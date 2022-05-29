The end of the month is here, and personally, I couldn’t be more ready for June. Not only will this upcoming month lead us into the summer solstice, but it also marks the end of Mercury retrograde. With another Mercury rx under your belt, you can rest assured that you’ll be stepping into this new season of life with newfound lessons, and a better understanding of how you can propel your plans and ideas forward. Your May 30, 2022 weekly horoscope is much more relaxed than previous weeks, offering a nice slow shift into June, but in typical astrological fashion, the fun’s not over quite yet. With a new moon culminating overhead and another retrograde taking place this week, every zodiac sign can still expect some pretty active movement in their birth charts.

On May 30, the sun and moon will link up in the mutable air sign of Gemini, forming a new moon lunation in every sign’s birth chart. This new moon is all about introducing some curious, mentally stimulating new energy into everyone’s world, offering an increase in thought, ideas, and emphasizing communication. With the ruler of this lunation, Mercury, still retrograde and now in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, you may notice that you don’t necessarily have all of the information needed quite yet, so now is an ideal time to review and reflect on the details that you do have. Things will really begin to move forward here when Mercury stations direct later on this week.

Starting June off right, Mercury will station direct on June 3, at 26 degrees of Taurus, bringing an end to the reviewing, reflecting, and revising each zodiac sign has been prompted to do since May 10. With Mercury retrograde now over, you can expect a much easier experience communicating and sharing thoughts and ideas with others, especially in the Taurus-ruled house of your birth chart. Mercury will eventually re-enter Gemini on June 13, which is when you may really start to see the conversations you were having in this area of your chart during the retrograde start to progress, so be sure to keep an eye on this part of your birth chart this month.

As the first week of June comes to a close, Saturn — the planet of limitations and restrictions — will station retrograde at 25 degrees of Aquarius on June 4, prompting the Aquarius-ruled house of everyone’s birth chart to go through some major revisions until Oct. 22. From now until then, your relationship to structure, rules, and boundaries will be under review and subject to possible redirection. Now is the time to reconsider the boundaries you’ve implemented in this area of your chart, to make sure that they still align with who you are. While boundaries are incredibly necessary in order to live a healthy life, this retrograde will ask you to consider where you may have too many or too little boundaries in your life.

Here’s what every zodiac sign can expect from this astrological weather the week of May 30, 2022:

Aries May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

After a very busy month, you’re stepping into June full of energy and enthusiasm, and as the new moon in Gemini culminates in your third house of self on May 30, you’ll finally be able to apply your excitement to new projects, plans, and endeavors. This is a great week to make a list of what you’ve been needing to accomplish, enroll in a workshop, or do some journaling. Your mind is filled to the brim with ideas now, and it’s important that you find a way to express them. Once Mercury stations direct on June 3, you’ll really be able to move your projects forward.

Taurus May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As we move into June, you can definitely breathe a sigh of relief — the eclipses that rocked your world during Taurus season are behind you, and there won’t be too many major events happening in your first house of self this month once Mercury stations direct here on June 3. While communication has likely been a challenge for you now, the new moon in Gemini on May 30 is sure to offer you a renewed approach to how you express your thoughts and ideas, as well as how you’re managing and handling your money. With this lunation occurring in your second house, now is the time to get your financial affairs in order. If things feel a bit scattered here now, try not to worry — they’ll improve once Mercury retrograde ends on June 3.

Gemini May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This is by far the busiest week for you out of every other zodiac sign, Gemini, with the new moon offering a renewed sense of self and identity for you on May 30. Taking place in your first house, you may be called to embrace newfound ideas you may have, but you may not see much forward motion with these endeavors until Mercury, your chart ruler, stations retrograde on June 3. Instead of concerning yourself with how to push things forward, use this new moon energy to get organized and clear on what you want your message to be. Whether you’re learning something new, writing, or sharing information with others, now is a good time to do some deep self reflecting.

Cancer May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week will likely be a far more introspective one for you, Cancer, as the new moon takes place in your 12th house of isolation, privacy, and withdrawal. The good thing is, while you may be more inclined to lean into seclusion, you’ll be eager to process information and gather details when it comes to your mental health and behind the scenes habits. Now is a great time to reflect on any new rituals you want to incorporate in your life to improve wellbeing, and as Mercury stations direct later this week on June 3, you’ll then have all the information necessary to move forward.

Leo May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Relationships and partnerships are a major theme for you this week, starting off with a new moon in Gemini in your eleventh house of friends, inviting new connections and socialization opportunities into your world. While communication and organizing plans may be a bit of a challenge until Mercury stations direct on June 3, this new moon is sure to get the ball rolling here. As the week comes to a close, Saturn will station retrograde in your seventh house of relationships on June 4, prompting some reviewing and revisions to begin when it comes to the boundaries in your partnerships. Now is an ideal time to consider what you’re seeking in connection — are your bonds serving you?

Virgo May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, your chart ruler, Mercury, will *finally* station retrograde in your 9th house of spirituality and wisdom on June 3, restoring ease of communication, processing information, and attentiveness to detail. Before this takes place, though, the new moon in Gemini on May 30 will offer a new beginning in your career and public image, offering some new ideas in this area. If you’ve had to put a few endeavors on hold over the last few weeks, you can definitely expect things to really start to pick up now. Just be sure to pace yourself, this energy may feel a bit scattered and unorganized at first.

Libra May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, the most significant event for you will be the new moon in your fellow air sign of Gemini, taking place in your 9th house of travel, wisdom, and knowledge on May 30. Now is the perfect time to embark on a new study or spiritual endeavor, anything that offers mental expansion and stimulation. This could also be a beneficial time to embark on a trip or journey, but you may want to wait until June 3, when Mercury stations direct. It’s been a challenge organizing plans and expressing yourself through your words as of late, but not to worry, this emphasis is sure to subside once Mercury retrograde ends.

Scorpio May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As the week kicks off, the new moon in Gemini will take place in your eighth house of boundaries, money, and shared resources, bringing emphasis to how you’ve been managing these topics, especially since Mercury retrograde began on May 10. If you’ve been dealing with the burdens or obligations of others, now is the time to assess what your boundaries look like here. Once Mercury stations direct on June 3, it’ll be much easier to find a healthy balance here, in addition to offering some potential clarity when it comes to any financial confusion you may have been experiencing.

Sagittarius May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week is a pretty dynamic week for your love life, Sagittarius, as the new moon in Gemini on May 30 shines a light on your connections with other people. You may be called to have some very important conversations now with your partner, but don’t be discouraged if you struggle to fully express what you mean. Mercury retrograde will be coming to an end on June 3, bringing a sense of ease to expressing your thoughts and ideas now. Be sure to pay close attention to the new chapter that may begin in your love life now, because it’s bound to be pretty significant.

Capricorn May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As your chart ruler, Saturn, stations retrograde on June 4, you’ll be called to consider what your boundaries look like when it comes to your money and resources until October 22. As the traditional, structured sign of the zodiac, this retrograde for you is all about evaluating the kinds of boundaries and limitations you’ve abided by recently. Are they serving you, are making things more challenging? Your resources are meant to be used as a tool, so I definitely encourage you to assess your relationship to your time, money, and energy during this period.

Aquarius May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

The week kicks off with a new moon in your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, bringing a lighthearted sense of playfulness and fun into your life. Now is a great time to consider how you can bring a newfound sense of joy into your life, but if you’re uncertain about how to do this, Mercury retrograde ending on June 3 is bound to bring some clarity. Finishing the week with Saturn, your chart ruler, stationing retrograde in your first house of self and identity, topics around your personal relationship to boundaries of the self will be a theme until October 22. This is a period where you’re being called to let your hair down — as a fixed, Saturnian, you have a tendency to hold yourself back — so now is the perfect time to consider what true freedom looks like for you.

Pisces May 30, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On May 30, the new moon in your fourth house of home and family will offer a new beginning as it pertains to your private world, potentially prompting some changes in this area. With Mercury retrograde ending, you can expect to receive some clarity in this area if you’ve been uncertain about how to proceed here, so not to worry. This is a good opportunity to reflect and review your living situation or relationship with family members, and if you can, be sure to have any conversations you’ve been holding off on once Mercury stations direct on June 3.