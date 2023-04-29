Between Mercury retrograde and last month’s hybrid solar eclipse, spring’s already been full of changes, but there’s still no end in sight. In fact, the intensity’s only just getting started. As the upcoming lunar eclipse unfolds in Scorpio, the fears you’ve attempted to keep out of sight will have a spotlight shone on them. But don’t let your horoscope hold you back. Instead, consider how the May 2023 lunar eclipse will affect your sign to be an opportunity to be freed from the worries that have been keeping you stuck.

Taking place in a fixed water sign, May’s lunar eclipse — also referred to as the Flower Moon — will highlight where you seek the most control and authority in your life. While these qualities are essential, they can sometimes keep you from fully experience the pleasures that the world has to offer. As the sun continues to travel through the comfort-seeking sign of Taurus, you’re being called to let go of the urge to stifle your desires to better embrace what nourishes and fulfills you. Lunar eclipses are a time of release; since the moon will be eclipsed in Scorpio, the sign of its detriment, what you’re called to set free now will be deeply transformative.

A lunar eclipse is a super-charged full moon. They take place roughly twice a year, causing them to be far more rare than regular, non-eclipsed full moons. A lunar eclipse is created when the Earth positions itself between the sun and moon, causing a shadow to be cast across the moon’s surface. This tends to illuminate themes that wouldn’t typically be revealed during a regular full moon, causing the revelations you feel during it to be incredibly monumental. Since the moon’s in a stressful position during an eclipse, these lunar events can be pretty exhausting on your physical bod, so it can be beneficial to take it easy during these rare events.

May’s full moon is referred to as a “Flower Moon,” due to the fact that May is the month that flowers spring up across the globe. While May’s full moon is always considered to be a Flower Moon, this one just so happens to also be a lunar eclipse, making it an even more rare astrological event.

When Does The May 2023 Lunar Eclipse Take Place?

On May 5 at 1:34 p.m. EST, the lunar eclipse in Scorpio will go exact, highlighting themes around emotional purging and release. This eclipse is a moment to acknowledge the fears you’ve been avoiding, specifically the ones that have been holding you back from satisfaction and fulfillment. Now is the time to acknowledge what heavy feelings may rise to the surface, in order to face them and let them go. Since this eclipse is taking place along the South Node, there’s a desire to expel parts of yourself that you’ve outgrown, so that you can fully embrace the comfort and certainty of where you’re heading.

Here’s how May’s full Flower Moon lunar eclipse will affect your zodiac sign:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19)

This month, the Scorpio lunar eclipse is shedding light on the fears and drawbacks you’re harboring around accepting support and assistance from others. As the independent sign of the zodiac, you don’t always allow yourself to rely on your loved ones, but this eclipse is an opportunity to release the need to always exercise self-sufficiency. Accept the help that’s offered to you now, Aries. It doesn’t make you any less capable of taking care of yourself.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20)

On May 5, the Scorpio lunar eclipse will illuminate your romantic relationships and partnerships. This is a moment to release your need for control when it comes to your connections, Taurus, because it may ultimately be preventing you from experiencing these bonds to the absolute fullest. Now is the time to trust that the people in your life are here to stay, and if you feel like they’re not reliable, it might be time to cut them off. Overall, this eclipse is an opportunity to clear away any anxiety or worry around relationships to see what (or who) remains in the end.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 21)

As the Scorpio eclipse unfolds, you’ll be encouraged to release any outdated habits or practices in your daily life that aren’t aligned with your upmost comfort and satisfaction. This could prompt a change in diet, morning routine, or your approach to productivity. It’s a moment for you to consider how you may be exercising too much restraint, here, Gemini. You don’t want to overly attach yourself to rituals that limit or hinder your growth.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22-July 22)

On May 5, the Scorpio lunar eclipse will bring for the need to release any fears or drawbacks surrounding creative or sexual expression. As a fellow water sign, this eclipse won’t be too emotionally intense for you to handle, but it will prompt you to consider how you’ve been holding yourself back from experiencing the depths of your pleasure-seeking activities. You deserve to enjoy yourself, Cancer. Don’t feel like you have to deprive yourself from the things you enjoy.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22)

This month, you’ll be prompted to release any expired fears or emotions in your home and family life, Leo. While this is an area where you like to exercise plenty of control, there’s an idea, emotion, or mindset that has been doing more harm than good. Whether it’s a grudge against a family member or it’s simply time to pack your bags and relocate, this eclipse is an opportunity for you to free yourself from the confines you may have placed on yourself due to fear.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

On May 5, the Scorpio eclipse brings powerful realizations around your current thoughts, perspectives, and opinions. As a Mercury-ruled sign, you take your viewpoints very seriously — so much so, that you may continue to pursue ways of thinking that you’ve potentially outgrown. Use this eclipse as an opportunity to release any mindsets rooted in fear or limitation, Virgo. Changing your stance on something doesn’t make you an impostor.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22-Oct. 23)

As the Scorpio eclipse unfolds, you’ll be encouraged to let go of any emotions rooted in lack or scarcity when it comes to your money and resources. You tend to exercise plenty of caution when it comes to your spending habits, Libra, and while this does prevent you from going overboard, it can also hold you back from fully enjoying the fruits of your labor. Consider how you’re allowing yourself to indulge in what you have. You’ve worked hard for your earnings, and they should be providing you with relief, not fear.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This month, you’re diving deep into your emotional baggage, Scorpio. This eclipse is shedding light on some of your deepest fears and anxieties that have been keeping you from experiencing true intimacy in your romantic relationships. How has exercising self-protection been standing in the way of connection? If you’ve been operating from a space of caution, it might be time to let your guard down. With too many walls up, love and partnership can’t find its way in.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your subconscious practices and habits will be highlighted on May 5, as the Scorpio eclipse unfolds. Now is the time to peel back the curtain on anything that’s been working against you, Sagittarius — whether it be a bad habit, mindset, or system. You like to exercise plenty of self-restraint when it comes to your mental health, but you may be limiting yourself from true rest, recovery, and relaxation, due to fear. Allow yourself to truly recharge during this eclipse. You’ve earned it.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This month, the Scorpio eclipse brings the need to release any connections or friendships that no longer serve you. Preserving bonds that no longer serve you will only do more harm than good, Capricorn, and you deserve relationships in your life that free you, not limit you. So, if it’s time to cut ties with an old friend or collaborator, don’t feel guilty about doing so. Outgrowing people is proof that you’re evolving.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

On May 5, the Scorpio eclipse brings forth the need to let go of any fears or anxieties in your career and professional world. As a fellow fixed sign, you’re all about stability in your work, but on this day, you’ll be prompted to consider how your desire to play it safe here has ultimately been working against you. This may be a time to pivot from the current field you’re in, or release the worry that you won’t succeed. You will, especially once you eliminate your lack or scarcity mindset.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19-March 20)

As the Scorpio eclipse unfolds, you’ll be called to set free any outdated belief systems or world views that are rooted in worry or distress. It’s important that your philosophies provide you with a sense of comfort, Pisces, so if they’re holding you back more than they’re liberating you, it may be time to let them go. Whether it be a spiritual practice or study, you may find yourself closing the chapter on one practice and stepping into another. What you have faith in shouldn’t be because of fear, so feel free to release any ideologies that are keeping you stagnant.