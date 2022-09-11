Dixie D’Amelio stepped out with a dramatic new ‘do at New York Fashion Week that has everyone talking. The “Someone to Blame” singer swapped her long locks for a sleek buzzcut, and thankfully for fans, she documented the whole process of getting her drastic new haircut on YouTube. This video of Dixie D'Amelio shaving her head is intense, and it’s the latest in what seems to be a growing trend of celeb buzzcuts.

D'Amelio unveiled her new look on the red carpet at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons party on Friday, Sept. 9. She looked totally different with her new buzzcut, which she paired with an embellished gown that featured cutouts on the side.

D’Amelio shared a behind-the-scenes process that went into her dramatic transformation in a Sept. 9 Youtube video fittingly titled, “I Just Shaved My Head!” The clip starts off with D’Amelio and her sister, Charli, getting their makeup done as Dixie contemplates whether or not go to through with the drastic change. “I think she just keeps talking about it — either do it, or shut up,” Charli says.

Then, Dixie discusses the haircut with her mom, Heidi. “I’ve been wanting to do this since like 6th grade,” Dixie shares. Once Dixie decides on making the change, she speaks to her team about hiding the buzzcut with a wig until she unveils it at the 2022 Harper’s Bazaar Icons party.

Finally, the moment arrives when Dixie actually gets her long brown locks shaved off by a stylist. “Oh my god! I don’t have hair!” she exclaims. Though Dixie is nervous about the intense transformation at first, she finally sees a photo of the haircut and says, “Wait, that looks so great.”

Shaved heads have kind of been having a moment recently, especially after Doja Cat chopped off all her hair on Instagram and Jason Momoa recently shed his signature long locks.

It’s not the first time that Dixie has made a dramatic hair transformation. In an interview for Harper's BAZAAR's June/July 2022 issue, she shared that the most rebellious thing she's ever done was dye her hair blond. “My mom said it was a really awful idea, because I have very dark hair,” she told Harper's BAZAAR. “It fried my hair, the consequences of which I have to deal with to this day.” It’s safe to say that this time around, everyone is lovin’ Dixie’s new ‘do.