMuse sodas that Dixie was able to post brand videos with her vision and voice.

Now, the content creator is teasing a new product with the brand that is sure to showcase her personal vision even more. Until the day comes when she can finally reveal her latest secret collab (more on that on a later date!), the 22-year-old trendsetter is here to voice her ~thoughts~ on what’s in and what’s out in dating, fashion, makeup, hair, and TikTok in the year ahead.

Fashion: Accessories Are In | Slippers Are Out

Dixie knows her answer may be “basic,” but she says OTT accessories will be in style this year. The coquette aesthetic recently took over — with many people adding bows to their ‘fits for a delicate touch — and it seems those traditionally feminine details aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Though A Letter To Me singer tells Elite Daily that she “had trouble adding accessories” to her outfits last year, she says she’s working on it in 2024. Wearing more glam accessories is definitely a part of the viral mob wife aesthetic, so feel free to add something to your ‘fit before you head out the door.

Since glam is in, it makes sense that Dixie believes some loungewear — particularly lounge footwear — is out. Mind you, she admits that she currently wears slippers “every day,” but she’s planning to get out of her comfort zone (literally) and diversify what she puts on her feet.

Makeup: Freckles Are In | Matte Lips Are Out

Dixie is happy that freckles are finally trending. “I love that they're in because I have natural freckles,” she says, “I think it's cool that now everyone has freckles on their face.”

She expects to see more freckle makeup looks in 2024, but without matte lips: “I think lip gloss is the way to go.”

Hair: Doing Whatever You Want Is In | Tinsel Is Out

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

When it comes to hair, Dixie is open to anything. She’s tried long hair, short hair, platinum blond, a shaved head, and currently rocks a mullet. In her book, following your hair dreams will be big. “People are doing whatever they want, and that's the most in thing,” she says. “I love how so many people have been doing big haircuts. Everyone I know has a bob, which is awesome.”

As much as Dixie loves any style, she believes adding tinsel to your hair has lost its luster — but that has more to do with her current cut. “I think tinsel in the hair is out, only because I'm jealous mine is not long enough for me to do it,” she says.

TikTok Corners: GRWMs Are In | Dances Are Out

Dixie’s FYP is full of “get ready with me” videos and TikTok Shop ads, and she thinks the former will continue to be trendy. TikTokers have gotten creative with their GRWM videos, turning them into juicy story times and opportunities to try the latest makeup trends — so you really can’t get tired of seeing them on your feed.

Something that has been missing from the app for some time are viral dances. Dixie’s sister, Charli, rose to fame from her dance videos, but the “Be Happy” singer says, “I haven't seen anyone dance on TikTok in a while.”

Now that Universal Music Group has removed its artists’ songs from TikTok, it doesn’t bode well for a dances making a comeback, either. “It’s sad because I do enjoy watching DanceTok,” Dixie says, “but I think that might be out.”

Dating: Shooting Your Shot Is In | Soft Launching Is Out

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Travis Kelce was the poster child for shooting your shot in 2023, when he made a friendship bracelet with his number on it for Taylor Swift. Considering it all worked out for the adorable couple, Dixie believes that will continue to be a trend.

“Shooting your shot is always in,” she says. “People like to know that they're wanted and it brings your percentage of not getting rejected up a lot.” Dixie says she’s more likely to say yes to a date if someone asks with confidence — and in public.

Since being bold is in, soft launching relationships is clearly out. While Dixie does thinks the concept of teasing your relationship on social media is “cute” and likes to play detective by figuring things out, she’d rather people just tell her what’s going on. She says, “Just post a picture.”

Music: Fangirling Is In | Fan Wars Are Out

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2023 was a big year for fangirls, thanks to major tours like Swift’s and Beyoncé’s. “Fangirling should always be in,” says Dixie. For her, it’s fun connecting with other fans who relate to the same music you love. “Being a fan of something is the coolest thing ever, and being able to create a community with other fans of the same thing is so awesome,” she says.

It’s all about the positivity, which is why Dixie wants “fan wars” to be out — for good. She says, “I think everyone is so mad at each other all the time when there's so many incredibly talented people creating amazing pieces of work.” While fighting for the top spot on the Billboard chart is real, she says “everyone should just be nicer” to each other. Plus, fan wars can be hard when you love multiple artists.