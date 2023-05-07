Although Taurus season is usually a time to prioritize satisfaction, comfort, and stability, this time around, it’s been pretty difficult to maintain a firm grasp on permanence. With back-to-back eclipses and a Mercury retrograde, it’s safe to say that security been very much up in the air for everyone. While you’ve been eager to secure consistent, sustainable resources, Mercury retrograde has had a very different agenda. Since April 21, the planet of communication has been rewriting what security looks like for every zodiac sign, causing (understandable) confusion and uncertainty. Relaxing and leaning into life’s pleasures isn’t as easy when what’s familiar and comfortable appears to be uncertain, but fortunately, as spring 2023’s Mercury retrograde ends, every zodiac sign will be experiencing some groundbreaking epiphanies when it comes to establishing prolonged gratification.

Over the last three weeks, Mercury has been retrograding through the fixed earth sign of Taurus, bringing forth a period of revision and reconsideration to all things materialistic and tangible. Since April 21, every sign has been summoned to rethink the seemingly unmovable foundations and structures that have been in place for quite some time. While this retrograde has likely thrusted you out of your comfort zone, it’s given you the opportunity to look at things from a different perspective. Security is meant to provide you with peace of mind, not keep you stagnant — and as Mercury begins to gradually pick up speed in the Taurus-ruled house of every sign’s birth chart, you’ll be experiencing some slow but certain clarity in the area where things have been in limbo.

Here’s what every zodiac sign can expect as Mercury stations direct on May 14:

Aries (March 20 - April 20)

Financial stability has been on your mind the last three weeks, Aries, and as Mercury stations direct in Taurus, you’ll finally gain the clarity you’ve been looking for regarding your resources and assets. You seek plenty of long-term comfort and consistency here, and the retrograde has allowed you to get clear on how you can establish this in new ways. As Mercury retrograde comes to an end, you’ll be able to make lucid decisions around how to effectively secure and maintain your essentials.

Taurus (April 20 - May 21)

It’s been a chaotic month for you, Taurus, but as Mercury stations direct in your sign on May 14, you’re finally gaining some much-needed clarity around your desire for consistent ease and comfortability. As Mercury retraced its steps through your first house of identity, you were prompted to consider your plans for yourself and your image. With Mercury moving forward once again, you’ve got a clear idea of how you want to portray yourself to the world around you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

On May 14, Mercury, your chart ruler, will finally station direct in Taurus, bringing many of the internal conversations you’ve been having with yourself to a close. You’re someone whose wheels are always turning, but since Mercury has been retrograde in the no-rush sign of Taurus since April 21, you’ve been encouraged to slow down some of your thoughts and ideas. However, with Mercury picking up speed once again, you’re now able to move forward with any plans or projects you’ve had to put on hold.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Your community and friendships have been experiencing some restructuring over the last few weeks, but as Mercury stations direct on May 14, you’ll be met with some clarity around the kinds of people you want to surround yourself with. While this retrograde may have brought forth some difficult conversations in your social groups, you’re now able to move forward with a clearer understanding of what you need from the people around you in order to feel safe and content.

Leo (July 21 - Aug. 22)

As Mercury stations direct in your 10th house this month, the confusion you’ve been experiencing when it comes to professional pursuits will finally begin to subside. While some of your plans for work may have had to be placed on hold in recent weeks, Mercury finally stationing direct will allow you to move forward with some of these endeavors. Communicating effectively to colleagues or coworkers should also be easier now, so feel free to share your strategies or thoughts for your career with the people around you — they’ll be all ears.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

On May 14, Mercury (AKA your chart ruler) will station direct in your 9th house of belief systems and world views, clearing up some confusion around your perspectives. If you’ve been unsure of where you stand philosophically, Mercury retrograde coming to an end should bring you some much needed clarity. Now is the perfect time to pick up where you left off when any studies that have had your interest, or travel plans that may have been placed on hold. The world is your oyster, Virgo, and with your chart ruler now direct, you can finally pursue the things that keep you enlightened without being held back.

Libra (Sept. 21 - Oct. 22)

The revising you’ve been doing in your shared resources and responsibilities is finally coming to an end, as Mercury stations direct in your eighth house. If you’ve been experiencing delays with filing taxes, signing contracts, or moving forward with securing a large purchase, these issues should slowly start to subside now. You’ve spent the last few weeks getting your affairs in order, and now, you’ll be feeling more stability when it comes to your assets.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 21)

On May 14, Mercury will station direct, bringing sudden clarity to your romantic relationships and partnerships. Over the last three weeks, you’ve been re-evaluating the connections around you, and now that the retrograde is coming to an end, you’ll have a better understanding of what your needs are in your dynamics with others. If communicating with others has been a challenge, expect some of those misunderstandings to finally subside now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

As Mercury stations direct, the struggles you’ve been experiencing establishing a stable, comfortable routine will finally begin to subside. Now is the time to implement some of those habits and rituals that prioritize your well-being, Sagittarius — trust me, it’ll be much easier to do so now. Your ability to be productive and efficient will also slowly start to increase now — so be sure to tackle that post Mercury retrograde to-do list.

Capricorn (Dec. 20 - Jan. 19)

You’ll be approaching your passion projects with a clear head as Mercury finally stations direct on May 14. Over the last three weeks, you’ve been re-considering the ways you seek pleasure and satisfaction in your life, but as Mercury begins to pick up speed, you won’t experience as many roadblocks when it comes to prioritizing enjoyment in your life. Feel free to move forward with any hobbies, romances, or activities that have been stagnant or up in air, Capricorn. Now is the time to let your hair down.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 20)

On May 14, Mercury will station direct in your fourth house of home and family, bringing sudden lucidity to your thoughts and plans regarding your natural habitat. You tend to seek plenty of consistency in your private world, and with Mercury no longer retrograde, you’ll find it easier to get organized in this area. Whether you’re preparing for a move or engaging in important conversations with a family member or roommate, it’s bound to become much easier now.

Pisces (Feb. 20 - March 20)

As Mercury stations direct, your current ideas and perspectives will be easier to execute and relay to the people around you. Since April 21, you’ve been quietly reviewing and revising your plans and opinions, but now that Mercury’s no longer retrograde, you’ll be feeling more inclined to speak your mind. This is also an ideal time to pursue any new studies or interests you’ve been eyeing, now that the planet of the mind is moving forward once again.